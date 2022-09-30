Sabres' Bryson looking to continue the consistency he had at the end of last season.

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – When Mattias Samuelsson got hurt last year in the Buffalo Sabres Prospects Challenge, that opened the door for Jacob Bryson. Bryson was starting his third season in pro hockey and it allowed him to establish himself and play his first full season in the NHL.

Bryson played 73 games with the Sabres last season. The year before, he had 38 games with the big club and five with the Rochester Americans. In his rookie season, all 61 games were with the Amerks.

Bryson was asked to play quite a bit on the right side last year and he said it’s something he hadn’t done before, “I had never played right defense in my life so, when I talked to Marty (Wilford) and Donnie (Granato) they wanted to try everyone there and I found it pretty easy.

“It was very uncomfortable at first, but after a few games it felt pretty normal to me.”

There are nuances to being a left handed shot on the right side. Bryson said, “When you’re breaking out the puck and in the neutral zone, you’re always catching it and your back is facing the play, so your first step always has to be up the ice.

“The patterns are also very different, going to the corners you’re on the opposite side.”

As the season went on, Bryson started minimizing mistakes and just played a consistent brand of hockey. His one goal and nine assists aren’t going to knock you over, but he was good at moving the puck quickly to get the team into transition. He also got some time on the second power play unit. He said, “That was my goal from Day 1 last year, to limit my mistakes and just be more confident with the puck and I think I found a rhythm. That was my first full season because of COVID and I learned how to be a pro.”

I asked Granato about how Bryson got to a consistency and he said it’s not complicated, “It’s just games. He was a player that hadn’t had years of NHL experience, so he competes really well and he’s very intelligent, so he went through ups and downs, but he gained the experience of it, self-corrected and he practiced with the right intent to get better and resolve any challenges that he’s had.”

It’s not just in games and practice. Bryson said it all extends to away from the rink, “When you’re getting better on the ice, you have to recover a lot and the off-ice stuff is a big piece of it, but I was just a lot more confident with more games under my belt.”

As the Sabres go into their next phase of training camp, Bryson is very encouraged with what he’s seen. He said last season has really fueled this group, “Last season, the first five-to-10 games were really good and then we kind of got away from it for a little bit and then we had those last 28 games where we were on fire and I think with the group we have here and we’re pretty familiar with each other and it’s very doable to start that way.”

Bryson loves the consistency and the way the team believes in this group. On defense they’ve added Ilya Lyubushkin and Lawrence Pilut, but Pilut was just here two years ago. Bryson said that’s going to help them improve as a unit. “We have a good crew of guys we’ve all known for a few years and they’re unbelievable, so we’re going to keep building.”

In Buffalo, Bryson was paired with Casey Fitzgerald quite a bit, but they weren't paired too much in Rochester. Still, Bryson remembers him from when he was at Providence and Fitzgerald was at Boston College, “In college me and him were always rivals, so I kind of knew him, I had never met him, but played against him and we’ve been best friends ever since.”

For the last two summers, Bryson and Dylan Cozens worked out together in London, Ontario. Granato said there’s one thing he knows, he doesn’t have to see those workouts to know that they push each other, “I think it’s great for them because we know their personalities and anytime you pair two guys up like that, you know they’re going to be pushing each other and they do.

“They’re in a good regimen every day, skate, workout and then enjoy the rest of the day and it is nice when you have the opportunity to train with a teammate and they look better than when they left here.”

In Friday’s first practice, the players were mostly a Sabres group of guys. The lines were

Quinn – Thompson – Olofsson

Skinner – Mittelstadt – Tuch

Krebs – Cozens – Peterka

Asplund – Girgensons – Okposo

Bjork – Savoie – Hinostroza

Samuelsson – Dahlin

Power – Jokiharju

Bryson – Fitzgerald

Davies – Lyubushkin

Anderson

Comrie

Luukkonen

The Sabres host the Pittsburgh Penguins in an afternoon start. Join Brian Koziol and me for the pregame starting at noon. We'll be hearing from Granato, Bryson and Matt Savoie.