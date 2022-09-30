ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topsfield, MA

Topsfield Fair set to open this weekend, with rides, fun, and festivities!

By Crystal Haynes, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Opening day of the Topsfield Fair is set to kick off Friday afternoon.

The gates open at 4:00 p.m. and tickets cost $15 for general admission.

Friday features a fruitfulness of festivities, including the 38th All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, a Dock Dogs diving show, and an Open Sheep Show!

For more information about the weekend’s events, click here.

