RALEIGH – A record-setting 232 elementary schools across North Carolina, including 9 public schools in Johnston County, have been selected and approved by the State Board of Education to participate in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for the 2022-23 school year. This is North Carolina’s largest number of schools ever to participate in a given school year. Every school that applied was selected and approved to participate.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO