ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

This house might be the most expensive ever for sale in Maine

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND (BDN) -- An oceanfront mansion on Mount Desert Island is being offered for sale for nearly $20 million, an amount that may be higher than the list price of any other luxury home ever sold in Maine. And that’s even after the price has been reduced by...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Pause to rent relief program highlights need for long-term solution

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A massive rent relief program has been effectively put on pause. It's creating a lot of worry for a lot of families and renewing calls for a long-term solution. Late last week, MaineHousing said it would no longer take new applications for the program, which has helped tens...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Saco woman taken into custody in Massachusetts after AMBER alert

SACO (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a Saco woman has been taken into custody in Massachusetts after an AMBER alert Tuesday. Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent took her two children from their home on Monday. A phone ping at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday showed they were in Newark, New Jersey.
SACO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
WGME

Brrr! Frosty start to the work week in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- The chill in the air from the weekend continues as we start the work week. While winds will be a lot quieter than they were over the weekend, we'll still have a cool couple of days. If you're looking for warmer weather, a nice warming trend takes hold...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Women's March returning to DC on Saturday

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — The Women’s March is expected to return to the nation's capital this coming Saturday. Organizers say the march will kick off at 12 p.m. at Folger Park in southeast D.C. Since October 8th marks 31 days until Election Day, we’re more fired up than ever...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills

Comments / 0

Community Policy