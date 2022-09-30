Read full article on original website
This house might be the most expensive ever for sale in Maine
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND (BDN) -- An oceanfront mansion on Mount Desert Island is being offered for sale for nearly $20 million, an amount that may be higher than the list price of any other luxury home ever sold in Maine. And that’s even after the price has been reduced by...
Pause to rent relief program highlights need for long-term solution
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A massive rent relief program has been effectively put on pause. It's creating a lot of worry for a lot of families and renewing calls for a long-term solution. Late last week, MaineHousing said it would no longer take new applications for the program, which has helped tens...
Ask the I-Team: What requirements and regulations do Maine school bus drivers face?
School districts across Maine continue to face an uphill battle when it comes to hiring enough bus drivers. But once someone is interested in the job, there's quite a bit of criteria they need meet. Clare asked the CBS13 I-Team:. "So, school bus drivers have to go through any special...
Saco woman taken into custody in Massachusetts after AMBER alert
SACO (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a Saco woman has been taken into custody in Massachusetts after an AMBER alert Tuesday. Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent took her two children from their home on Monday. A phone ping at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday showed they were in Newark, New Jersey.
Brrr! Frosty start to the work week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- The chill in the air from the weekend continues as we start the work week. While winds will be a lot quieter than they were over the weekend, we'll still have a cool couple of days. If you're looking for warmer weather, a nice warming trend takes hold...
Enjoy a late week warmup in Maine before the chilly temperatures return
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Tuesday begins a gradual warming trend that continues through the end of the work week. Highs will end up in the 70s by Thursday and Friday, and rain chances through the next 7 days look minimal. A cold front will bring in much cooler air by the weekend.
Jury selection begins in trial of Maine mother accused of killing Maddox Williams
The trial beings Monday for a Waldo County mother charged in the death of her 3-year-old son. Jury selection starts Monday morning in the depraved indifference murder case against Jessica Trefethen, formerly known as Jessica Williams. Authorities say her son, Maddox Williams, suffered severe injuries while in her care last...
Women's March returning to DC on Saturday
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — The Women’s March is expected to return to the nation's capital this coming Saturday. Organizers say the march will kick off at 12 p.m. at Folger Park in southeast D.C. Since October 8th marks 31 days until Election Day, we’re more fired up than ever...
2 Mainers arrested after more than 2 pounds of fentanyl was found during traffic stop
Two Mainers are accused of trafficking after police say they found more than 2 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Two young children were reportedly in car during the drug bust. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle on Sunday around 7 p.m. driven by...
Man threatens customers, employees with knife at Florida Walmart, authorities say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Authorities in Florida said they arrested a man Saturday afternoon for threatening Walmart customers and employees with a knife. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old James Al Cook has been charged with battery, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
