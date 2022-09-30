ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

GoFundMe Established for San Angelo Woman Whose Leg Was Broken in Domestic Abuse

SAN ANGELO – Friends of a San Angelo woman whose leg was broken during a domestic dispute have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her extensive treatment. As previously reported, on Sep. 29, Steven Thomas Walter, 28, of San Angelo, was arrested for aggravated assault that caused serious bodily injury after he allegedly broke his wife's leg during a domestic dispute. For the original story see: San Angelo Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating a Woman so Brutally He Broke Her Leg.
Man killed in San Angelo stabbing incident

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A stabbing incident at the Whiskey River Saloon in San Angelo left multiple people injured and a 28 year old male dead. San Angelo Police were called to the location around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, where they learned a verbal fight inside the saloon led to the stabbing in the parking lot.
About the Downtown Bar Brawl That Led to Multiple Stabbings and Death

SAN ANGELO, TX – More information was revealed about multiple brawls that took place at the Whiskey River Saloon prior to Saturday’s stabbing death in court documents. According to court documents, on Oct. 2 at around 1 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the bar at 125 E. Concho in downtown San Angelo in response to stabbings. As the lead officer arrived, he was informed that multiple people had been stabbed following a fight. The officers' initial task at the scene was to triage and try to stabilize the stabbing victims before paramedics arrived. As more police arrived, they assessed the scene — a parking lot with pools of blood found in multiple locations.
San Angelo Police Department hosting National Night Out

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is hosting a National Night Out tomorrow. Multiple Law Enforcement agencies in the area and the San Angelo Fire Department will have trucks and equipment on display for the public to view. There will also be information booths from local agencies, the Central High School/Lakeview Cheerleaders, hot dogs and drinks, a bounce house, a finger printing booth for children, a K9 display, a special performance by Fort Concho Elementary, and train rides provided by the Railway Museum of San Angelo.
San Angelo's Family Shelter commemorates Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Each year, the Family Shelter in San Angelo hosts events in commemoration of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Monday, a balloon release marked the beginning of the month. “The community is so supportive of everything that we do there just, they're just wonderful and so they're always here to help us when we need it and survivors. We have survivors who still participate in our services and who still contact us 10 and 15 years later,” Family Shelter Executive Director of Cognitive Development, Jeri Slone, said.
Canadian Special Forces Conduct Exercises in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX — Canadian Special Forces were in San Angelo last week conducting exercises. When we talked to the leaders of the group that arrived here in two C-130J aircraft at Mathis Field, they said they love the clear skies and weather in San Angelo. Exactly for what...
San Angelo Teen Arrested for School Shooting Threat

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department gave an update on Tuesday about the shooting threat that occurred at Lake View High School last week. As previously reported, on Sep. 22, LVHS was put on lockdown following a threat at the school. Now police say they have arrested the suspect.
Multiple guns stolen during vehicle burglaries

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is sharing tips on how to keep firearms safe from thieves after multiple firearms have been stolen during vehicle burglaries. “Although most gun owners are responsible, the decision to leave a gun in your vehicle can have major consequences, ” said SAPD Stolen firearms are often […]
TGCSO: Arrest made in Grape Creek shooting death

GRAPE CREEK, Texas — A 39-year-old woman is dead and a 32-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to her shooting death, according to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office. According to the TGCSO, at approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, deputies responded to the 8200 block...
Weatherford man dies in head-on collision in Runnels County

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — A 73-year-old Weatherford man was killed in a head-on collision Monday evening on US Hwy 67, 5 miles northeast of Ballinger. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report states Richard Wayne Bruce, 73, of Weatherford, was driving a pickup truck west on US 67, and Ben Baxter Bingham, 59, of Sonora, was driving a pickup truck east on 67.
