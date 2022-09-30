Read full article on original website
ASUPD looking to identify a subject
The ASUPD is looking to identify a person suspect of recent theft on campus.
Goodfellow AFB issues statement on stabbing death of service member
Goodfellow Air Force Base released a statement on the Sunday stabbing death of a man stationed at the base.
GoFundMe Established for San Angelo Woman Whose Leg Was Broken in Domestic Abuse
SAN ANGELO – Friends of a San Angelo woman whose leg was broken during a domestic dispute have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her extensive treatment. As previously reported, on Sep. 29, Steven Thomas Walter, 28, of San Angelo, was arrested for aggravated assault that caused serious bodily injury after he allegedly broke his wife's leg during a domestic dispute. For the original story see: San Angelo Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating a Woman so Brutally He Broke Her Leg.
Man killed in San Angelo stabbing incident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A stabbing incident at the Whiskey River Saloon in San Angelo left multiple people injured and a 28 year old male dead. San Angelo Police were called to the location around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, where they learned a verbal fight inside the saloon led to the stabbing in the parking lot.
Man arrested in stabbing death of Goodfellow servicemember
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ray Vera, 40, has been charged with the murder of a 28-year old man following an altercation Oct. 2 in the Whiskey River Saloon parking lot, 125 E. Concho Ave. According to the San Angelo Police Department, Vera and multiple other men from Goodfellow Air...
Angelo State University Police Searching for Suspect Wanted for Theft
SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University Police are searching for a theft suspect. Do you know the man in the photos below?
About the Downtown Bar Brawl That Led to Multiple Stabbings and Death
SAN ANGELO, TX – More information was revealed about multiple brawls that took place at the Whiskey River Saloon prior to Saturday’s stabbing death in court documents. According to court documents, on Oct. 2 at around 1 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the bar at 125 E. Concho in downtown San Angelo in response to stabbings. As the lead officer arrived, he was informed that multiple people had been stabbed following a fight. The officers' initial task at the scene was to triage and try to stabilize the stabbing victims before paramedics arrived. As more police arrived, they assessed the scene — a parking lot with pools of blood found in multiple locations.
Goodfellow identifies Marine who died in weekend stabbing
The identity of the Marine who lost his life after a stabbing on early Sunday morning has been released by Goodfellow Air Force Base
San Angelo Police Department hosting National Night Out
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is hosting a National Night Out tomorrow. Multiple Law Enforcement agencies in the area and the San Angelo Fire Department will have trucks and equipment on display for the public to view. There will also be information booths from local agencies, the Central High School/Lakeview Cheerleaders, hot dogs and drinks, a bounce house, a finger printing booth for children, a K9 display, a special performance by Fort Concho Elementary, and train rides provided by the Railway Museum of San Angelo.
[Updated 1:18pm] Information Concerning Alleged Threat to Central High School Sept. 30, 2022
SAPD has issued an all-clear at Central High School. SAPD continues to have an increased presence on campus. Students remaining on campus will be in a supervised secured area. Original Story Published on Friday, September 30 at 12:13pm:. This morning, Friday, September 30, 2022, San Angelo ISD and Central High...
73-Year-Old Richard Wayne Bruce Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On US Hwy 67 (Runnels County, TX)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash on Monday evening on US Highway 67. The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that Richard Wayne Bruce, 73, was driving a pickup truck on [..]
Tom Green County jail logs: October 4, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
San Angelo's Family Shelter commemorates Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Each year, the Family Shelter in San Angelo hosts events in commemoration of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Monday, a balloon release marked the beginning of the month. “The community is so supportive of everything that we do there just, they're just wonderful and so they're always here to help us when we need it and survivors. We have survivors who still participate in our services and who still contact us 10 and 15 years later,” Family Shelter Executive Director of Cognitive Development, Jeri Slone, said.
Goodblend CannaBus stops in San Angelo on Tuesday
This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will help educate those across the state of Texas on medical cannabis and hopes to energize supporters.
Canadian Special Forces Conduct Exercises in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX — Canadian Special Forces were in San Angelo last week conducting exercises. When we talked to the leaders of the group that arrived here in two C-130J aircraft at Mathis Field, they said they love the clear skies and weather in San Angelo. Exactly for what...
San Angelo Teen Arrested for School Shooting Threat
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department gave an update on Tuesday about the shooting threat that occurred at Lake View High School last week. As previously reported, on Sep. 22, LVHS was put on lockdown following a threat at the school. Now police say they have arrested the suspect.
Multiple guns stolen during vehicle burglaries
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is sharing tips on how to keep firearms safe from thieves after multiple firearms have been stolen during vehicle burglaries. “Although most gun owners are responsible, the decision to leave a gun in your vehicle can have major consequences, ” said SAPD Stolen firearms are often […]
TGCSO: Arrest made in Grape Creek shooting death
GRAPE CREEK, Texas — A 39-year-old woman is dead and a 32-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to her shooting death, according to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office. According to the TGCSO, at approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, deputies responded to the 8200 block...
2 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and three injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County Tuesday afternoon. A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, and Jeffrey Stewart, 43, of Ballinger, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened […]
Weatherford man dies in head-on collision in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — A 73-year-old Weatherford man was killed in a head-on collision Monday evening on US Hwy 67, 5 miles northeast of Ballinger. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report states Richard Wayne Bruce, 73, of Weatherford, was driving a pickup truck west on US 67, and Ben Baxter Bingham, 59, of Sonora, was driving a pickup truck east on 67.
