The most recent board meeting of the Eastern Plumas Health Care (EPHC) Board of Directors was held with much to report. Michelle Romero of Infection Control opened with information on the approaching flu season and ways the community can access flu shots and covid boosters. “Our clinics are administering our Pfizer booster,” Romero said. “Approximately 50 community members were vaccinated against covid with the Pfizer vaccine last week in Graeagle, and that went really well.”

PORTOLA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO