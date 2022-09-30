Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Final farmers markets this week in Quincy, Lake Almanor
This week marks the final farmers markets of the season for two area farms — Rugged Roots Farm in Quincy and the Lake Almanor Farmers Market. Rugged Roots located across the highway from Gansner Airport will hold its final market Tuesday, Oct. 4. from 5 to 7 p.m. This...
Plumas County News
All aboard for the return of the Pumpkin Patch Express at WPRM
Fall is officially in the air and the Pumpkin Patch Express is returning to the Western Pacific Railroad Museum (WPRM) in Portola for two weekends in a row- Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16 followed by another opportunity the following weekend, on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.
Plumas County News
Portola Jr. Sr. High School celebrates homecoming with parade
Portola Junior/Senior High School (PJSHS) held their 2022 homecoming parade on Friday, September 30 on a beautiful fall day with many in the community turning out to enjoy the show. This year’s float theme was “Coming Home to Game Night”. Each class was challenged with building a float to best...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 27-29 -cows, bears and kids causing problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 27-29, 2022. September 27. Bring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plumas County News
Lighting Plumas towns purple in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Plumas Rural Services, in association with local Plumas County merchants, will be lighting up the Main streets of Plumas County (Portola, Quincy, Crescent Mills, Greenville and Chester) with purple twinkle lights, to shine the light on ending domestic violence. PRS also is...
Plumas County News
Architectural design students help Greenville imagine itself anew
Indian Valley has always had a reputation for project-based learning in its Indian Valley Academy charter school curriculum. For years, Greenville’s own Tyler Pew through his company LMNOP Design + Build, (based in San Francisco) returned to the mountains to mentor students and bring them possible opportunity in learning to work in design. Pew, a graduate of California College of Arts Architecture program felt strongly about bringing opportunity to students in his hometown to expand their horizons.
Plumas County News
Lil’ Megs Pumpkin Patch welcomes fall with flair
Lil’ Megs Pumpkin Patch has returned for the 2022 fall season, and all are invited to enjoy the harvest through the month of October on each Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The patch kicked off the fun with the arrival of a celebrated local event,...
Plumas County News
PDH to hold health fair in mid-October; appointment required
Plumas District Hospital is offering another health fair during the second and third week of October (Oct. 10-14, Oct. 17-21). The health fair provides community members with the opportunity to have blood draws done at a discount. The October health fair will be held Monday – Friday, 7 to 9:30...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plumas County News
Sierra Christian Church to hold monthly movie nights – the public is invited!
Sierra Christian Church is excited to welcome the community to its monthly Family Movie Nights! A new extra-large screen and projection system make for a real movie theater experience, along with a popcorn machine that stays busy. The church is located at 81059 Highway 70, Beckwourth, in the former Beckwith...
Plumas County News
Plumas County News
Kepple Family Band plays at concert to benefit Hospice on Nov. 5; tickets on sale
Support Plumas Community Hospice with an evening of enriching and beautiful music provided by Dr. Jeff Kepple and his daughters, Kelsey, Natalie and Claire. The family is generously sharing their musical gifts to support this fundraiser for Hospice once again. Plumas Community Hospice provides support and comfort to families and...
Plumas County News
EPHC board discusses obstetrics and plans for the future
The most recent board meeting of the Eastern Plumas Health Care (EPHC) Board of Directors was held with much to report. Michelle Romero of Infection Control opened with information on the approaching flu season and ways the community can access flu shots and covid boosters. “Our clinics are administering our Pfizer booster,” Romero said. “Approximately 50 community members were vaccinated against covid with the Pfizer vaccine last week in Graeagle, and that went really well.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plumas County News
Joy Evelyn McClellan Geary
Joy Evelyn McClellan Geary, age 35, passed out of this life on September 22, 2022. She was born September 26, 1986, to Larry and Amy McClellan in Reno, Nevada. Joy was a vibrant, passionate woman who will long be remembered by those who knew her. She loved being a mom and called her daughter “her everything.” Joy adored animals, being out in nature, camping, gardening, painting, making jewelry, reading, and swimming.
Comments / 0