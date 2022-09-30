Read full article on original website
Juan Williams: Kevin McCarthy would be a weak, disastrous Speaker
As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) chases dreams of leading a GOP majority next year, he might consider this quote from a French Revolution leader:. “There go the people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.”. In the language of today’s Twitter zingers, that’s saying a leader...
Hurricane Ian Showcases GOP’s Disaster Aid Hypocrisy
As Hurricane Ian ravaged south Florida on Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stood outside the U.S. Capitol at a press conference and made a vow to the victims.“We’ll do anything in our power to help them,” McCarthy said, responding to a question from a reporter about the impacts of the hurricane, and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ability to help his state recover.As the GOP leader said this, he was flanked by dozens of members of his House Republican conference. Their presence added a new dimension to McCarthy’s statement: many of them have been on the record opposing hurricane relief...
Kevin McCarthy’s 2022 campaign agenda is all hat and no cattle
In September, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) issued “Commitment to America,” his 2022 campaign agenda. Predictably, the document blasts Democrats for having “no plan to fix all the problems they created.” McCarthy’s “Commitment to America,” however, fails to present its own plans to address those problems, relying instead on the Republican playbook of omission, distortion, and distraction.
Fact Check: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Said Progressives Must Oppose Israeli Apartheid
Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., among others, piled on, elaborating on the claim: “I fundamentally reject the notion that one cannot support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state and be a progressive.”. Other members of Congress — Reps. Ted Deutch, Haley Stevens, and Juan Vargas,...
'My Dad Is a Republican Politician, I Stopped Talking to Him'
I miss my dad all the time, but I don't know how to mend that bridge.
Sunny Hostin Skewers Ginni Thomas: She's 'A Little Bit of a Filthy Liar'
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Sunny Hostin isn't buying Ginni Thomas' claim that she and her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, never discussed her efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Friday morning on The View, the co-hosts reacted to Thomas' Thursday testimony before the January...
$3 Million Attorney Seeks Gentler Path On Mar-A-Lago Case, But Trump Isn't Having It: Report
After grabbing a jaw-dropping $3 million advance to represent Donald Trump, high-profile Florida attorney Chris Kise has largely been sidelined because he supports something the former president can’t get behind: a calmer legal approach, The Washington Post reported Friday. After much fanfare upon joining Trump’s legal team just weeks...
Ron Johnson hits Mandela Barnes over Scalise shooting remark in new ad
Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) reelection campaign on Monday rolled out a new ad criticizing Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) for a tweet he sent out deriding Senate Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) after he was shot by a gunman in 2017 during practice for the Congressional Baseball Game.
Judge Cannon isn’t quite done helping Trump in Mar-a-Lago case
It was earlier this month when U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon gave Donald Trump and his lawyers effectively everything they wanted in the Mar-a-Lago scandal: The Trump-appointed jurist approved a request for a special master and blocked parts of the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation. As we’ve discussed, among...
DOJ reveals Trump records seized from Mar-a-Lago that may be privileged
The Department of Justice says FBI agents seized numerous boxes containing potentially privileged records belonging to former President Donald Trump during the raid of Mar-a-Lago, arguing those documents were then separated from the bureau’s criminal investigators. The revelation was contained within a newly unsealed late August filing by the...
Investigation into FBI 'corruption' impeded by Durham probe, senator says
John Durham's special counsel investigation has hindered Congress as lawmakers seek to root out FBI misconduct and examine the shady business dealings of Hunter Biden, according to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).
Chief Justice Roberts appoints federal judge as right-hand man
The Supreme Court's Chief Justice John Roberts named a federal judge as his next chief of staff just days after his former right-hand man retired from the high court. Judge Robert M. Dow Jr., who serves on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, will take on the post in December, according to the Supreme Court's Public Information Office.
Florida Contracts Go to Companies That Flooded Ron DeSantis Campaign Fund
Under the leadership of Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron Desantis, a Missouri-based railroad and transport company that contributed generously in support of his campaign saw an astonishing 280-fold increase in its Florida state government contract awards. A construction aggregates firm that contributed $82,500 was awarded $30 million in new contracts. And a highway and civil site contracting firm that gave $22,500 saw its contracts grow 15-fold. They are just a few of the companies — mostly small and mid-sized construction firms — identified by The Intercept that saw a bonanza of lucrative contracts under the Republican governor, who has styled himself as a successor to Donald Trump and a foe to corporate America’s household names.
GOP Candidate’s Staffer Has a Murder-for-Hire Past
Arizona Republican governor candidate Kari Lake has made her support for law enforcement a centerpiece of her campaign—but her campaign also employs an interesting character: a convicted criminal who pleaded guilty to battery against a peace officer and who once plotted to kill an FBI informant. The staffer, Kenneth...
Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins
Gov. Kim Reynolds railed against the Biden administration and told the crowd at a fundraiser Saturday that electing Democrats would roll back Republican initiatives of her previous terms. Iowa kept businesses and schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic, supported law enforcement and cut taxes, Reynolds said at her Harvest Festival event. She claimed Democrats in […] The post Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Democratic National Committee Edited Bylaws to Let It Overrule Convention
During its summer meeting over the weekend, the Democratic National Committee quietly amended its bylaws, giving the narrower body power to override decisions made by its members at its quadrennial convention. The national committee approved language requiring that it must ratify any bylaw amendments that the convention, a broader body,...
Lawmakers Seek Answers on Pentagon’s Role in Deadly Airstrike
A new congressional caucus called on Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III Thursday to disclose details of the U.S. role in an airstrike that killed more than 160 Nigerian civilians at a displaced persons’ camp, including many children. The group, known as the Protection of Civilians in Conflict Caucus,...
"I had this nightmare, but I didn't know it was mine:" Dahlia Lithwick on Trump's crisis of law
From the moment he first stepped into the White House, Donald Trump's goal was to use the presidency's enormous powers to wage war on all that's good in the U.S., from a commitment to human rights to a belief in the importance of truth over lies. But perhaps nothing was battered so heavily as rule of law. Trump spent four years stacking the courts with corrupt cronies, testing the boundaries of presidential powers and committing crimes with the assurance that the Republican Party would rally to shield him from consequences. It all culminated in an attempted coup, for which he has still paid no legal consequences. As his battle with the Department of Justice over stolen classified documents shows, his all-too-successful efforts to end rule of law in the U.S. are ongoing.
Democrats' new Senate struggles
Democrats are facing fresh problems in two pivotal Senate battlegrounds in which their nominees are facing attacks for being too progressive. What's happening: In Wisconsin, GOP Sen. Ron Johnson has pulled ahead of Democrat Mandela Barnes in the latest wave of public polls. In Pennsylvania, recent polling suggests Democrat John Fetterman's double-digit advantage over Republican Mehmet Oz has shrunk to a statistical tie. They are vying for the seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.
A GOP insider on the Republicans who knew Trump was dangerous — and went MAGA anyway
One of the many things we’ve learned in the Trump era is that a lot of the people in positions of power are either cynics or nihilists or both. This is true on both sides of the political aisle, but it’s especially true on the right at the moment. That’s not a partisan statement, even if it may sound like one. The reality is that ever since Donald Trump took over the party in 2016, there are many people working in Republican politics who don’t believe in what they’re doing, who know that Trump is and was a dangerous figure, and yet they’ve plowed ahead anyway.
