Slides, leisure pool close at Casper Family Aquatic Center due to broken pump
CASPER, Wyo. — The leisure pool and slides at the Casper Family Aquatic Center are closed due to a broken pump, and repairs are expected to take about a week, the City of Casper said in a press release Monday. The closure includes the lazy river and play features...
Casper Closes Dog Park Lake To Test Possible Cyanobacterial Bloom
The City is of Casper is restricting access to the water at the Lake McKenzie dog park due to an ongoing investigation of what may be a harmful cyanobacteria bloom, according to a news release on Friday. This week, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality began investigating the bloom after...
Candidate Questionnaire: Bernie Studer for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
ATTENTION: Missing Juvenile Last Seen in Casper on October 1st
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway Katherine Wagle. She is 15 years old, white female, 5'05", 105 lbs. Wagler was last seen in Casper, Wyoming on October 1st, 2022. She is believed to be headed towards Alaska. Wagler has changed her appearance to include...
What is a white cane? Council of the Blind asking community to help make Wyoming streets safer
CASPER, Wyo. — With “White Cane Safety Day” approaching, the Wyoming Council of the Blind is working to raise awareness about what white canes are as well as things people, particularly drivers, should be mindful of in regards to blind and low-vision pedestrians. The term “white cane”...
Sunny skies expected in Casper through the weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect sunny or mostly sunny skies every day through Columbus Day, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Tuesday’s high is expected to reach near 64 degrees, followed by a high near 69 degrees on Wednesday. On Thursday, Casper is expected to reach near 68 degrees, rounding out the work week with a high near 63 degrees on Friday, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept. 17 motorcycle crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming, resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
New ~$31M sports facility land lease terms ready for Casper City Council’s vote
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper and WYO Complex, a nonprofit established to construct a new indoor sports facility near the Ford Wyoming Center, have finalized a proposed lease agreement for the Casper City Council to consider. WYO Complex plans to lease city-owned land for the construction of...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (10/3/22–10/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Natrona Collective Health Trust awards over $1.8 million in grants
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona Collective Health Trust announced today that it will award $1.86 million to 13 area nonprofit organizations whose goal it is to help area children in a variety of ways. The organizations that received the most funding are the Habitat for Humanity, the Science Zone,...
As national average gas price rises for 2nd week, Natrona County sees 3-cent decline
CASPER, Wyo. — With the average price for a gallon of gas nationally rising by more than a dime, Natrona County’s average price went the opposite direction, falling 3 cents from last week, according to price tracker GasBuddy. The national average gas price increased for the second consecutive...
Natrona County health and food inspections (9/25/22–9/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Storms possible through Monday afternoon, then mostly sunny week for Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in Casper and on Casper Mountain through Monday afternoon, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Storms are more likely on Casper Mountain, which has a 30% chance of rain on Monday alongside a 20%...
Gruner Bros. Brewery to host Wyoming author C.J. Box book signing Monday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming author C.J. Box will be appearing at a book signing event at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper on Monday night. The event is organized by Wind City Books and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Box’s website. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday for a signing, starting at 6 p.m.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Edgerton woman
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of Kim Blackman, 57, of Edgerton. Sheriff’s deputies responded around 11:16 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 to a call for a deceased person at a residence on the 300 block of North 2nd Street. The...
Two people dead after crash in Converse County
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Converse County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wyoming Highway Patrol Crash Investigation Team, is investigating a one vehicle roll over that resulted in two Fatalities. At about 11:50 AM on October 1, 2022, Converse County Deputies, Ambulance, and Fire responded to a one vehicle rollover near mile marker 26 on Cold Springs Road. While they were still enroute, Life Flight was requested.
Bluebird at the Cheese Barrel seeking liquor license, launching new ‘sOOp’ cart in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bluebird at the Cheese Barrel is seeking a new restaurant liquor license and the owner is also ready to launch some other new offerings in Casper, including a new mobile “sOOp” cart and new music with a duo called “Bluesgypsies.”. The Bluebird,...
(OPINION) Letters: Archaeological site wrong spot for wind turbine; comment today to WDEQ to save Wyoming views, air
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. A Stonehenge built out of retired...
Pet deceased, family displaced by Friday night fire; cause deemed accidental
CASPER, Wyo. — A fire that displaced a family on Friday night is believed to have been caused by overloaded electrical extension cords, according to a release by Casper Fire-EMS on Monday. “Unfortunately, a family pet succumbed to the fire,” the release said. Callers reported a single-family residence...
Guild holding first-ever Wyoming Craft Spirits Week; Casper to host ‘MASQUERADE!’ gala
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Distillers Guild is preparing to hold its first-ever “Wyoming Craft Spirits Week” from Oct. 15 through Oct. 22. Wyoming has at least 11 craft distilleries that make everything from bourbon, whiskey and gin to absinthe and canned cocktails, the Wyoming Distillers Guild said in a press release Monday. Wyoming Craft Spirits Week aims to celebrate “the intrepid and committed small distilleries that call Wyoming home.”
