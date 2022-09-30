Read full article on original website
SEC Announces Reconfigured 2023 Baseball Schedule
The Southeastern Conference announced a reconfigured 2023 schedule Tuesday, mapping out a new path for the defending national champion Ole Miss baseball team. The updated schedule replaces the previously announced schedule that was recalled due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two games appearing on the 2023 Conference slate that were not scheduled to take place until 2024. The new schedule did not affect any of Ole Miss’ previously announced non-conference games. For SEC dates, home and away weekends remained constant from the initial schedule, only opponents changed.
Game Time for Auburn Set
The Southeastern Conference has announced an 11 a.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 15home football game vs. Auburn, with the contest televised on ESPN. This game will mark the 47th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Auburn dating back to 1928. Auburn leads the series 35-10, including a 13-2 mark in Oxford. The matchup against the Tigers will also serve as Ole Miss’ annual Military Appreciation game.
No. 14 Ole Miss Defeats No. 7 Kentucky 22-19
No. 14 Ole Miss defeated the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats 22-19 on Saturday. Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0 SEC) used all three phases to secure the win over the Wildcats. The Rebels ended Kentucky’s go-ahead drive by a sack on the Wildcats quarterback Will Levis by Jared Ivey who forced a fumble and was picked up by Tavis Robinson.
Ian Jackson updates recruitment; will be taking visits soon
With the class of 2023 starting to take shape, the Kentucky Wildcats are now starting to turn their focus to the class of 2024 and getting ahead early with some of the classes top prospects. One of those players is 5-star guard Ian Jackson. Out of the Bronx, Jackson is...
Judkins, Pettus Earn SEC Weekly Honors
After leading Ole Miss football to a top-10 win over Kentucky at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Quinshon Judkins and Micah Pettus earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference. Judkins was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week, while Pettus became the second Rebel blocker this year to be...
Ole Miss To Celebrate Baseball National Championship In November
Ole Miss announces plans to celebrate its 2022 baseball national championship Nov. 9-12, surrounding the Rebels’ football game against Alabama. Highlighting the week will be members of the title team being honored at halftime of the football game, sporting their championship rings that they will receive that week. They will also participate in the Walk of Champions and other fan activities.
Ole Miss Climbs into AP Top 10 Poll
Ole Miss heads into week six of the college football season as they head to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores as No. 9 in the country in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0 SEC) is coming off of a 22-19 then No. 7 Kentucky...
Ole Miss Volleyball Picks Up First Conference Victory At LSU
The middle blocker duo of Sasha Ratliff and Payton Brgoch was electric, stepping up to lead Ole Miss volleyball to its first conference victory, a five-set win over LSU, Saturday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Rebels (5-9, 1-3 SEC) came back and responded after dropping last night’s...
EKU Inducts 2022 Athletics Hall Of Fame Class
RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky University inducted five distinguished individuals and a team of distinction into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday. The 2022 induction class included: Alex Jones (women's basketball, 2009-13), Larry Marmie (football, 1962-66 & 1972-76), Chanze Patterson (softball, 2005-08), Neil Sellers (baseball, 2001-04), Jim Tanara (football, 1979-05) and the 1967 Grantland Rice Bowl champion football team.
Lane Kiffin shares a warning to Ole Miss players, fans after defeating Kentucky
Lane Kiffin is aware of what happens for a team like Ole Miss once it gets to a 5-0 record. And he has a clear message for everyone associated with the football program. While Ole Miss’ social media team celebrated the hot start, Kiffin maintained that the Rebels must play harder, and focus on Vanderbilt next on the schedule. Most importantly, Kiffin said to note listen to the rat poison coming their way.
A Full On Frat Boy Brawl Broke Out During The Kentucky-Ole Miss Game Today
Ole Miss squared off against Kentucky today in a top 15 matchup that came down to the wire, with Ole Miss ultimately winning 22-19. It was a defensive slugfest for the majority of the game, but the play on the field wasn’t the only slugfest going on in Oxford, Mississippi…
HS football: Petrides drops 18-0 decision to Frederick Douglass
Petrides was shut out for the second straight week as it dropped an 18-0 PSAL B Conference decision to Frederick Douglass on Sunday at home in rainy conditions. The Panthers, who trailed 8-0 at the half, fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the league. They lost 46-0 to Philip A Randolph last week.
Dean Ethel Young Scurlock: the first of many
Nearly 60 years after integration, the University of Mississippi is still acknowledging firsts and the example set by those individuals who are the first. Ethel Young Scurlock is the first Black woman to become dean of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College. Although she’s starting a new journey by taking on this position, she has been a part of this community for more than a decade.
5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in MS
MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
Oxford Blues Festival Highlights Local, Regional Talent
When office hours are over, some professors don’t hit the books – they hit the stage. Four such University of Mississippi professors are among the 18 bands scheduled to play during the 11th Oxford Blues Festival, which runs Oct. 6-8 at Harrison’s near the Oxford Square. Headlining...
First Miss Oxford to be Crowned in More Than 20 Years This November
For the first time in many years, a Miss Oxford will be crowned. Denver Haggard, a graduate from the University of Mississippi and the former Mr. Cosmos International, is directing and hosting the Miss Oxford Scholarship Competition in November. Registration is still open for the Miss Oxford and Miss Oxford’s...
Column: James Meredith and Ole Miss – Looking Back at 1962
On Monday morning, October 1, 1962, in his office in Washington, Robert Kennedy said it had been the worst night of his life. On the campus of the University of Mississippi, it was worse. Two men were dead, one building was wrecked, and the stately façade of the Lyceum, the center of the campus, was scarred with brickbats and bullets. Wisps of tear gas lingered. Anyone driving on campus – and not many people were – stopped for MP’s at checkpoints and drove past overturned burned-out wrecks of cars.
Academy Sports opens doors in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People were lined up in Lexington early Friday morning, and it wasn’t for a new bourbon release. Academy Sports and Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sporting goods and outdoor stores. Friday morning, they opened the newest of their more than 260 stores in Lexington. Academy, has it’s primary footprint in the south and offers an assortment of hunting, fishing, and camping equipment and gear, along with sports and leisure products.
