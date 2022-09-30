The Southeastern Conference announced a reconfigured 2023 schedule Tuesday, mapping out a new path for the defending national champion Ole Miss baseball team. The updated schedule replaces the previously announced schedule that was recalled due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two games appearing on the 2023 Conference slate that were not scheduled to take place until 2024. The new schedule did not affect any of Ole Miss’ previously announced non-conference games. For SEC dates, home and away weekends remained constant from the initial schedule, only opponents changed.

OXFORD, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO