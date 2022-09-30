Read full article on original website
Related
San Angelo Police: Same Suspect Threatened Central High & 2 Other Schools Friday
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department released the following information about the hoax threat called into San Angelo Central High School Friday morning. "On 09/30/22, Officers with the SAPD were dispatched to Central High School in reference to a hoax call indicating that shots had been fired on the Central High School campus. Central High School administration along with SAPD placed the campus on lockdown for the safety of the students. Multiple officers and other law enforcement agencies quickly responded to Central and began to secure both the interior and exterior of the…
Police Surround Central High School
SAN ANGELO, TX — At least a dozen police vehicles have surrounded Central High School starting at around 11:45 a.m. No one is allowed in and no one is allowed out. According to the school website, students were to be released early today at 11:52 a.m. However several police officers are at the main entrance blocking anyone from coming into or to leave the school building. Over the radio, police were asked to respond to Central High School concerning a report of a shooting outside the buildings of the campus. In fact, the dispatcher used the term, “drive-by.” Some police were witnessed by…
San Angelo LIVE!
Goodfellow AFB Soldier Stabbed to Death Outside Downtown San Angelo Bar
SAN ANGELO, TX — A solider or Marine who was stationed at Goodfellow Air Force Base is dead following a fight at a bar in San Angelo’s popular downtown district. According to witnesses that night, at least three ambulances were dispatched to the parking lot of the Whiskey River Bar, 125 E. Concho Ave.
Head-on Crash on US-67 Northeast of Ballinger Claims the Life of 1 Driver
BALLINGER – One driver was killed in a two vehicle, head on crash five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 Wednesday at 7:20 p.m.. According to information released by Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, a 2019 Dodge pickup driven by 73-year-old Richard Wayne Bruce of Weatherford was traveling west about five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 with his wife, 62-year-old Mary Trojacek Bruce as a passenger. At the same time, 59-year-old Ben Baxter Ingham of Sonora was traveling east at the same spot driving a 2022 Dodge 3500 pickup towing a homemade semi-trailer. …
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 People Killed, 3 Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash Near Winters Thursday
WINTERS – Two people died and three others were seriously injured in a three vehicle crash south of Winters on US-83 Thursday. According to information from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, the crash involved a Volvo 18-wheeler, a 2009 Ford pickup and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car. According to the DPS investigation, the F-150 was northbound 4.5 miles south of Winters on US-83 while the 18-wheeler and the Malibu were heading south around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the same location. The Ford pickup was driven by 74-year-old Roland Presley of Winters. His…
San Angelo LIVE!
Bow Hunters Nocked Arrows Saturday Morning in San Angelo State Park as Deer Archery Season Began
SAN ANGELO – Several bow hunters headed to the designated hunting areas of the San Angelo State Park Saturday morning as archery season for white-tailed deer began in Texas Oct. 1. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, archery season for white-tailed deer runs from Oct. 1 –...
Shannon Pink Ribbon Run Saturday Morning Will Turn Downtown Streets Pink!
SAN ANGELO – The 15th annual Shannon Pink Ribbon Run takes place Saturday morning, Oct. 1, 2022 in downtown San Angelo to celebrate the survivors of breast cancer and raise awareness of early detection. According to Shannon, the family event helps increase awareness of early detection for breast cancer. It also celebrates those in the community who have bravely fought and survived this disease and helps raise funds to help local patients in their battle against this disease with the latest advancements in treatment and detection. The event includes a one mile walk, a 5K run and an 10K run…
Week 5: Texas High School Football Scores 2022
WALL, TX — The Wall Hawks face the Mason Punchers but San Angelo Central Bobcats have a bye week. See all of the scores here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Angelo LIVE!
Real Estate: On the Golf Course!
SAN ANGELO, TX — VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS!If you are looking for gorgeous views of the golf course and easy care, you will love this wonderful custom home. High ceilings, and windows galore. Stand at your kitchen sink and look out a pond and the Bentwood Golf course. Beautiful Herringbone...
A San Angelo Native is the Lead Singer of Lonestar Performing Here Oct. 15
SAN ANGELO, TX — On October 15, San Angelo welcomes home native Drew Womack, headlining the Texas Strong Concert Series as a lead singer of the popular country music band named Lonestar. If the name Drew Womack doesn’t ring a bell, his accomplishments certainly will. Growing up in Brownwood and in San Angelo where he attended Central High School, Womack came from a large blended family. He had two brothers that dabbled in the music business, so it was no surprise he followed in their footsteps. When his older brother was given a guitar for Christmas, Womack immediately began picking around…
San Angelo LIVE!
PREVIEW: Lake View Chiefs Look to Rebound in Tough District Game Against the Mustangs
SAN ANGELO – The Lake View Chiefs start district this week and have to travel to do battle with the Andrews Mustangs. Lake View Chiefs (3-3) vs. Andrews Mustangs (4-2) The “Kids on the Northside” are coming off of two straight losses, most recently at San Angelo Stadium to the Greenwood Rangers 31-6. Chief playmakers Ian Cortez and Davashtian Manely led the team in rushing (83 yards and one touchdown) and receiving (81 yards) respectively. Lake View has been putting up just under 23 points per game but have been giving up 24 points a game. The silver lining is up until the last two games, the Chiefs had been scoring 33 a game.
San Angelo LIVE!
PREVIEW: Central Bobcats Prepare for Formidable Midland Bulldogs in District Opener
SAN ANGELO- The Central Bobcats are back at it after giving Bobcat fans a heart attack in a wild victory over the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs. This week, the Cats will take on another Bulldog team in Midland who are 4-1. This is the first district contest for the Cats who will also play Midland Legacy, Odessa, Permian, and Frenship.
Comments / 0