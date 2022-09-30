Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Nearly $200K in 'dangerous narcotics' discovered during routine traffic stop
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — Police have seized over a thousand grams of drugs during a traffic stop in Penobscot County over the weekend. Authorities say they were performing a routine traffic stop on a car with a man, woman, and two young children inside. While searching the vehicle, a...
wabi.tv
Two facing charges after drug bust Sunday night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities arrested an Etna man and a Bangor woman after reportedly finding more than $190,000 worth of drugs in their car and two young children present. 34-year-old Roger Grego and 37-year-old Monica Clark are charged with three counts of unlawful drug trafficking. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s...
Millinocket Man Arrested for OUI; Crash at Treatment Plant in Millinocket, Maine
Millinocket Man Arrested after Crashing at Wastewater Treatment Plant. A Millinocket, Maine man has been arrested on multiple charges including OUI after police responded to his 911 calls following crashing through a gate and hitting guardrails at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Millinocket. Police Received Multiple 911 Calls from the...
wabi.tv
Two arrested on drug, evasion charges in Stetson
STETSON, Maine (WABI) - A pair driving with fentanyl and methamphetamine were arrested in Stetson Tuesday. 41-year-old Anita Leo of Exeter was charged with aggravated trafficking and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. 29-year-old Mark Page of Dexter was charged with operating with a suspended license and violating release conditions. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellsworth American
Man killed in Sedgwick crash
SEDGWICK — A 47-year-old Brooksville man died Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash on Snow’s Cove Road (Route 15), according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. John A. Wallace was traveling south in his 2008 Nissan Rogue when the vehicle went off the road on the right side, overcorrected and crossed the road before going into a ditch, according to police. The vehicle struck several trees before coming to rest on its roof.
WGME
Ellsworth man killed in Holden crash
HOLDEN (WGME) -- An Ellsworth man was killed in a crash in Holden on Monday. Holden Police says one vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle around 9:30 a.m. on Route 1A. According to police, the driver of one of the vehicles, 62-year-old Joseph Wadman, died at the...
wabi.tv
Three charged after multiple Penobscot County vehicle thefts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested after officers recovered a truck, golf cart, trailer and razor side-by-side that had been stolen over the past two months. 63-year-old James Grant of Hudson, 23-year-old Zachary Boggs of Levant and 21-year-old Ashley Dunroe of Kenduskeag were charged with theft by unauthorized taking.
Two People Arrested; Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop in Stetson, Maine
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from Maine on Tuesday after fentanyl and meth were found in the vehicle following a traffic stop in Stetson. Three people, one man and two women, were in the car when it was pulled over on September 27 after the “vehicle was accelerating rapidly and appeared to be trying to evade” law enforcement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Sept. 20-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Sept. 24. Samuel Pendleton, 56, of Belmont, was issued a...
foxbangor.com
Fatal car accident
SEDGWICK — Sunday after 7:30 p.m. the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a single vehicle crash on Snows Cove Road in Sedgwick. 47 year old John A. Wallace of Brooksville was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries. According to police...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Sept. 24-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Sept. 24. Scott Truax, 43, of...
Man’s Body Found in Bangor; Death Not Considered Suspicious
The Bangor Police And Fire Departments spent the early hours, just around sunrise Monday, investigating the details surrounding a body that was found near 1576 Hammond Street, in Bangor. Someone called authorities around 6:30 AM to report that they'd found the man. Sergeant Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbangor.com
Body found on Hammond Street in Bangor
BANGOR — Bangor Police say a man’s body was discovered on Hammond Street Monday. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, at 6:26 a.m. Bangor Police and Bangor Fire responded to the vicinity of 1576 Hammond Street for a report of a deceased male. They say the man was “obviously...
WGME
Bangor police say missing woman found safe
BANGOR (WGME) -- Bangor Police are asking for help finding a who has been missing since early September. Police say 35-year-old Nichole Tufo (Fletcher) was last heard from on September 8. Tufo has not answered her cellphone or responded to social media messages from family and friends, according to police.
wabi.tv
Police on scene of vehicle crash in house in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating a vehicle that crashed into a house on China Road in Winslow. It happened after noon on Monday. We do not have many details but we do have a crew on the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.
wabi.tv
Jury selection begins for Stockton Springs woman accused of killing son
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Jury selection for a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her son got underway Monday. 36-year-old Jessica Trefethen is charged with murder for the death of her son, 3-year-old Maddox Williams, in June of last year. Maddox died after Trefethen brought him to the hospital because...
foxbangor.com
Calais man pleads guilty to importing drugs from Canada
BANGOR — A Calais man pleaded guilty in Bangor District Court Friday to importing methamphetamine from Canada. Court records show 23-year-old Victor Sousa crossed from the U.S. into Canada via the Madawaska Port of Entry on July 2, 2019. When he re-entered the country a few hours later, U.S....
WMTW
Maine couple escapes house fire; garage totaled
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) — An electrical issue with a tractor parked inside a garage in Vassalboro is believed to have caused a damaging fire. The Vassalboro Fire Department says they were called to Crowell Hill Road just after 9 p.m. Saturday for a possible garage fire. Crews arrived to...
I Always Make The Same Mistake Every Time I Drive This Maine Road
I have lived in Central Maine since I took this job in the summer of 2016. Actually, I haven't just lived in Central Maine, I have lived in the City of Augusta. Yes, I have been living in Augusta for over six years. Because of that, I am even more embarrassed by the story I am about to tell you. I should know better by now...
wgan.com
Maine contractor will spend three years in prison for scamming clients
A Waterville contractor has been sentenced for scamming clients out of more than $100,000. Tony Glidden was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison with all but three suspended. Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception over the summer. Prosecutors said Glidden was paid...
Comments / 0