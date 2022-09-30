Read full article on original website
Lena Mae Joiner
Lena Mae Joiner passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 83. She was born on Saturday, July 1, 1939 in Hammond, Louisiana to the late Rosalie Lilly Buzetta Pellichino and the late Tony Pellichino. She was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Lena is...
Mable Bates
Mable Bates, a native and resident of Kentwood, LA, answered the Master's call on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. The Bates family asks that you pray with and for them during this time of loss. VISITATION. Richardson F.H. - Amite, La. Friday, October...
Dennis Joseph Ducote, Jr.
Dennis Joseph Ducote, Jr., passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 65. He was a resident of Independence, who was born on Tuesday, November 6, 1956 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Dennis and Kathleen Ducote. Dennis was truly an amazing family man and a friend to all he knew. He did everything he could for his whole family. Dennis was the hardest worker, was very proud of his business and all the tools he's earned over the years. You couldn't find a more fair & honest man. He went above & beyond to provide, help, and support his wife, kids, and grandkids anytime they needed it. Dennis was very respected and admired by many for these great qualities. He was always happy to see everyone and even had funny nicknames for many. Everyone enjoyed hearing his funny stories; he always enjoyed a good laugh whether it was his family or the people around him. Dennis was known for telling his recycled, yet hilarious jokes and one-of-a-kind catchphrases. He enjoyed doing a little fishing when he wasn't working and like to grow his own veggies, fruits, and peppers. What he enjoyed most was hanging out or celebrating with his family. Dennis was always smiling and enjoyed seeing everyone having a good time together.
Ethel Jewel Byrd Vernon
Mrs. Ethel Jewel Byrd Vernon, 78, of Bogalusa, LA, gained her wings peacefully in her sleep, on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. Jewel, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was born in Poplarville, Mississippi to the union of Robert and Revie Connerly Byrd Lampley on September 17, 1944. She was the second child born to this union.
Cathleen Faye Taylor Lee
Catherine "Faye" Taylor Lee was born on August 11, 1949 to the late Wiley and Norma Taylor in Bogalusa La. Faye attended and graduated from Washington Parish High School, she later moved to Washington D.C. along with her two sons, and attended Armstrong Adult Education Center, where she also graduated and became employed for the United States Government Publishing Office. On July 21, 1973 Faye married Silas Conerly and to this union one daughter was born Pokeila Conerly Miller, she later divorced and moved back to Louisiana and became employed for the Franklinton Police Department for many years. After her departure from the Police Department, she worked as a CNA where she later retired.
Juanita Walker Morgan
Juanita Walker Morgan passed away at her home in Ponchatoula, LA on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the age of 85. She was born on January 16, 1937 in Steele, MO to William Robert Walker and Ida Ballard Walker. Juanita is survived by her son, Jacky Morgan. Juanita was preceded...
Deborah Ann Clarke
Deborah A. Clarke a resident of Bogalusa, LA passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the age of 70. We are heartbroken to lose our beloved mother and someone so special. She was a wonderful woman who will be deeply missed. Deborah was preceded in death by her mother,...
Richard L. Thomas, Sr.
Richard L. Thomas, Sr., 92, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. Visitation Friday, October 7, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Funeral service 10 a.m., on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2503 Old Baton Rouge Hwy, Hammond, LA 70403. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery.
Dr. Romeo “Romy” Hernandez
Dr. Romeo “Romy” Hernandez, age 83, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Covington, LA. He was born on November 2, 1938 in Tiaong, Quezon, Philippines to Francisco Hernandez and Josefa Hernandez. He was the sixth of ten siblings. He attended San Beda College, studied Pre-Medicine...
Three St. Tammany men indicted for 2022 murder in Lacombe
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted:. Patrick Earl McCarty, II, 36 of Slidell, Louisiana on second degree murder, obstruction of justice and 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Jason Robert James, 37 of Lacombe,...
Robert Carl "Plum Head" Thompson
Robert Carl “Plum Head” Thompson, a native of Bogalusa, LA and resident of Abita Springs, LA passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, LA at the age of 59. Robert made his career as a carpenter for 41 years. He loved hunting...
Robert Eldridge McKinney, Jr.
Robert Eldridge McKinney, Jr. passed peacefully from this earth to his heavenly home on Friday, September 30, 2022. He was born at home on June 28, 1940 in Emerald, Mississippi to his loving parents Robert Eldridge McKinney, Sr. & Ethel Jane Allen McKinney. He attended St. Mary Of the Pines until he started school at Magnolia High School where he graduated in 1958. He was a man of many talents and skills. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and later joined the Merchant Marines. Robert traveled the world working as a master electrician in the oil and gas industry for over 35 years. He was also an excellent welder. Robert was fiercely loyal to those he loved. He was selfless and generous to many. His love of his family and friends was most important. He shared two children through his marriage to Myrtie Newman, Robert Eldridge McKinney, III and Clifton Newman McKinney. He is survived by his children, Robert Eldridge McKinney, III (K. Jennifer Horne McKinney), Clifton Newman McKinney (Pamela Rogers McKinney), Sallie Wofford Jackson, and William Wofford (Geneva); grandchildren, Ashleigh Victoria McKinney, Hope McKinney Easley (Joe), Laurel McKinney, Emily F. Chustz (Matthew), Ian McKinney (Carrissa), Olivia McKinney, Mac McKinney, Nicholas Jackson, Neva, Will, and Sarah Wofford; great-grandchildren, Cayman Boone, Sterling White, and Avilene McKinney. Also survived by his longtime companion, Myrtie N. Wofford; siblings and spouses, Pat and Vivian McKinney, Perry and Liz McKinney, Charles and Sheree McKinney and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his parents. His favorite quote to tell his children and grandchildren was "It is the responsibility of the strong to care for the weak." He lived his life by this motto to the fullest. He was a spiritual person who loved God. He showed his faith by his deeds. He will forever be loved and missed. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Milton Bourgue. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Olen Hilry Flynt
And a resident of Franklinton passed away early Sunday morning October 2, 2022. He was a longtime member of Crain’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church and a former self-employed dairyman. Hilry was retired after a long career as a bus driver for Thomas School. He loved riding his Goldwing motorcycle and taking his motorhome on camping trips all over the area and even further destinations. Hilry was an avid basketball fan. He loved to watch games on TV and also attend as many games as he could. He very much enjoyed driving the school basketball teams to their games each season. Hilry liked to work outside in his yard and eat meals with his family, especially his favorite fried oysters.
Mandeville native serves with Naval Oceanography at Stennis Space Center
GULFPORT, Miss. - Holly Parker, a native of Mandeville, Louisiana, is part of Naval Oceanography ensuring the U.S. Navy maintains freedom from the ocean floor to the stars at Naval Oceanographic Office. Sailors and civilians working throughout Naval Oceanography collect, measure, and analyze the elements of the physical environment (land,...
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: October 3-9, 2022
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University celebrates Homecoming, as the football, volleyball, soccer, tennis and softball teams will all be in action during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The No. 21/24 Southeastern football team (3-2, 1-0 SLC) will close out a four-game home stand on Saturday, hosting new Southland...
Southeastern celebrates Homecoming Week
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University will celebrate Homecoming Week Oct. 2 – 8 with a myriad of spirited activities capped by tailgating, reunions, a parade and football action in Strawberry Stadium. With the theme “Roomie in the Jungle,” Homecoming 2022 is being sponsored by the Alumni Office with...
FOOTBALL: SLU climbs in national rankings
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team moved up to 19th in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and 20th in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released on Monday. Southeastern (3-2, 1-0 SLC), which moved back into the polls last week, climbed two spots in...
TENNIS: Csordas Leads SLU at UCA Fall Invitational
CONWAY, Ark. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s tennis continued its fall schedule this weekend, as four Lions participated in the UCA Fall Invitational on the Central Arkansas campus. SLU competed against a challenging field that included host UCA, Northwestern State, Louisiana Tech and Oral Roberts. Southeastern head...
Eight Livingston Parish teachers awarded grants
LIVINGSTON, La. – Eight Livingston Parish teachers have been awarded Deborah Rochelle Teacher Grants to fund instructional, research-based projects that provide direct instruction to local students. The grant program, which was initiated in 1991, is managed by the Kelly Gene Cook, Sr., Charitable Foundation to benefit qualified teachers and...
Agencies combine efforts to make arrest in Washington Parish
On October 2, a Franklinton Police Department lieutenant was en route to work when he observed a vehicle outside the town limits being driven in a reckless manner. He called the information in to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and he and a Sheriff’s Office lieutenant encountered the suspect vehicle stopped at a gas station in Franklinton. The vehicle was identified as the one being driven in a reckless manner.
