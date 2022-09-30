ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

NV Energy raising rates starting in October

‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Second Mormon temple in Las Vegas to be built in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced that the group will build a second temple in the Las Vegas Valley. Announced during the October 2022 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Gas prices in Nevada increase again due to supply and demand issues

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to Gas Buddy, average gas prices stand at $5.34 a gallon in Nevada. AAA said this is because a number of oil refineries in California are undergoing maintenance which some are planned and some unplanned. This has led to a limited production supply. One...
NEVADA STATE
State of Nevada joins program hoping to help veterans

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has been approved into a program that provides internships and training programs to separating veterans. The Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program will better allow them to prepare for the transition to civilian life. Nevada will offer the program to all...
NEVADA STATE
Forecast Outlook-10/2/22

A high pressure ridge will start to build into the southwest Monday evening bringing drier and warmer conditions starting Tuesday. Between now and then we have some unsettled weather in Arizona and some of the weather is drifting into the Lake Mead area and Boulder City. A Flash Flood Warning...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the escaped inmate who was recaptured last week in Las Vegas, will now serve his time at a maximum-security prison. Duarte-Herrera was previously serving his sentence at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, Nevada. However, after escaping the facility and going...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Crews to top off tower at new Station Casinos’ property in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction crews this week will top off a tower that is being built at Station Casinos’ new $750 million resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, on Friday, Oct. 7, crews will top off the 15-story, 318-foot tower being built as part of Durango Casino & Resort. As part of the construction milestone, crews will mark the addition of the final beam and pour the last floor of the hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Average Nevada gas prices rise 37 cents in a week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average price of a gallon of gas in Nevada continues to rise, skyrocketing by an average of 37.7 cents in a week. Average gas prices now stand at $5.34 a gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey of more than 1,000 gas stations in the state.
NEVADA STATE

