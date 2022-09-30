Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
TreasuryDirect Sold More Than $27 Billion in Series I Bonds Since Nov. 1. Now It's Getting a Makeover
Since the annual Series I bond rate jumped to 7.12% last November, there has been more than $27 billion in sales, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Meanwhile, some investors have struggled with TreasuryDirect, the 20-year-old platform for buying these assets. But a website makeover aims for better...
NBC Miami
Treasury Yields Fall for a Second Day as Investors Weigh Central Bank Policy
Treasury yields fell across the board for a second day Tuesday as traders weigh actions from central banks going forward. The benchmark 10-year Treasury was down 3 basis points to 3.621%, after having surpassed the 4% mark last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was flat at 4.099%.
