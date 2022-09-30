Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Portola Jr. Sr. High School celebrates homecoming with parade
Portola Junior/Senior High School (PJSHS) held their 2022 homecoming parade on Friday, September 30 on a beautiful fall day with many in the community turning out to enjoy the show. This year’s float theme was “Coming Home to Game Night”. Each class was challenged with building a float to best...
Breckenridge Woman’s Forum hosts Buckaroos for first meeting of the season, plans Murder Mystery Dinner for Oct. 13
On Tuesday, Sept 27, The Breckenridge Woman’s Forum President Kim Walker “kicked off” the first meeting of the 2022-23 year by introducing a program from the Breckenridge Buckaroo football team, band and cheerleaders. The Woman’s Forum members were treated to a private pep rally by the band...
macaronikid.com
MacDonald's Ranch
Weekdays - Mon, Wed - Fri. We do allow same day re-entry, parking is free and at a first come first served basis. Valid for: Veterans, Active Military, First Responders, Teachers, Senior Citizens (55+) & Clergy. $1.00 Off for Food Drive - Available Daily. Valid with canned food or non-perishable...
Plumas County News
Living History School Days return to White Sulphur Springs Ranch
After a two year Covid layoff, the kids came back to White Sulphur Springs Ranch in 2022. The previous School Days was in 2019, which was the last one in an unbroken string stretching back eight previous years to September of 2009. Unlike in previous years which only welcomed students from Portola, this year, third-graders from two different schools stepped back in time. Over 100 kids from Quincy and Portola participated, helped by 16 teachers and 20 volunteers from each community.
