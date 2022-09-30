ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

WKRC

Semi slams into car stopped on I-75 in Boone County, injuring 2

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - The passenger in a car was critically injured after the driver stopped on I-75 and their car was struck by a tractor-trailer. The crash in the northbound lanes just after midnight near the Richwood exit shut down the highway for hours early Tuesday morning. The...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

3 people injured in Avondale shooting

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Avondale Monday night. It happened at the corner of Carplin Place and Alameda Place off Reading Road. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. It's not clear how the third person got to the hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

Motorcyclist flown from Saturday night crash

Ripley County, IN — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash late Saturday night on the 3,000 block of Olean Road. Investigators say the motorcycle went off the road and crashed into a field. The operator, 50-year-old Estuardo Ruano, was ejected from the bike and taken by helicopter...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Mt. Healthy mom accused of causing OVI crash with child in the SUV

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of crashing her SUV while allegedly driving over three times the legal limit. Jaymesia Tucker, 29, faces OVI, child endangering and traffic charges. Springfield Township Police say Tucker ran a red light and crashed on Compton Road near Daly Road just after 9:30...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WKRC

Driver in critical condition after Cold Spring crash

COLD SPRING, Ky. (WKRC) - A driver is in critical condition Sunday after an accident between a semi and a car in Cold Spring. It happened around 6 on Alexandria Pike near Winters Lane. Cold Spring Police say the driver of the semi was taken to UC Medical Center. The...
COLD SPRING, KY
WKRC

18-year-old found dead in second floor hotel hallway

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was found dead in a Fairfield hotel hallway on Sunday. Fairfield Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express shortly before 5:30 a.m. An 18-year-old man was found dead in the second floor hallway. The circumstances...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Police investigate North Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 men stabbed in Cleves, police say it was self defense

CLEVES, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men were arrested after a stabbing in Cleves. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Ron Sipple and Cody Ray Otto broke into a home in Cleves Sunday morning. Someone inside the home stabbed Otto and Sipple. The sheriff's office says it was self defense. Crews took...
CLEVES, OH
WKRC

Inspections to close lanes on the Combs-Hehl Bridge for 2 weeks

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews will be inspecting the Combs-Hehl Bridge over the next two weeks which will require some lane closures. Inspectors will be going over the I-275 bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 14, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. 1-275 Eastbound left...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Man exposes himself to 3 kids in Over-the-Rhine

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police hope to identify the man who allegedly exposed himself to three children at an Over-the-Rhine gas station. The three children were in their mother's van parked at a gas pump at the Shell station on East Liberty. When she went up to the window...
CINCINNATI, OH

