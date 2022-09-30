Read full article on original website
WKRC
Semi slams into car stopped on I-75 in Boone County, injuring 2
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - The passenger in a car was critically injured after the driver stopped on I-75 and their car was struck by a tractor-trailer. The crash in the northbound lanes just after midnight near the Richwood exit shut down the highway for hours early Tuesday morning. The...
WKRC
3 people injured in Avondale shooting
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Avondale Monday night. It happened at the corner of Carplin Place and Alameda Place off Reading Road. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. It's not clear how the third person got to the hospital.
WRBI Radio
Motorcyclist flown from Saturday night crash
Ripley County, IN — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash late Saturday night on the 3,000 block of Olean Road. Investigators say the motorcycle went off the road and crashed into a field. The operator, 50-year-old Estuardo Ruano, was ejected from the bike and taken by helicopter...
WKRC
Mt. Healthy mom accused of causing OVI crash with child in the SUV
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of crashing her SUV while allegedly driving over three times the legal limit. Jaymesia Tucker, 29, faces OVI, child endangering and traffic charges. Springfield Township Police say Tucker ran a red light and crashed on Compton Road near Daly Road just after 9:30...
WKRC
Driver in critical condition after Cold Spring crash
COLD SPRING, Ky. (WKRC) - A driver is in critical condition Sunday after an accident between a semi and a car in Cold Spring. It happened around 6 on Alexandria Pike near Winters Lane. Cold Spring Police say the driver of the semi was taken to UC Medical Center. The...
WKRC
18-year-old found dead in second floor hotel hallway
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was found dead in a Fairfield hotel hallway on Sunday. Fairfield Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express shortly before 5:30 a.m. An 18-year-old man was found dead in the second floor hallway. The circumstances...
WLWT 5
Lawrenceburg Fire Chief recovering after suffering second degree burns at rescue
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A house fire in Lawrenceburg Thursday afternoon caused a firefighter and the fire chief to be sent to the hospital. The Lawrenceburg Fire Department was sent to a residential structure fire on Church Road Thursday around 2:34 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy flames towards the back of the home.
k105.com
2 KY workers die on the job less than 24 hours apart. Name of man killed at Central Hardin HS released.
Two workers in Kentucky died on the job less than 24 hours apart last week. On Wednesday afternoon, 58-year-old dock worker David Poe, of Independence, was struck by a semi truck at GXO Logistics in Elsmere in Kenton County. The truck was backing up to a loading dock when Poe was fatally struck.
Fox 19
Police investigate North Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
WKRC
Police identify man killed in Warren County motorcycle crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on State Route 73 near US Route 42. Anthony Kinney, 61, was driving westbound on SR 73 when he traveled off the right side of the...
Fox 19
Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
WKRC
Police: Motorcyclist critically injured in Sharonville after he gets hit by 2 cars
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcycle crash involving three other cars seriously injures a man. It happened around 2:15 Saturday afternoon on Lebanon Road near Reading Road in Sharonville. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a car tried to pull out of a driveway and clipped the motorcycle. The impact...
WKRC
2 men stabbed in Cleves, police say it was self defense
CLEVES, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men were arrested after a stabbing in Cleves. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Ron Sipple and Cody Ray Otto broke into a home in Cleves Sunday morning. Someone inside the home stabbed Otto and Sipple. The sheriff's office says it was self defense. Crews took...
Infant killed in Ohio shed fire: investigators
Fire officials are investigating after an infant was killed in a shed fire in Carroll County Thursday morning.
WKRC
Inspections to close lanes on the Combs-Hehl Bridge for 2 weeks
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews will be inspecting the Combs-Hehl Bridge over the next two weeks which will require some lane closures. Inspectors will be going over the I-275 bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 14, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. 1-275 Eastbound left...
Man undergoes surgery following overnight shooting in Sharonville
Investigators said a large party was wrapping up at a local business when the shooting took place in the parking lot of a separate neighboring business.
70-year-old dies one week after fire
A 70-year-old man is dead after an apartment fire in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's office
WKRC
Man exposes himself to 3 kids in Over-the-Rhine
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police hope to identify the man who allegedly exposed himself to three children at an Over-the-Rhine gas station. The three children were in their mother's van parked at a gas pump at the Shell station on East Liberty. When she went up to the window...
One shot after graveside argument in Jefferson Township
Family members began arguing while attending the burial of a relative at the Jefferson View Cemetary. The argument escalated, and one of the people pulled out a gun.
