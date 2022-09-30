Read full article on original website
Lady Bearcats sweep Doniphan on senior night
The Dexter volleyball team honored its four senior members Tuesday night — then celebrated with a victory. Seniors Rachel Cobb, Caitlin Giles, Carly Long and Molly Simmons were recognized before Tuesday’s match. Then after the celebration, Dexter got down to business and sent the seniors out with a final win on their home court, a 25-13, 25-13, 25-14 win over Doniphan.
Advance sweeps Bloomfield for 10th win on season
Advance - The Advance Hornets made quick work of Bloomfield Tuesday night as Alexis Hoffman stung the Wildcats for a game-high 15 kills to lead Advance to a straight-set win 25-14, 25-6, 25-12 at Advance High School. The Hornets came out on fire from the opening serve as outside hitter...
Softball: Farmington at Sikeston
Sikeston's Chloe Hamby (0) throws a strike during a 11-0 loss to Farmington at the Sports Complex on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Dennis Marshall/Standard Democrat)
Kennett tennis team advances to ‘the final showdown’ district finals
Five wins – three doubles and two singles – in just 53 minutes propelled the Kennett Lady Indians to a spot in the Class 1 District 1 championship. Going up against Charleston at the same time Dexter played Willow Springs to determine the contestants in the finals, Kennett shut out the Blue Jays to keep moving up the ladder to state.
Kennett volleyball wins in straight sets over NMCC
The Kennett Lady Indians volleyball team secured a straight sets victory over a short-handed New Madrid County Central Monday just days after tying with the Lady Eagles at the SEMO Conference Tournament. Led at the net by Elle Vancil, the middle hitter scored Kennett its first point in all three...
High School softball roundup, Oct. 4: Jackson's ten between fourth, fifth innings fuel mercy-rule win
Jackson (18-12) got a big late-game surge to push past North County (7-14) 13-3 on Tuesday. Sophomore Kimmora Carothers led Jackson’s offense with four hits – including a two-run home run – three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Both Maddie Stelling and Ashlyn Dawes finished with two-hit, two-RBI games.
High School baseball roundup, Oct. 4: Woodland upends Twin Rivers, 11-1, at home
Woodland (12-3) took a mercy-rule victory following a six-run fifth inning to take down the Twin Rivers Royals (20-3) at home on Tuesday. Senior Josy Cook led Woodland’s offense with a two-hit, four-RBI and one-run performance for the game. Senior Grainger Yurevich and freshman Colton Jordan both finished in a tie with Cook in hits with two.
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 3: Jackson sweeps Farmington on the road
Jackson (19-3-3) traveled to Farmington (15-5-1) on Monday, taking a 3-0, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21 win. Sophomore Katy St. John led the Indians with 13 kills in the game, while juniors Ella Domian and Nadia Wasilewski finished with 10 and nine, respectively. Junior Christa Vandeven’s five blocks led Jackson on defense.
Dexter senior defender back healthy and being a 'playmaker'
CARUTHERSVILLE – Earlier this football season when Dexter senior two-way starters Kaeden Kennedy and Logan Josupait were injured, you could feel the pain in first-year Bearcat coach Chad Jamerson’s voice when he would broach the subject. “Those are two young men that you are never going to be...
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 1: Meadow Heights earns silver bracket win at Perryville Tournament
The Meadow Heights Panthers (16-8) won the silver bracket championship on Saturday after finishing third in pool play, defeating Bernie, Scott City and Notre Dame of St. Louis in bracket play for the title. Junior Cheyenne Tonjum led the Panthers in the tournament with 33 kills and six blocks, while...
Cole Bruenderman’s hat trick leads Notre Dame past Poplar Bluff
A hat trick from Notre Dame senior Cole Bruenderman helped lead the Bulldogs to a 6-0 win over the Poplar Bluff Mules on Tuesday night at Notre Dame Regional High School. Bruenderman credited his success to his teammate and fellow senior, Will Dodson. “He gave me some good passes and...
Doniphan falls to Greenville in final conference game before OFC Tournament
DONIPHAN – With the fall baseball season winding down and the Ozark Foothills Conference Tournament just around the corner, Doniphan hosted OFC rival Greenville on Tuesday and the Bears continued their successful fall season with an 11-1 win over the Dons. Trey Porter took the mound for the Bears...
Raider Madness kicks off 2022-23 Three Rivers basketball season
POPLAR BLUFF – It felt like New Year's Eve at the Libla Family Sports Complex on Friday night as Three Rivers hosted Raider Madness going into the early hours of Saturday morning to ring in the new college basketball year. Both the men's and women's teams were on hand to scrimmage and put on a little entertainment for Raider Nation.
High School tennis roundup, Oct. 1: Saxony Lutheran’s Hillin and Haley reign in district doubles play
Saxony Lutheran took part in the individual Class 1 District 2 tournaments on Saturday, with sophomores Maggie Hillin and Abby Haley taking first place on the doubles courts as a pair. The two defeated Arcadia Valley’s Alyssa Glanzer and Elena Lara with two 6-1 games to advance to the sectional...
Terrific play of Self and Steward drives Sikeston past Portageville
SIKESTON — The dynamic combo of Heidi Self and Reese Steward led the Sikeston volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Portageville at the Fieldhouse on Monday, Oct. 3. Sikeston (9-15-2) defeated Portageville (14-10-1) with set scores of 25-20, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-23. “[Self] setting and [Steward] hitting from...
Poplar Bluff sweeps Doniphan on senior night
POPLAR BLUFF – The Poplar Bluff volleyball team had plenty to be excited about on Monday as they came out with a 3-set sweep over Doniphan (25-9, 25-20, 25-17) on senior night. "It's great to get the win on senior night," Poplar Bluff coach Aimie Parkin said. "But Doniphan...
High School cross country roundup, Oct. 1: Jackson takes first at Notre Dame Invite
All five Jackson boys runners finished inside the top 10 at the Notre Dame Invitational on Saturday as the Indians finished with a score of 27 as a team – 72 points ahead of second-place Dexter. Behind Dexter, host Notre Dame finished third, ahead of Cape Central (4), Perryville...
Standard Democrat high school football stat leaders through Week 6
Statistical leaders from the Sikeston Standard-Democrat coverage area.
Elliott Shostak and Matt Chaney release book detailing history of SEMO Football
Two former members of the Southeast Missouri State football program teamed up to release a book detailing the program’s long history. Eliott Shostak and Matt Chaney’s book titled, “SEMO Football Player Stories And Program History,” released on Aug. 9. Shostak’s inspiration for the book was a...
