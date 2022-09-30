ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit News

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reaches another milestone in home finale

Detroit — The Tigers closed out the home portion of their 2022 schedule on Sunday, hosting the Minnesota Twins, and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hit yet another career milestone. Cabrera was back in the starting lineup at designated hitter after not appearing in Saturday’s game. It was his 1,000th...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving

Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
FanSided

Brandon Nimmo’s depressing comment will make Braves fans smile

Brandon Nimmo’s brutally honest comments about the New York Mets’ last two games will make any Atlanta Braves fan smile across the country. New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo knows his team blew two golden opportunities vs. the Atlanta Braves on Friday and Saturday night. Although Hurricane Ian...
QUEENS, NY
thecomeback.com

Brutal cold take goes viral after Braves sweep Mets

The Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets on Sunday and while it didn’t clinch the division, it did everything but. Atlanta is on the doorstep of its fifth straight National League East title. And in the aftermath of that sweep, some receipts are being cashed in.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Home Games#Alcs#Oakland Athletics#Stubhub
MLB

Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice

The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game

The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Live on Oct 3

On Oct 3 at 9:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners will play the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and Bally Sports Detroit. TV: Root Sports Northwest and Bally Sports Detroit. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which...
SEATTLE, WA
News 8 KFMB

The San Diego Padres haven't partied this hard at Petco Park in 17 years

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres haven't partied this hard at Petco Park in 17 years. The Padres clinched a playoff spot while batting in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, drawing a roar from the sellout crowd of 41,407 after the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 12 innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KOMO News

Robbie Ray gives up 3 HRs as Athletics topple Mariners 10-3

SEATTLE (AP) — While the Seattle Mariners' top task all along was just getting into the postseason, playing home games in the wild-card round was a very close second. Accomplishing that will now take some significant help from others following Seattle's 10-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seahawks vs. Lions preview, two teams at a crossroads

The Seahawks and Lions enter Week 4 as two teams in a similar position. For starters, the Hawks and Detroit are both 1-2 and a loss would be difficult to overcome, at least in the immediate aftermath. Both have a nice win, for Seattle over Denver and the Lions over...
SEATTLE, WA
ABC News

Blue Jays-Orioles game rained out, doubleheader on Wednesday

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Tuesday night and are scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday to end the regular season. There is little significance to these last two games. The Blue Jays have clinched the top wild card in the American League, and the Orioles are assured of an above-.500 record and a fourth-place finish in the AL East a year after losing 110 games.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy