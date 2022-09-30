Read full article on original website
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reaches another milestone in home finale
Detroit — The Tigers closed out the home portion of their 2022 schedule on Sunday, hosting the Minnesota Twins, and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hit yet another career milestone. Cabrera was back in the starting lineup at designated hitter after not appearing in Saturday’s game. It was his 1,000th...
Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving
Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Explains What's Been Going Well For Him At The Plate
A few weeks ago, Bellinger's hitting was still worrisome headed into the postseason but it seems like the former All-Star slugger is coming back to life finally.
Are Braves preparing to move on from Mike Soroka?
The Braves recently signed Charlie Morton to an extension. That could mean that Mike Soroka, who has been battling injury, is out of Atlanta at the start of next season.
Brandon Nimmo’s depressing comment will make Braves fans smile
Brandon Nimmo’s brutally honest comments about the New York Mets’ last two games will make any Atlanta Braves fan smile across the country. New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo knows his team blew two golden opportunities vs. the Atlanta Braves on Friday and Saturday night. Although Hurricane Ian...
thecomeback.com
Brutal cold take goes viral after Braves sweep Mets
The Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets on Sunday and while it didn’t clinch the division, it did everything but. Atlanta is on the doorstep of its fifth straight National League East title. And in the aftermath of that sweep, some receipts are being cashed in.
MLB
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Chris Bassitt goes to the mound for the Mets, while Charlie Morton starts for the Braves in this huge game. We’ll tackle the pitching matchup in a moment,...
thecomeback.com
San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game
The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
Dodgers News: Roberts Feels All-Star Hurler Will be a 'Big Piece' of LA's Success This October
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson is expected to be one of the starters for LA in the postseason
American League Playoff Picture After All Six Spots Have Been Clinched
All six spots in the American League playoffs have been clinched, but the playoff seeds have yet to be determined. Here's a look at the American League playoff picture with three days remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season.
MLB・
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Live on Oct 3
On Oct 3 at 9:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners will play the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and Bally Sports Detroit. TV: Root Sports Northwest and Bally Sports Detroit. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which...
News 8 KFMB
The San Diego Padres haven't partied this hard at Petco Park in 17 years
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres haven't partied this hard at Petco Park in 17 years. The Padres clinched a playoff spot while batting in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, drawing a roar from the sellout crowd of 41,407 after the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 12 innings.
KOMO News
Robbie Ray gives up 3 HRs as Athletics topple Mariners 10-3
SEATTLE (AP) — While the Seattle Mariners' top task all along was just getting into the postseason, playing home games in the wild-card round was a very close second. Accomplishing that will now take some significant help from others following Seattle's 10-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
KOMO News
Seahawks vs. Lions preview, two teams at a crossroads
The Seahawks and Lions enter Week 4 as two teams in a similar position. For starters, the Hawks and Detroit are both 1-2 and a loss would be difficult to overcome, at least in the immediate aftermath. Both have a nice win, for Seattle over Denver and the Lions over...
ABC News
Blue Jays-Orioles game rained out, doubleheader on Wednesday
The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Tuesday night and are scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday to end the regular season. There is little significance to these last two games. The Blue Jays have clinched the top wild card in the American League, and the Orioles are assured of an above-.500 record and a fourth-place finish in the AL East a year after losing 110 games.
