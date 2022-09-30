Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Ohio city named among Fortune’s ’25 Best Places to Live for Families’ list
One Ohio city is being hailed as one of the best places to reside in the c
WDTN
A Look Inside Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Newest Addition
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily spends some time inside Young’s Jersey Dairy with Dan Young the Chief Ice Cream Dipper! He shares how they go about making their ice cream and cheese, plus an inside look at their newest building. You have to go check it out! They’re open 7 days a week.
What Is the No. 1 Best-Selling Halloween Candy in Cincinnati?
For trick or treating in the Queen City, only chocolate will suffice. The Kroger Co. reveals which beloved candy is flying off the shelves. The post What Is the No. 1 Best-Selling Halloween Candy in Cincinnati? appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Humane Society of Greater Dayton to give away new car
The drawing will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton.com
New soul food restaurant offers comfort food ‘cooked from scratch’
Ms. Betty’s Kitchen LLC, a new restaurant specializing in soul and comfort food, is now open in Moraine. “This restaurant is going back to the day where food was cooked from scratch,” said Steven Champion, owner of Ms. Betty’s Kitchen LLC. “We cut and slice our sweet potatoes. We cut our cabbage. We do our greens. We do everything from scratch.”
WDTN
Crews on scene of Dayton pedestrian strike
The accident was reported near West Hillcrest Avenue and Hancock Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
Hurricane Ian: People gather for balloon tribute for local woman killed in Florida
DAYTON — We have learned a woman from the Miami Valley is among the victims of Hurricane Ian. Nishelle Harris-Miles died when the hurricane made its way through Fort Myers last week, according to family. NewsCenter 7 talked with her in 2019 when her brother was killed in a...
Dayton community remembering woman killed in Hurricane Ian
“The children will be mostly affected, they no longer have a mother,” said Family Friend Will Crusoe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
Wish granted for 7-year-old Dayton Children’s patient
Since Irelynn was unable to go to Disney World to meet her favorite Disney Princess, Belle, the Dayton and Southwest Ohio Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation brought Belle to her.
Dayton workout class builds muscle and confidence
Kelly Gibson is the founder of Innergize, a dance fitness class centered on women's empowerment. Her class draws a crowd every Monday at the Brightside in Dayton.
Montgomery County and Levitt Pavilion to host pop-up concert in Dayton
Montgomery County is partnering with Levitt Pavilion to host a pop-up concert at the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center today 3 p.m. according to their social media page. This event is part of a community pop-up concert program powered by PNC and Kettering Health, Levitt Connect, the post said. To...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Xenia Daily Gazette
Airport offering rides aboard historic plane
XENIA — Dayton might be the birthplace of aviation, but the skies over Xenia will be filled with a different piece of flying history. This weekend, vintage aircraft enthusiasts have the opportunity to book a 20-minute ride aboard a 1928 5-AT-B Ford Tri-Motor prop-driven airliner known as, “The Tin Goose.” Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 382 based at the Greene County Lewis A Jackson Regional Airport is hosting the event as a fundraiser for its scholarship program.
ODNR investigates after 2 fishermen caught cheating in Ohio tournament
Spectators were gathered for the weigh-in at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship in Gordon Park Friday afternoon, when tournament director Jason Fischer told himself, "There is just no way."
WDTN
Clouds and gusty winds from Ian will impact the Miami Valley today
Ian continues to weaken and slow down in it’s progression northward today. Clouds from Ian have moved over the Ohio Valley. Rain from the tropical system should stay mainly to our east. If you are traveling to Columbus there may be some showers from Ian that could impact the OSU game this afternoon. Our eastern counties have a low chance of being on the edge of the shower activity.
19th annual Chocolate Festival returns to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chocolate Festival returned to Montgomery County for the 19th annual celebration. Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton, will host the Chocolate Festival with from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme being ‘Chocolate Around the World’. According to the fairgrounds, the event […]
Trotwood mayor, state representative working to crack down on ‘hooning’
TROTWOOD — There’s a new plan focused on stopping street racing and dangerous driving. People call it “hooning” and it’s described as reckless driving, including street racing and allowing passengers to ride partially or fully outside of the vehicle. The move to shut down “hooning”...
spectrumnews1.com
Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
WLWT 5
Dayton family mourning the loss of a loved one after they say she was killed in Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton family is dealing with heartbreak after losing a loved one in Hurricane Ian while on vacation in Fort Myers, Florida. It all started when four women from Dayton traveled to Florida this week for a birthday getaway, but their trip took a terrible turn when the strength of the storm tore down the roof of their room, killing Nishelle Harris-Miles.
Comments / 0