Dayton, OH

WDTN

A Look Inside Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Newest Addition

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily spends some time inside Young’s Jersey Dairy with Dan Young the Chief Ice Cream Dipper! He shares how they go about making their ice cream and cheese, plus an inside look at their newest building. You have to go check it out! They’re open 7 days a week.
DAYTON, OH
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
dayton.com

New soul food restaurant offers comfort food ‘cooked from scratch’

Ms. Betty’s Kitchen LLC, a new restaurant specializing in soul and comfort food, is now open in Moraine. “This restaurant is going back to the day where food was cooked from scratch,” said Steven Champion, owner of Ms. Betty’s Kitchen LLC. “We cut and slice our sweet potatoes. We cut our cabbage. We do our greens. We do everything from scratch.”
MORAINE, OH
dayton247now.com

Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
DAYTON, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Airport offering rides aboard historic plane

XENIA — Dayton might be the birthplace of aviation, but the skies over Xenia will be filled with a different piece of flying history. This weekend, vintage aircraft enthusiasts have the opportunity to book a 20-minute ride aboard a 1928 5-AT-B Ford Tri-Motor prop-driven airliner known as, “The Tin Goose.” Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 382 based at the Greene County Lewis A Jackson Regional Airport is hosting the event as a fundraiser for its scholarship program.
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Clouds and gusty winds from Ian will impact the Miami Valley today

Ian continues to weaken and slow down in it’s progression northward today. Clouds from Ian have moved over the Ohio Valley. Rain from the tropical system should stay mainly to our east. If you are traveling to Columbus there may be some showers from Ian that could impact the OSU game this afternoon. Our eastern counties have a low chance of being on the edge of the shower activity.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

19th annual Chocolate Festival returns to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chocolate Festival returned to Montgomery County for the 19th annual celebration. Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton, will host the Chocolate Festival with from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme being ‘Chocolate Around the World’. According to the fairgrounds, the event […]
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Dayton family mourning the loss of a loved one after they say she was killed in Hurricane Ian

DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton family is dealing with heartbreak after losing a loved one in Hurricane Ian while on vacation in Fort Myers, Florida. It all started when four women from Dayton traveled to Florida this week for a birthday getaway, but their trip took a terrible turn when the strength of the storm tore down the roof of their room, killing Nishelle Harris-Miles.
DAYTON, OH

