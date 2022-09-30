ST. LOUIS – The Scott Joplin House State Historic Site was damaged in a burglary Sunday morning. Police said they received a call related to the incident located at 2658 Delmar at about 6:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found multiple broken windows. As officers walked around the building, the suspect, 38-year-old Kevin Daley-Bey, “began throwing large items from the second story windows.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO