No injuries after house fire in south St. Louis
There are no injuries after a home in south St. Louis caught fire Monday morning.
Drivers crash into apartment building in St. Louis City
A driver crashed his car into an apartment building near the West End neighborhood in St. Louis.
4 injured in crash on EB I-64 near Hampton
A crash on eastbound I-64 caused four minor injuries overnight.
Man charged in fatal DWI crash in south St. Louis
A 23-year-old is now facing charges stemming from a fatal wreck in south St. Louis over the summer.
Scott Joplin House damaged during burglary
ST. LOUIS – The Scott Joplin House State Historic Site was damaged in a burglary Sunday morning. Police said they received a call related to the incident located at 2658 Delmar at about 6:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found multiple broken windows. As officers walked around the building, the suspect, 38-year-old Kevin Daley-Bey, “began throwing large items from the second story windows.”
Citizens raise concerns after traffic deaths on South Grand
ST. LOUIS – Worried citizens packed Carpenter Library’s meeting room Monday night, hoping to make South Grand safe for pedestrians and cyclists. In 2021 there were 71 people killed by vehicles in St. Louis. There have been 11 fatal pedestrian crashes and two fatal bike crashes so far this year in St. Louis. Along the […]
Assault at Midtown Bar parking lot leads to carjacking and other St. Louis crimes
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are looking for a trio who took advantage of a 67-year-old man’s generosity by carjacking and kidnapping him over the weekend. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident began around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim told...
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
recordpatriot.com
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
Two 15-year-old girls shot in south St. Louis
Two teenager girls were shot Monday morning in south St. Louis.
Renters face eviction after complaining of conditions
There are warnings about possible power outages tied to July’s flooding at an apartment complex in north St. Louis County. The Public Works Department says it’s found flooded electrical equipment was never replaced at the complex in Breckenridge Hills.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
KMOV
Pagedale man charged in north St. Louis murder
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 33-year-old Pagedale man over the weekend for a murder that took place last month in the north city neighborhood of Hamilton Heights.
Stranger trespassing at Normandy High School causes concerns for parents and students
A big scare at Normandy High School in Wellston has parents and students calling for the simplest of security measures: student IDs.
Man sneaks into St. Louis high school, assaults student in restroom, police say
ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man was charged with trespassing and assault after allegedly pretending to be a student at a St. Louis high school and assaulting a female student in the school restroom. Antonio Batts, 18, was charged Monday with first-degree trespassing and two counts of fourth-degree assault....
National Night Out takes place in St. Louis Tuesday, Oct. 4
St. Louis city leaders and locals are coming together Tuesday night for block parties in an effort to fight crime.
Officers investigating double shooting in St. Louis City
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting Saturday night on Walton Avenue
ST. LOUIS — One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting Saturday night. St. Louis Metro police were called to the scene of a double shooting in the 900 block of Walton Avenue in St. Louis' Fountain Park neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. One...
KMOV
FOX2Now
