Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Scott Joplin House damaged during burglary

ST. LOUIS – The Scott Joplin House State Historic Site was damaged in a burglary Sunday morning. Police said they received a call related to the incident located at 2658 Delmar at about 6:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found multiple broken windows. As officers walked around the building, the suspect, 38-year-old Kevin Daley-Bey, “began throwing large items from the second story windows.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Citizens raise concerns after traffic deaths on South Grand

ST. LOUIS – Worried citizens packed Carpenter Library’s meeting room Monday night, hoping to make South Grand safe for pedestrians and cyclists. In 2021 there were 71 people killed by vehicles in St. Louis. There have been 11 fatal pedestrian crashes and two fatal bike crashes so far this year in St. Louis. Along the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
recordpatriot.com

Alton bridge jump threat made Monday

ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
ALTON, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KMOV

Break-in at historic Scott Joplin house causes major damage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A break-in Sunday morning at the historic Scott Joplin house on Delmar left behind major damage. Police arrived to find a 38-year-old had broken into the Scott Joplin home through a back window and began tossing items at the officers who got inside the building. The 38-year-old then barricaded himself in the staircase.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Homicide detectives investigating double shooting in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded in a shooting that happened in west St. Louis Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Walton, which is in the Fountain Park neighborhood. Police say a man was shot in the face; police found him lying on the ground, not conscious or breathing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

