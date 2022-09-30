ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Tickets for reimagined 'Nutcracker' go on sale Oct. 1

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cF1ZT_0iGxDuWX00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Oct. 1) for a local production of “The Nutcracker” told with a modern-day twist.

The production, “Erie’s Nutcracker Reimagined,” through Lake Erie Ballet Company, hits the stage at Warner Theatre (811 State St. in Erie) on Dec. 17 and 18.

'Nutcracker' returns to Warner Theatre, is 'reimagined'

A reimagined Act 1 will feature first-time acting roles not traditionally in “The Nutcracker.”

For one of the choreographers who has also performed in “The Nutcracker” herself, it’s an unique experience adding new dances to the already beloved ballet.

“It’s so exciting to work with these kids and just see how much we’re pulling the Nutcracker forward, because this is a huge Erie tradition,” Said Hannah Borczon, choreographer. “The amount of people I know who have danced in the Nutcrack is wild. Getting to bring them in and see ‘Oh, my gosh, look at all these different things we’re doing with the choreography this year’ is so magical.”

