Shawano County, WI

northwestmoinfo.com

Area Arrests Monday Nets Two Wanted on Outstanding Warrants

Area arrests that took place Monday, lands two who were wanted on outstanding warrants. At 11:16 A.M. in Dekalb County the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old St Joseph resident Ronisha L. McGaughy who was wanted on a Clinton County misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant. McGaughy was also cited for no seat...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties

Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties. In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released. At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Four Arrested Sunday On Drug And Firearms Charges

Four people were arrested just before noon Sunday on charges including felony drug and firearm possession. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports all four arrests happened at 11:38 A.M. Sunday in Buchanan County. At that time 19-year-old Amazonia resident Gwendolyn A. Noland was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Pettis County man accused of brutal assault of elderly man located in southwest Missouri

A Pettis County man wanted for brutally assaulting an elderly man last weekend is captured. Jason James, 40, of Houstonia, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by US Marshalls and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, just outside of Boliver. James is charged with one count of first-degree assault on a special victim and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
northwestmoinfo.com

Livingston County Authorities Investigate Report of Possible Firearm on School Property Friday

Livingston County authorities seized weapons and marijuana from a parked student vehicle at Southwest School Friday. Sheriff Steve Cox says the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received information of a possible firearm in a student vehicle and investigated the claim. During their investigation, authorities reported seizing potential evidence of a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Jury finds man guilty of molesting child in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of molesting a 5-year-old child in Kansas City, Missouri, more than two years ago. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos was convicted of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a sentence of 17 years. A date for Ramos to be sentenced by a judge has not been set yet.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gilman City Man Indicted on Multiple Charges Requests Change of Venue

HARRISON COUNTY, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of Harassment and Assault has requested a change of venue. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall was indicted by a Harrison County Grand Jury on eight felony counts of Harassment in the first degree and nine counts of fourth degree Assault.
GILMAN CITY, MO
kchi.com

Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County

Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Albany Man Seriously Injured in King City Accident

KING CITY, MO – An Albany man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident in King City Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report the accident occurred as 60-year old Kevin O’Halloran was easbound on Route Z inside the King City limits when his vehicle travelled off the roadway and hit a speed limit sign. The vehicle travelled through a ditch and struck a tree. O’Halloran was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.
KING CITY, MO
