LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Bosa wasn’t shy about stating his expectations for the San Francisco 49ers defense. “I think it’s to be best in the league,” he said. “It’s kind of our mindset every year and this year we have the personnel to do it. Not that we haven’t in the past, but at all three levels are elite players.” That was on display Monday night when the Niners shut down the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, keeping them out of the end zone and putting Matthew Stafford on his back repeatedly in a 24-9 victory. The Niners (2-2) had seven sacks, an interception return for a touchdown, a fumble recovery and three forced three-and-outs against the Rams. Bosa and the front line dominated a banged-up offensive line for Los Angeles and the back end limited any big plays from Cooper Kupp.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO