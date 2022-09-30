Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville seeks holiday tree donation for 25th anniversary Grand Illumination
The City of Charlottesville is thinking ahead to the annual Grand Illumination and asking landowners to consider donating a tree for the holiday season. Steve Gaines, urban forrester with the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department, is leading the effort for the city. The city is in search of a conifer...
Augusta Free Press
Home sweet home: New housing technologies incorporated in Lynchburg community
The Farrr Foundation and DBA Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, but not for a new business or office building. The groundbreaking was for a two-story, three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Lynchburg to be built with new science that promotes net-zero housing technologies. Through the Divine Fog Serves...
Augusta Free Press
Alert: Thru traffic shut down as Waynesboro works to reduce flooding with drainage improvement project
The City of Waynesboro sent out a news update this afternoon related to a drainage improvement project for N. Delphine and Georgia Avenues. The project is under way according to the city and traffic on Maryland Avenue between N. Delphine and Harding Avenues will be closed to thru traffic for a portion of the project.
visitshenandoah.org
A Fall Weekend in Downtown Staunton
Whether you’re coming into Staunton by way of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Skyline Drive, Interstate 81 or 64, or even the bucolic backroads from the west, downtown Staunton is a small town offering big cultural experiences. From the arts and food to the history and independent shops, most everyone finds something to love in the Queen City.
In less than a decade, more than 100 Black residents moved out of Starr Hill
Rebecca McGinness lived all of her 107 years in Charlottesville, first in the Fifeville neighborhood and then in Starr Hill. She had a keen eye to the changes that occurred throughout the city and in her neighborhood. When she sat down for an interview for the Oral History Project of...
WHSV
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A proposal in Augusta County calls for 109 acres in Greenville to be rezoned for a business deal, but everyone is not on board with it. The land is proposed to become a 1 million-square-foot distribution center, with smaller industrial-use buildings. Nancy Sorrells served eight...
Augusta Free Press
Court Square Theater rolls out new educational program with ‘Willy Wonka JR’
Court Square Theater in downtown Harrisonburg has rolled out a new educational program titled ACT ONE. It is designed as a year-long program that will help foster a love for and understanding of theater – through instruction in every aspect of a production from script to stage. “Our summer...
Lane closures on I-95 to cause daytime delays in Fredericksburg area this week
Courtesy of Albertas Agejevas (CC 2.0) Drivers in the Fredericksburg area should be prepared for daytime delays on I-95 this week. Starting today, October 3, VDOT is scheduling single-lane closures to inspect the I-95 bridges over the Rappahannock River, connecting the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Part of Carters Mountain Road closing for seven weeks for bridge work
The Virginia Department of Transportation bridge crew will close Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) in Albemarle County between Route 708 (Secretarys Road) and Route 727 (Blenheim Road) for seven weeks beginning on Monday. No residential or business entrances are located in the section of roadway where crews will be replacing...
Augusta Free Press
New Staunton theatre company to produce original play titled ‘The Silo’
A new professional theatre company is bringing its first production to stage on Oct. 21-23 and 29-30 at Mary Baldwin University’s student activities center. The Queen City Theatre Company has announced it will bring to stage a new play, The Silo, written by Dais Johnston and Thomas K. Prater.
WSLS
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces Virginia’s Energy Plan
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his 2022 Energy Plan in Lynchburg Monday morning. As Virginia’s population grows, the governor says we need an energy plan that sustains us for years to come without breaking the bank. The plan focuses on natural gas, nuclear, renewables and embraces new technology to do...
Augusta Free Press
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party to light up Charlottesville for three shows
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville for three shows on March 25-26. Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark. Shows will be offered on Saturday, March 25 at...
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and disorderly conduct from JMU students living in the neighborhood, and one woman has organized her neighbors to take action. “It is just something that I am not willing to tolerate in...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
Augusta Free Press
Effort under way in Virginia to create a suicide prevention license plate
Tina Herron’s son, Matthew, died by suicide in December. He was only 18 years old. Matthew’s parents, Jacqui and Tina, founded Matthew Matters, to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. Suicide is one of the top causes of death for people age 15-34. The two Ashland...
WDBJ7.com
Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a tree fell on the roof of an apartment complex near Edgeway Dr. The four families that call this building home were all present and they all made it out alive. “I am just so glad we’re not hurt,”...
Augusta Free Press
Entrepreneurs invited to pitch business ideas through startup weekend in Staunton
Learn how to think, work and build like a startup in 54 hours. Over three days, you’ll meet mentors, investors, co-founders and sponsors to show you how to get more done faster – and, maybe even start a business. The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund will host their third...
Augusta Free Press
City of Staunton elevates interim chief financial officer to full-time status
The City of Staunton appointed Jessie Moyers as chief financial officer. The appointment was made by Interim City Manager Leslie Beauregard and announced Tuesday, according to a press release. Moyers, who holds an associate of science degree in accounting from Blue Ridge Community College, has served the city as interim...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Department of Elections sent out incorrect address for early voting
The Virginia Department of Elections sent out a notice to all registered voters in Albemarle County, and unfortunately, they listed the address for early voting as the county’s mailing address at Mailbox Express, which in incorrect. The correct address for the Albemarle County elections office and early voting is...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro Voter Guide: Big changes ahead for city voters on Election Day
There’s a whole lot of change in Waynesboro when it comes to voting in November. From redistricting to moving city elections to November, voters may be scratching their heads on where to vote early or on Election Day. AugustaFreePress.com is breaking down the changes for you. Redistricting. A number...
