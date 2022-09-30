ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

Home sweet home: New housing technologies incorporated in Lynchburg community

The Farrr Foundation and DBA Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, but not for a new business or office building. The groundbreaking was for a two-story, three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Lynchburg to be built with new science that promotes net-zero housing technologies. Through the Divine Fog Serves...
LYNCHBURG, VA
visitshenandoah.org

A Fall Weekend in Downtown Staunton

Whether you’re coming into Staunton by way of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Skyline Drive, Interstate 81 or 64, or even the bucolic backroads from the west, downtown Staunton is a small town offering big cultural experiences. From the arts and food to the history and independent shops, most everyone finds something to love in the Queen City.
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces Virginia’s Energy Plan

Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his 2022 Energy Plan in Lynchburg Monday morning. As Virginia’s population grows, the governor says we need an energy plan that sustains us for years to come without breaking the bank. The plan focuses on natural gas, nuclear, renewables and embraces new technology to do...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a tree fell on the roof of an apartment complex near Edgeway Dr. The four families that call this building home were all present and they all made it out alive. “I am just so glad we’re not hurt,”...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

City of Staunton elevates interim chief financial officer to full-time status

The City of Staunton appointed Jessie Moyers as chief financial officer. The appointment was made by Interim City Manager Leslie Beauregard and announced Tuesday, according to a press release. Moyers, who holds an associate of science degree in accounting from Blue Ridge Community College, has served the city as interim...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro Voter Guide: Big changes ahead for city voters on Election Day

There’s a whole lot of change in Waynesboro when it comes to voting in November. From redistricting to moving city elections to November, voters may be scratching their heads on where to vote early or on Election Day. AugustaFreePress.com is breaking down the changes for you. Redistricting. A number...
WAYNESBORO, VA

