Augusta Free Press
Home sweet home: New housing technologies incorporated in Lynchburg community
The Farrr Foundation and DBA Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, but not for a new business or office building. The groundbreaking was for a two-story, three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Lynchburg to be built with new science that promotes net-zero housing technologies. Through the Divine Fog Serves...
Augusta Free Press
New Staunton theatre company to produce original play titled ‘The Silo’
A new professional theatre company is bringing its first production to stage on Oct. 21-23 and 29-30 at Mary Baldwin University’s student activities center. The Queen City Theatre Company has announced it will bring to stage a new play, The Silo, written by Dais Johnston and Thomas K. Prater.
Augusta Free Press
Filmmaker Lynn Novick to discuss ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ documentary at Bridgewater College
Director and producer of documentary films Lynn Novick will present an endowed lecture at Bridgewater College on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in Cole Hall on the college’s campus. One of the most respected documentary filmmakers and storytellers in America, Novick will speak about the three-part PBS documentary...
Augusta Free Press
City of Staunton elevates interim chief financial officer to full-time status
The City of Staunton appointed Jessie Moyers as chief financial officer. The appointment was made by Interim City Manager Leslie Beauregard and announced Tuesday, according to a press release. Moyers, who holds an associate of science degree in accounting from Blue Ridge Community College, has served the city as interim...
Augusta Free Press
WWPL to host virtual book talk on the response to World War I
The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton will host a virtual conversation with Neil Lanctot, author of The Approaching Storm: Roosevelt, Wilson, Addams and Their Clash Over America’s Future on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. Lanctot will explore the story of how the three most influential American progressives...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville seeks holiday tree donation for 25th anniversary Grand Illumination
The City of Charlottesville is thinking ahead to the annual Grand Illumination and asking landowners to consider donating a tree for the holiday season. Steve Gaines, urban forrester with the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department, is leading the effort for the city. The city is in search of a conifer...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Reading Series announces readers for October event
The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville. The event will feature readings by novelist Anna Beecher, poet Lauren K. Alleyne and novelist Mark Prins. The event will be free to attend...
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and disorderly conduct from JMU students living in the neighborhood, and one woman has organized her neighbors to take action. “It is just something that I am not willing to tolerate in...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro Voter Guide: Big changes ahead for city voters on Election Day
There’s a whole lot of change in Waynesboro when it comes to voting in November. From redistricting to moving city elections to November, voters may be scratching their heads on where to vote early or on Election Day. AugustaFreePress.com is breaking down the changes for you. Redistricting. A number...
Augusta Free Press
Attention, Staunton: Don’t vote for Yvonne Wilson for Staunton City Council
The last thing Staunton needs is an avowed Trumper on Staunton City Council, and try as she might to run away from it, Yvonne Wilson is an avowed Trumper. She’d have you believe that it doesn’t matter that she voted for Trump for president twice, and has said publicly that she’d do so a third time, if he were to run again.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
visitshenandoah.org
A Fall Weekend in Downtown Staunton
Whether you’re coming into Staunton by way of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Skyline Drive, Interstate 81 or 64, or even the bucolic backroads from the west, downtown Staunton is a small town offering big cultural experiences. From the arts and food to the history and independent shops, most everyone finds something to love in the Queen City.
wfxrtv.com
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
wmra.org
How does redistricting affect Virginia's elections this year... and next?
A listener near Charlottesville asked WMRA about the effect of redistricting on this year’s Congressional election. As it turns out, the implications will be felt this year, and next. WMRA’s Bridget Manley reports. Virginia’s new district lines will likely not play a major role in the outcome of...
Augusta Free Press
Valley Playhouse presents ‘An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe’ Oct. 13-23
Just in time to get you in a frightful mood for Halloween, Valley Playhouse presents Robert Mason’s “An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe” at Court Square Theater Oct. 13-23. Enter Poe’s wonderfully creepy world through adaptations of some of his most haunting works. From old favorites such as “The Cask of Amontillado” and “The Tell-Tale Heart” to lesser-known gems “The Oblong Box” and “The System of Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether,” these short plays represent Poe at his most horrifying.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Department of Elections sent out incorrect address for early voting
The Virginia Department of Elections sent out a notice to all registered voters in Albemarle County, and unfortunately, they listed the address for early voting as the county’s mailing address at Mailbox Express, which in incorrect. The correct address for the Albemarle County elections office and early voting is...
WHSV
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A proposal in Augusta County calls for 109 acres in Greenville to be rezoned for a business deal, but everyone is not on board with it. The land is proposed to become a 1 million-square-foot distribution center, with smaller industrial-use buildings. Nancy Sorrells served eight...
WSET
Nose piercing incident under investigation at Amherst County High School
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County High School is investigating a “piercing” incident that happened on school grounds. This is the video that was sent to ABC13 from someone who would like to remain anonymous. In the video, you can see two individuals. One is piercing...
Augusta Free Press
‘Dial M for Murder’ thriller on stage at Wayne Theatre Oct. 20-29
Directed by Robb Zahm, Dial M For Murder will run Oct. 20-29 in the Custin Cabaret, which is located on the second floor of the Wayne Theatre. Limited seating is available; and seating is general admission for this production. Dial M for Murder was first staged on Broadway in 1952...
pagevalleynews.com
A sad tragedy
October 2, 1890 — The violent death by his own hand of Lewis McHenry Weaver on last Thursday night at his home in this place was one of the most shocking tragedies that ever occurred in this community. The act was committed with a .32 calibre revolver, the ball...
