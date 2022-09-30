ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Augusta Free Press

Home sweet home: New housing technologies incorporated in Lynchburg community

The Farrr Foundation and DBA Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, but not for a new business or office building. The groundbreaking was for a two-story, three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Lynchburg to be built with new science that promotes net-zero housing technologies. Through the Divine Fog Serves...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

City of Staunton elevates interim chief financial officer to full-time status

The City of Staunton appointed Jessie Moyers as chief financial officer. The appointment was made by Interim City Manager Leslie Beauregard and announced Tuesday, according to a press release. Moyers, who holds an associate of science degree in accounting from Blue Ridge Community College, has served the city as interim...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

WWPL to host virtual book talk on the response to World War I

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton will host a virtual conversation with Neil Lanctot, author of The Approaching Storm: Roosevelt, Wilson, Addams and Their Clash Over America’s Future on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. Lanctot will explore the story of how the three most influential American progressives...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Reading Series announces readers for October event

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville. The event will feature readings by novelist Anna Beecher, poet Lauren K. Alleyne and novelist Mark Prins. The event will be free to attend...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro Voter Guide: Big changes ahead for city voters on Election Day

There’s a whole lot of change in Waynesboro when it comes to voting in November. From redistricting to moving city elections to November, voters may be scratching their heads on where to vote early or on Election Day. AugustaFreePress.com is breaking down the changes for you. Redistricting. A number...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Attention, Staunton: Don’t vote for Yvonne Wilson for Staunton City Council

The last thing Staunton needs is an avowed Trumper on Staunton City Council, and try as she might to run away from it, Yvonne Wilson is an avowed Trumper. She’d have you believe that it doesn’t matter that she voted for Trump for president twice, and has said publicly that she’d do so a third time, if he were to run again.
STAUNTON, VA
visitshenandoah.org

A Fall Weekend in Downtown Staunton

Whether you’re coming into Staunton by way of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Skyline Drive, Interstate 81 or 64, or even the bucolic backroads from the west, downtown Staunton is a small town offering big cultural experiences. From the arts and food to the history and independent shops, most everyone finds something to love in the Queen City.
STAUNTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Valley Playhouse presents ‘An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe’ Oct. 13-23

Just in time to get you in a frightful mood for Halloween, Valley Playhouse presents Robert Mason’s “An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe” at Court Square Theater Oct. 13-23. Enter Poe’s wonderfully creepy world through adaptations of some of his most haunting works. From old favorites such as “The Cask of Amontillado” and “The Tell-Tale Heart” to lesser-known gems “The Oblong Box” and “The System of Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether,” these short plays represent Poe at his most horrifying.
HARRISONBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

A sad tragedy

October 2, 1890 — The violent death by his own hand of Lewis McHenry Weaver on last Thursday night at his home in this place was one of the most shocking tragedies that ever occurred in this community. The act was committed with a .32 calibre revolver, the ball...
LURAY, VA

