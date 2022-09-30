ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Township, PA

Times News

Lehighton crews respond to gas leak

The Lehighton Fire Department responded to a reported gas leak this morning in the borough. The call came in around 10 a.m. for a gas leak at 135 South Second St. Reportedly a caretaker was preparing a meal for an elderly woman when the leak was discovered. Lehighton firefighters responded and took care of the situation.
LEHIGHTON, PA
WOLF

Fryer fire at Wise Factory in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Friday, September 30, 2022, 10:03 PM:. Fire crews responded to a fire at the Wise snack factory in Berwick, Columbia County Friday night. A worker says a fryer caught on fire around 8:00. We're told crews were still at the scene around 9. We...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Police searching for alleged Monroe County car thief

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Township Police Department is asking for the public to identify a man they believe stole a vehicle on Monday. Officials say they believe the man pictured below stole a 2019 Gray Ford Escape bearing the license plate “LZB9637” from the parking lot of “Advanced Collision” on Monday, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Missing Luzerne County woman found dead inside home

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a body found inside a home of a woman reported missing in Luzerne County. Police were on the scene of the 40 block of Jeanette Street Monday afternoon after Leona Sherrick was reported missing from her house. According to Pennsylvania State Police, once troopers arrived they were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Madison, PA
City
Madison Township, PA
WBRE

State police search for missing teen in Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP is searching for a 17-year-old girl missing for four days in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 17-year-old girl was last seen on September 29 around 1:30 a.m. leaving a house in the 400 block of Benson Court in Middle Smithfield Township. Police are describing the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pike County child reported missing now found safe

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County 12-year-old was reported missing to state police on October 1. Officials say Kiana Simon, 12 years old from Palmyra Township, left her home in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive in the Tanglewood Lakes Community sometime between 9:30 am and 10:00 am on October 1. Investigators […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

15-year-old girl missing out of Wayne County

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Wayne County are asking for public help in locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away with another teen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, around 10:00 p.m., Jillian Dunaway ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland. PSP states […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One hospitalized after dump truck rollover

UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect the correct fire department that responded to the crash. HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hospitalized in Luzerne County after the dump truck he was driving rolled over on Route 11 according to officials. Officials from the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Company # 1 tell […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with cooking oil theft in stolen U-Haul

SCOTRUN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after they say he was found stealing cooking oil from a plaza in the Poconos. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Sunday around 6:50 a.m., officers were called for a report of a man in a white van stealing cooking oil from the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Ghost gun and stolen firearm recovered

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police Department report that they had recovered a stolen firearm and a ghost gun early Sunday morning. According to police, In the early morning hours of October 2, at approximately 2:16 a.m., Hazleton City Police were alerted of a male with a firearm in the area of East […]
HAZLETON, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Boil water advisory in area lifted as of Sunday evening

Pennsylvania American Water announced that the boil water advisory that was in place since September 30th due to a water main break has been lifted as of Sunday, October 2nd at 9:00 p.m. The advisory impacted approximability 11,000 accounts in East Norriton, Whitpain, and Plymouth townships, and a portion of Norristown Borough.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Remains identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. PSP is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Three from Frackville Locked Up in Schuylkill County Prison for Assault

Three people from Frackville are locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for assault. According to Frackville Police Chief Paul Olson, on Monday October 3rd, 2022 around 1:15pm, Frackville Police were dispatched to 53 N. Railroad Ave for a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival, assisted by West Mahanoy Township Police and Shenandoah...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman loses over $1K due to gift card scam

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a 73-year-old lost over $1,300, through a scam. According to PSP, the crime occurred between, August 2 and September 22. The scam artist contacted the 73-year-old victim, from East Stroudsburg, and told her, that he was a soldier in Syria in need of money. […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA

