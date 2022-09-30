An early morning crash killed a bicyclist under the influence in Pottsville in Schuylkill County last month, state police said. The cyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was riding a bicycle under the influence of drugs on Laurel Boulevard at 12:46 a.m. on Sept. 12 when they suffered a fatal injury, police said.

POTTSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO