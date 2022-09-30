Gov. Hochul’s plan to end sale of gas cars by 2035 draws ire from at least one Staten Island pol

Read full article on original website
These Staten Island businesses combined owe $18.3M in delinquent taxes to the state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Six Staten Island businesses -- including two of the borough’s popular restaurants -- are listed on New York State Department of Taxation and Finance’s top 250 delinquent taxpayer list for businesses, and owe a combined $18.3 million. Most notable is Rosebank-based Yungasi, Inc.,...
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
Stimulus 2022 payment: Who will receive an automatic check for $270 in NY?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Eligible New Yorkers could receive up to $270 in the form of an automatic stimulus payment this month, which was announced last month by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Hochul previously announced the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance (DTF) would be sending the checks...
Is all ‘boom party’ noise coming from NJ? Residents report similar sounds on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – At first it appeared loud music from “boom parties” keeping Staten Islanders up all night was coming from Elizabeth, N.J., but now it appears the music is also emanating closer to home. And elected officials in Elizabeth haven’t denied “boom parties” in the...
First half of 2022 proves deadly on U.S. roadways, but encouraging trend is underway, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More Americans lost their lives in motor vehicle crashes during the first six months of 2022 than in any other first half of the year since 2006, though the numbers over the past three months indicate that things may slowly be heading in the right direction.
Political ploy of moving migrants from Texas to liberal strongholds is not new
Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and the Texas Observer. Early in the morning of Sept. 15, two buses full of migrants arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C., sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The day before, about 50 migrants came to Martha’s Vineyard on flights originating from Texas, but chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. These were the latest in a series of headline-grabbing provocations by three Republican governors, led by Abbott, who have sent thousands of migrants to liberal strongholds around the country.
E.C.H.O. turns 15! Charleston charity for kids will honor 10 at ‘Just Believe Gala’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As they further their mission to provide financial assistance to children experiencing challenging medical or living emergencies, the Emergency Children’s Help Organization (E.C.H.O.) will host its “Just Believe Gala,” to commemorate its 15th anniversary. The Charleston based foundation will celebrate the milestone...
New NY training program launched for employers who hire people with disabilities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul began New York state’s first annual Disability Rights and Employment Awareness month on Tuesday by signing pieces of legislation establishing a voluntary training program for employers who hire people with disabilities. The voluntary program promotes techniques and strategies employers throughout New...
World’s largest bobblehead unveiled at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you want to see the world’s largest bobblehead, you won’t have to travel far. Ollie, who towers over 16 feet tall, was just unveiled outside a Pennsylvania bargain store, breaking a Guinness World Record. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet broke the world record last...
Charlie’s Take: Once again, greed leads to mind-boggling cheating scandal — this time by fishing tandem
There was a huge fishing tournament scandal in Ohio over the weekend and when I first heard the details and wrapped my head around it, I couldn’t help but think of the movie, “Bully.’'. For those of you not familiar, “Bully” was based on a true story...
(PHOTOS) The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is a must-see this Halloween season: How to get tickets
Halloween is less than a month away and if you and your family are enthusiasts of this fun holiday, plan a day trip or a weekend to see The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze. You will not be disappointed. The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze runs from Sept. 16 through Nov....
Tribes seek more details on water use at Arizona copper mine
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An environmental review for a proposed copper mine in eastern Arizona did not adequately analyze the potential impacts of climate change and the strain that drought and demand have put on water resources in the region, a U.S. Bureau of Land Management report has found.
