Georgia State

SFGate

Missouri lawmakers approve $40M in tax breaks for farmers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers, which Republican Gov. Mike Parson said he'll sign Wednesday along with an income tax cut. Senators voted 26-3 Tuesday in favor of the tax incentive package, which primarily renewed tax credits that had...
MISSOURI STATE
SFGate

California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths

At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Oklahoma governor urges action on anti-transgender medicine

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday targeting medical treatments for transgender youth and called on the GOP-controlled Legislature to impose a statewide ban when it returns in February. The bill signed by the first-term Republican, who is up for reelection next month, authorizes...
OKLAHOMA STATE
SFGate

Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump's policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Diver who went missing found dead off Southern California

AVALON, Calif. (AP) — A diver who went missing off Southern California was found dead near Catalina Island, authorities said. Justin Hoang, of Huntington Beach, was reported missing from the Cee Ray diving boat around 2 a.m. Monday, according to the Orange County Register. Officials said the 42-year-old was...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
SFGate

Man shot several times at California youth football game

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one...
ONTARIO, CA

