Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Missouri lawmakers approve $40M in tax breaks for farmers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers, which Republican Gov. Mike Parson said he'll sign Wednesday along with an income tax cut. Senators voted 26-3 Tuesday in favor of the tax incentive package, which primarily renewed tax credits that had...
SFGate
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
SFGate
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
The bizarre duel on Angel Island that killed a state senator
Like so many stupid fights, this one started at a bar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Oklahoma governor urges action on anti-transgender medicine
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday targeting medical treatments for transgender youth and called on the GOP-controlled Legislature to impose a statewide ban when it returns in February. The bill signed by the first-term Republican, who is up for reelection next month, authorizes...
More controversy erupts in competitive California congressional race
Republican Rep. Michelle Steel is tapping into Vietnamese voters' distrust of communist regimes.
SFGate
Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump's policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
SFGate
Utah's Largest Home Hits the Market for $17.5M—and It Comes With a Bowling Alley and Lazy River
An enormous, amenity-filled Utah home that comes with a bowling alley and a lazy river has landed on the market for $17,500,000. That steep price actually represents a discount from the initial $21 million ask last year. “It was designed for entertaining,” says Kerry Oman of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
SFGate
Diver who went missing found dead off Southern California
AVALON, Calif. (AP) — A diver who went missing off Southern California was found dead near Catalina Island, authorities said. Justin Hoang, of Huntington Beach, was reported missing from the Cee Ray diving boat around 2 a.m. Monday, according to the Orange County Register. Officials said the 42-year-old was...
SFGate
Britni Smith Promoted to Executive Director of Variety the Children’s Charity of Southern California
Britni Smith has been promoted to executive director of Variety the Children’s Charity of Southern California. She will replace Elizabeth O’Neil, the long-time executive director of the charity who will retire effective Dec. 31. “Variety of Southern California will continue to flourish under the leadership of our new...
Central California family, including 8-month-old child, kidnapped, officials say
A Merced County family of four, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped on Monday, by a person the sheriff's office believes to be armed and dangerous.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Man shot several times at California youth football game
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one...
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
This California trail has the most beautiful fall foliage I’ve ever seen
Head to the eastern Sierra for epic leaf-peeping on this underrated hike just outside Mammoth Lakes.
Comments / 0