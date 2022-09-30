Read full article on original website
In a blow to the NRA, judge allows New York's attorney general to seek a court-imposed monitor and demand Wayne LaPierre forfeit millions
NY AG Letitia James gets a green light to seek financial monitoring for the NRA and to pursue multi-million-dollar penalties from CEO Wayne LaPierre.
The Supreme Court May Soon Gut What’s Left Of The Voting Rights Act
Alabama Republicans' argument for a race-blind approach to redistricting could lead to the "biggest decline in Black and Latino representation in generations."
eenews.net
Supreme Court appears to back EPA in WOTUS war
The Supreme Court on Monday appeared reluctant to wrest wetlands permitting power from EPA in a dispute that had been expected to significantly narrow the scope of the Clean Water Act. During oral arguments in Sackett v. EPA, at least some of the six conservative justices indicated that they were...
TechCrunch
The Supreme Court takes on Section 230
We’ve discussed Section 230 many times on TechCrunch, and legal definitions and precedents can be found elsewhere, so we need not delve into the particulars for now. It suffices to say that this section of the law essentially says that as long as reasonable measures are taken to address illegal and objectionable material on their platforms, companies like Alphabet and Meta cannot be held accountable for that material.
'I don't even know what that is': What 'confused' and 'angry' Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, said to staffers when they briefed her on the bill to continue funding the government
Sen. Dianne Feinstein became exasperated with staffers who tried to brief her on the upcoming stopgap funding bill she was to vote for on Thursday, telling them: 'I don't even know what that is.'. Feinstein, 89, has served as a Democratic senator from California for 30 years, and has voted...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
Federal judge rejects challenge to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
TALLAHASSEE - A federal judge has rejected - at least for now - a lawsuit challenging a controversial new law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Thursday issued a 25-page order dismissing the case, finding that plaintiffs did not show they had legal standing. Winsor, however, said the plaintiffs can file a revised lawsuit as they seek to block the restrictions. The law, approved this year by the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis, prevents instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade and...
Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan’s previous ruling that Minnesota’s restrictions were unconstitutional. Earlier in July, Gilligan threw out a series of laws enacted over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion, and a rule that only physicians can perform abortions. His ruling reinforced Minnesota’s status as an island of legal abortion in the Upper Midwest following the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion nationwide. In deciding not to appeal, Ellison, a Democrat who supports abortion rights, said his office had met its obligation to defend the statutory restrictions. He said the state had already spent enough time and money on the case and was unlikely to win an appeal.
Gizmodo
Rights Groups Say Pentagon Buys Way Around Fourth Amendment
Twenty-two civil rights groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, Demand Progress, and Electronic Frontier Foundation have signed a letter accusing the Pentagon and the executive branch at large of exploiting a legal loophole to surveil Americans absent congressional oversight or approval from the courts. The Fourth Amendment generally prohibits...
Supreme Court rejects bump stock ban cases
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it won’t take up two cases that involved challenges to a ban enacted during the Trump administration on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns. The justices’ decision not to hear the...
Judge: New voter laws “unconstitutional” and permanently enjoined
A district court judge in Billings Friday permanently struck down three election administration laws in Montana, declaring that eliminating Election Day voter registration, implementing new voter identification requirements and barring paid ballot collection are unconstitutional. The order, issued by Yellowstone District Court Judge Michael Moses, closes the book on the...
GOP pursues court order over rejected signature check motion
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One week before North Carolina election officials begin processing by-mail ballots in the closely watched Southern swing state, the GOP is pursuing its latest legal challenge to the electoral procedures established by the Democrat-led State Board of Elections. The North Carolina Republican Party filed two motions in Wake County Superior Court this week, asking the court to block the board from enforcing its prohibition of county election officials scrutinizing signatures on absentee voting documents. The legal challenge follows the state board’s July rejection of a Republican Party request to authorize county officials to compare signatures on absentee ballot request forms and container envelopes with the signatures included in voter registration records. Citing concerns that the proposal would create unequal voting access, the board denied the request in a 3-2 party-line vote, with three Democrats voting against signature checks and two Republicans voting in favor. “Why the Board of Elections continues to undermine the integrity of our elections is inexplicable,” North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley said. “The NCGOP is pursuing this lawsuit to ensure our elections remain secure and free from doubt.”
Judge throws out lawsuit over 2018 Georgia governor's election
A judge on Friday ruled against Fair Fight Action, the voting rights group Stacey Abrams created, in a suit that challenged the state’s voting system. The big picture: The suit was looking to change how Georgia administers elections even though the judge had already thrown out many of its original complaints, Axios' Emma Hurt reported.
Gizmodo
Supreme Court Is Putting the Future of Section 230 Protections on Its Docket
On Monday, the Supreme Court announced nine cases it intends to hear in its upcoming term, including Renaldo Gonzalez v. Google. The case directly questions the protections afforded by Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which limits the legal liability of online web hosts for the content posted by their users. That law has essentially defined what users currently understand about the internet and has served as the main shield against lawsuits for social media companies against lawmakers and citizens. Lawyers for Google have said changes in the provisions of Section 230 could “threaten the basic organizational decisions of the modern internet.”
Supreme Court poised to keep marching to right in new term
WASHINGTON (AP) — With public confidence diminished and justices sparring openly over the institution’s legitimacy, the Supreme Court on Monday will begin a new term that could push American law to the right on issues of race, voting and the environment. Following June’s momentous overturning of nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights, the court is diving back in with an aggressive agenda that seems likely to split its six conservative justices from its three liberals. “It’s not going to be a sleepy term,” said Allison Orr Larsen, a William and Mary law professor. “Cases the court already has agreed to hear really have the potential to bring some pretty significant changes to the law.” Into this swirling mix steps new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court’s first Black woman. Jackson took the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, a member of the court’s liberal wing, who retired in June. She’s not expected to alter the liberal-conservative divide on the court, but for the first time the court has four women as justices and white men no longer hold a majority.
University of Hypocrisy
During the peak of the pandemic, John Katzman and I had a standing phone date at 7:30 on Friday mornings. Katzman usually walked along the beach near his house in the Hamptons while we spoke. I’d sit in my office, try to visualize the beauty of Long Island’s southeastern shore, and listen.
Russian Court Agrees To Hear Brittney Griner’s Appeal Starting Oct. 25
Griner, Pheonix Mercury player and Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on Aug. 4 for drug possession charges.
Arizona judge won't suspend ruling that halted all abortions
An Arizona judge has refused to suspend her order that allowed enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide an abortion.
Allan Fung may be Republicans' most moderate candidate for Congress
If there's a Republican running for Congress that cuts against the party brand, it's Rhode Island's Allan Fung. Why it matters: The son of Chinese immigrants and the former mayor of Cranston, Fung has shown he can win over moderate-minded voters in a solidly Democratic state. What's happening: Fung is...
