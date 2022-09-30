Read full article on original website
HHS Class of 1962 holds 60th reunion
The Huron High School Class of 1962 held its 60th Reunion in Huron on Sept. 23-25. After the banquet, they gathered for a group picture at the Crossroads. Front row, from left, are Diana Thurston Eden, Karen Dooley Fuerst, Leona Schmidt Kowalke, Karen Smith Anderson and Mary Davis; second row, Larry Jansen, Joyce Johnson Jansen, Colleen Soderberg Mansheim, Valoris Bechtold Heezen, Mary Baum Aylward, Deloris Brown, Susan Hohm, Kay DeBolt Gogolin and Monica Brinkman Buesing; third row, Dellila Rearick Nelson, June Gamber Metter, Barb Gorham Iverson; Ron Gorham, Donna Engelhart Anderson, Dick Thomas and Gary Buesing; fourth row, Don Lappe, Jack Steele, Reginald Dirksen, Dennis Poulisse, Tom Fahey and Ron Gogolin; and back row, in the far corner, are Keith Bartels, Carol Arbeiter Lawson and Jim Carroll.
