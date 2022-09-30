FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Prosecutors want Casey White to stand trial for murder in the death of Vicky White first, instead of his capital murder case that dates back to 2015. The filing Friday from the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s office seeks to move up White’s arraignment to October – it was scheduled for December – and they want his trial on a felony murder charge to begin on Dec. 12.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO