Read full article on original website
Related
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin
Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
King Charles III Shockingly Confused By How To Enter Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use. Once he returned to London, on Friday,...
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla 'in no rush to leave much-loved Clarence House and move into Buckingham Palace' as new Monarch mulls opening palace more widely to the public
King Charles and Camilla are going to continue to use Clarence House as their London residence and are in 'no rush' to move into Buckingham Palace. The new monarch, 73, and the Queen Consort, 75, are said to favour the John Nash-designed property for comfort and convenience. Buckingham Palace –...
hotnewhiphop.com
Prince William Inherits $1 Billion 685-Year-Old Estate After Queen Elizabeth II's Death
The Royal family was left devastated by the news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing earlier this month, and while Her Majesty's death certainly marks a sad occasion, it's also a huge adjustment for some members, such as Charles (the new King) and his eldest son, William (the new Duke of Cornwall).
RELATED PEOPLE
King Charles III's New Portrait Features Photograph of Parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. Memories of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip remain inside palace walls. A royal portrait of King Charles III was released Sept. 23, picturing His Majesty carrying out official government duties in front of a photograph of his late parents. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, the image showed Charles, 73, reading papers from the Red Box—a case containing documents from ministers in the United Kingdom and representatives from the Commonwealth—as pictures of Elizabeth and Philip hung in the background.
Who owns Windsor Castle? The history of the royal residence where Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest
For nearly a millennium, Windsor Castle has been the home of the British royal family and is the oldest inhabited castle in the world. Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch, used the castle as one of her official residences. Outside of living quarters, Windsor Castle also has been used for ceremonial purposes, such as hosting heads of state.
Queen Elizabeth: How Long Will Her Body Remain in the Royal Vault Alongside Prince Philip?
Queen Elizabeth's body will be moved to the Royal Vault where she will join Prince Philip. However, will she remain there indefinitely?
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth 'Ultimately Died of a Broken Heart' After Prince Philip's Death, Royal Expert Says (Exclusive)
Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest next to her late husband, Prince Philip, Monday, and now, with her funeral complete, many are weighing in on the probable cause of Her Majesty's death. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to royal expert, Katie Nicholl at the Methodist Central Hall in Westminster, where she said the Queen "ultimately died of a broken heart," just over a year after Prince Philip's passing in April 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
King Charles heads to Balmoral to 'quietly grieve' Queen as family release unseen image of monarch hiking in Scotland, the 'place she loved most' - as palace source reveals how royals shed tears for Her Majesty at private burial
King Charles has landed in Scotland to privately mourn his mother on the Balmoral estate where the Queen died 12 days ago with him by her side, MailOnline can reveal today. The monarch left RAF Northolt on the private jet he used during his tour of the UK following Her Majesty's death and touched down in Aberdeen this lunchtime. The Queen Consort, Camilla, is with him.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
How Much Did Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Cost? Breaking Down the Expensive Ceremony
An expensive tribute. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was an event unlike anything the United Kingdom has ever seen — and the cost reflected that fact. The British government hasn't confirmed the exact cost of the event, but a former royal security officer told the New York Post that he believes the security alone will cost […]
Danish monarch who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral diagnosed with Covid
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral earlier this week, has tested positive for Covid-19, the royal court in Copenhagen said on Wednesday. The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week. Queen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Danish royal Princess Mary ‘uninvited’ from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
The absence of a prominent Danish royal from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was due to her invite being revoked at the last minute by the UK government, reports have claimed. Denmark’s royal family issued a statement last Tuesday (13 September) announcing that Prince Frederik would be joined at...
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis were in the room when she died
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis lay with her while she was on her deathbed, according to a new report. The royal pooches, Muick and Sandy, were with the monarch “in the room” when she died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, palace sources told the Daily Mail.
Queen Elizabeth's 500 million dollar fortune detailed
Queen Elizabeth IIThe Royal Family Channel screenshot. The death of the Queen of England has left more questions than answers and one issue the public is curious about is how her assets will be distributed. Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast fortune for her heirs which has been estimated to be around 500 million dollars. Royal protocol dictates how some but not all of her holdings will be distributed.
Here's What the Card Atop Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Said
Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III paid a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral. The royal family was joined by leaders from around the world to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, attending a grand state funeral for the monarch, who died at the age of 96 (You can watch the funeral here). For the funeral, the Queen's casket was adorned with multiple items, including Imperial State Crown, Sovreign's Sceptre and Sovreign's Orb as well as a funeral wreath and a handwritten letter.
Popculture
Queen Elizabeth II's Final Resting Place Revealed in New Photograph Following Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II had a long, fruitful life that came to an end at the beginning of September. The 96-year-old monarch was Britain's longest reigning, making her death an expected tragedy but one that affects so many more citizens. The nearly two weeks of mourning helped to cement that, with...
King Charles III Featured on 1st Royal Mint Coins Since Accession: See How They Honor Late Queen Elizabeth II
As the new monarch, King Charles III’s portrait will be embossed on all of England’s currency — including bank notes, pound coins and pence coins. The Royal Mint unveiled the official effigy of the 73-year-old king on Friday, September 30, which was used as the model for what will appear on the English money.
wealthinsidermag.com
Mansion Global: Queen Elizabeth’s cousin puts Grade II–listed manor house on the market at £4.75 million
Barnwell Manor, a Grade II–listed English manor house that belongs to the duke of Gloucester, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin, has come to the market for £4.75 million ($5.28 million). The manor house, dating to the late 16th century, sits on roughly 27 acres in...
mansionglobal.com
Queen Elizabeth’s Cousin Selling Historic Manor House for £4.75 Million
Barnwell Manor, a Grade II-listed English manor house that belongs to The Duke of Gloucester, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin, has come to the market for £4.75 million (US$5.28 million). The manor house, dating to the late 16th century, sits on roughly 27 acres in Northamptonshire...
Comments / 0