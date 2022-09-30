ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

WYTV.com

Local volunteers return from Hurricane Ian relief efforts

CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A team of all volunteer firefighters from the area is back home in the Valley after spending the last week assisting first responders in Florida with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Lt. Randy Schneider, with the Calcutta Fire Department, sent us photos of the local...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WYTV.com

Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation receives award

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) started in 2009 and has since grown to become the go-to organization for revitalizing the city. On Friday, YNDC was named the best community development corporation in Ohio. The Canfield Road parking lot of YNDC is filled with vans...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Levy, teamwork hope to fill local ambulance void

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Struthers is the latest community in the area to add ambulance services, filling the void for private companies that are cutting back. The city recently purchased a used ambulance and had it equipped. A number of firefighters are already EMT certified and the department has about a dozen of its volunteers who are trained as well.
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

OSP seizes 106 pounds of suspected pot in Jackson Township

A truck from California was stopped in Jackson Twp with 106 lbs. of suspected marijuana, according to OSP. What started off as a speeding violation could lead to more serious charges from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for two people passing through the Valley. According to Sgt. Ray Santiago of...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mercer County angler at center of fishing cheating scandal

CLEVELAND — The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Why last night’s sunset was special

(WKBN) – The autumn equinox was on September 22, which was the start of astronomical fall, but the days have been getting shorter since the summer solstice, which occurred on June 22. We reached another milestone last night as it was last sunset after 7 p.m. until March. Monday’s...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Valley broadcasting icon Warren ‘Bud’ Williamson dies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The WKBN 27 First News family is mourning the loss of a leader in the local news broadcast community. Warren “Bud” Williamson died Tuesday at the age of 92, according to his family. He leaves his wife, Lael Kilpatrick Williamson of Marco Island,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, of Masury, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by his children and loved ones while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 59. Courtney was born...
MASURY, OH
27 First News

September weather recap for Youngstown

September has come to an end, and it is officially October. Temperatures are slowly falling and it is getting cooler across the valley. September brought near average temperatures and below average rainfall to the area. September weather summary. During the month, Youngstown saw a mix of above and below-average temperatures....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Protesters show up in Newton Falls for abuse case

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Protesters showed up for the court appearance of a Newton Township woman accused of abusing a small boy. Cuffed at her ankles with a belly chain around her waist, Amber McElravy entered a courtroom in Newton Falls facing child endangering charges. Her case will now be heard by a Trumbull County grand jury.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WYTV.com

Man who took body to Youngstown police station arraigned

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The man accused of a North Side shooting death then driving the body to the police department pleaded not guilty today at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. A Nov. 7 trial date before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum was set for Jacques Peterman-OIiver,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

‘1 pint saves 3 lives’: Red Cross asking for donations

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Red Cross is asking the public to start the fall season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. The Red Cross says while the season changes, the need for blood doesn’t. Those who give blood this fall play an important role...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

