Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wksu.org
The waters of the Mahoning River may be cleaner, but are they safe?
When Lauren Schroeder first came to Youngstown State University in 1968, there were no fish in the Mahoning River. Only pollution-tolerant organisms, such as worms, could live there. The mills used its water to cool their steel processes and then dumped it back into the river, along with truckloads of...
Firefighters battle flames in Trumbull County home
Crews were called to the 4900 block of State Route 46 around 3:30 a.m.
WYTV.com
Local volunteers return from Hurricane Ian relief efforts
CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A team of all volunteer firefighters from the area is back home in the Valley after spending the last week assisting first responders in Florida with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Lt. Randy Schneider, with the Calcutta Fire Department, sent us photos of the local...
4 more EV charging stations coming to Valley
Mahoning and Trumbull counties are getting over $1 million from the Ohio EPA to build four electric vehicle charging stations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation receives award
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) started in 2009 and has since grown to become the go-to organization for revitalizing the city. On Friday, YNDC was named the best community development corporation in Ohio. The Canfield Road parking lot of YNDC is filled with vans...
WYTV.com
Levy, teamwork hope to fill local ambulance void
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Struthers is the latest community in the area to add ambulance services, filling the void for private companies that are cutting back. The city recently purchased a used ambulance and had it equipped. A number of firefighters are already EMT certified and the department has about a dozen of its volunteers who are trained as well.
Fire heavily damages trailer in Columbiana County
The fire started at a double-wide trailer on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.
WYTV.com
Local wastewater plant to celebrate grand opening
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of West Farmington Wastewater System celebrated its grand opening Monday. The ribbon cutting was cut Monday at the treatment plant on Water Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New market to offer fresh produce in Warren
Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership is holding its grand opening of Mac’s Market Community Store to highlight fresh produce in Warren.
WFMJ.com
OSP seizes 106 pounds of suspected pot in Jackson Township
A truck from California was stopped in Jackson Twp with 106 lbs. of suspected marijuana, according to OSP. What started off as a speeding violation could lead to more serious charges from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for two people passing through the Valley. According to Sgt. Ray Santiago of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mercer County angler at center of fishing cheating scandal
CLEVELAND — The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning...
27 First News
Why last night’s sunset was special
(WKBN) – The autumn equinox was on September 22, which was the start of astronomical fall, but the days have been getting shorter since the summer solstice, which occurred on June 22. We reached another milestone last night as it was last sunset after 7 p.m. until March. Monday’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
WYTV.com
Valley broadcasting icon Warren ‘Bud’ Williamson dies
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The WKBN 27 First News family is mourning the loss of a leader in the local news broadcast community. Warren “Bud” Williamson died Tuesday at the age of 92, according to his family. He leaves his wife, Lael Kilpatrick Williamson of Marco Island,...
27 First News
Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, of Masury, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by his children and loved ones while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 59. Courtney was born...
27 First News
September weather recap for Youngstown
September has come to an end, and it is officially October. Temperatures are slowly falling and it is getting cooler across the valley. September brought near average temperatures and below average rainfall to the area. September weather summary. During the month, Youngstown saw a mix of above and below-average temperatures....
WYTV.com
Protesters show up in Newton Falls for abuse case
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Protesters showed up for the court appearance of a Newton Township woman accused of abusing a small boy. Cuffed at her ankles with a belly chain around her waist, Amber McElravy entered a courtroom in Newton Falls facing child endangering charges. Her case will now be heard by a Trumbull County grand jury.
Mahoning County library branch to temporarily close
PLYMC announced on their Facebook page that their Tri-Lakes branch in North Jackson will temporarily close due to a staffing shortage.
WYTV.com
Man who took body to Youngstown police station arraigned
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The man accused of a North Side shooting death then driving the body to the police department pleaded not guilty today at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. A Nov. 7 trial date before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum was set for Jacques Peterman-OIiver,...
WYTV.com
‘1 pint saves 3 lives’: Red Cross asking for donations
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Red Cross is asking the public to start the fall season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. The Red Cross says while the season changes, the need for blood doesn’t. Those who give blood this fall play an important role...
Comments / 0