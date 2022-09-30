ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldon, MO

Reward offered in catalectic converter theft investigation

Cole County — The Cole County Sheriff’s Department said in a release it is investigating catalectic converter thefts. The department said it is working to identify the vehicle used in these crimes. Jefferson City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $250.00 cash reward for information leading to an...
Man seriously injured in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY — A Stover, Missouri man was seriously injured after a crash in Morgan County Saturday night. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road around 7:25 p.m. The crash happened when Scott...
Controversial Lake Ozark Music Festival organized by convicted fraudster

ELDON — The Lake Ozark Music Festival, originally set to take place this month, has faced a social media backlash over an alleged lack of refunds since its cancellation in July. A KRCG 13 investigation found the festival's purported organizer has a criminal history of fraudulence. In the cancellation...
