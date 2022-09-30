ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

MacKissock named 2022 Minnesota Emergency Management Director of the Year

Morrison County Emergency Manager/Communications Supervisor, Victoria MacKissock, left, was the recipient of the 2022 Minnesota Emergency Management Director of the Year award, presented by Association of Minnesota Emergency Managers President Kelly Matzek.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen nominated MacKissock for the award and it was presented to her by AMEM, Sept. 20, at the 61st annual Association of Minnesota Emergency Managers Conference, which was held at the Breezy Point Resort

MacKissock has 28 years of law enforcement/public safety experience and she has been the emergency manager with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office since 2015.

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

