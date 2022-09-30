Read full article on original website
Related
Football Frenzy: Week 6 brings shutouts, blowouts
With a number of high school football games carrying big conference implications, the Frenzy is spotlighting six games.
Cheating scandal at Ohio tournament rocks competitive fishing world
There's something fishy going on in the competitive fishing world.
Blue Water Area high school football scores for Week 6
Welcome to Week 6 of the 2022 MHSAA football season. We'll be updating our scoreboard with up-to-the-minute scores from Blue Water Area games on Friday and Saturday. Be sure to refresh this page and check back often. WEEK 6 ...
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Week 6
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 30:. Ithaca 1, Valley Lutheran 0 (forfeit) Sanford Meridian 10, Beaverton 7 (OT) If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters. Love...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 6 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – At this point in the high school football season, every game carries playoff implications, and every block and every tackle are made with a little more urgency. That was certainly the case around Kalamazoo on Friday, as several contests came down to the wire, including Colon...
WILX-TV
Where our Friday Night Frenzy team will be tonight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 6 of the high school football season kicks off tonight and you can find the highlights and post-game reaction from games across Mid-Michigan tonight and every week on the Friday Night Frenzy on News 10. Frenzy Game of the Week is Portland (4-1) visiting Charlotte...
MLive.com
Game day Kalamazoo: See Week 6 football schedule, Player of the Week winner
KALAMAZOO, MI – Summer left the office as soon as its shift ended last week, setting the stage for a beautiful fall night of high school football in Week 6. Temperatures around Kalamazoo will be in the mid-60s at kickoff, then dip about 10 degrees by the fourth quarter, so fans should remember bring out the fall jacket and a couple bucks for some hot chocolate.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 6 recap: South Christian wins thriller between top-ranked teams
Grand Rapids South Christian did what no team has been able to do since 2019 Friday night. The Sailors defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central 36-34 in a game played at East Kentwood High School. South Christian, ranked No. 1 in Division 4, knocked off Division 5′s top-ranked Cougars, snapping Catholic Central’s 42-game winning streak that dated back to Week 3 of the 2019 season. The victory gave the Sailors, 6-0, sole possession of first place in the OK Gold Conference.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prep Roundup: Adrian wins Lenawee County girls golf title
MANITOU BEACH — On Friday, the Adrian, Clinton, Tecumseh, and Onsted as well as members of Addison, Madison, and Sand Creek’s girls golf teams partook in the Lenawee County Invitational at Devil’s Lake Golf Course. The Maples would take the win with a score of 396, followed...
Comments / 0