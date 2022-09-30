ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Week 6

Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 30:. Ithaca 1, Valley Lutheran 0 (forfeit) Sanford Meridian 10, Beaverton 7 (OT) If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters. Love...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WILX-TV

Where our Friday Night Frenzy team will be tonight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 6 of the high school football season kicks off tonight and you can find the highlights and post-game reaction from games across Mid-Michigan tonight and every week on the Friday Night Frenzy on News 10. Frenzy Game of the Week is Portland (4-1) visiting Charlotte...
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Game day Kalamazoo: See Week 6 football schedule, Player of the Week winner

KALAMAZOO, MI – Summer left the office as soon as its shift ended last week, setting the stage for a beautiful fall night of high school football in Week 6. Temperatures around Kalamazoo will be in the mid-60s at kickoff, then dip about 10 degrees by the fourth quarter, so fans should remember bring out the fall jacket and a couple bucks for some hot chocolate.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Grand Rapids Week 6 recap: South Christian wins thriller between top-ranked teams

Grand Rapids South Christian did what no team has been able to do since 2019 Friday night. The Sailors defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central 36-34 in a game played at East Kentwood High School. South Christian, ranked No. 1 in Division 4, knocked off Division 5′s top-ranked Cougars, snapping Catholic Central’s 42-game winning streak that dated back to Week 3 of the 2019 season. The victory gave the Sailors, 6-0, sole possession of first place in the OK Gold Conference.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan#Midwest#Ita Midwest Regional

Comments / 0

Community Policy