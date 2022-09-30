Read full article on original website
3 Breathtaking Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyWareham, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
Step Aside, Salem, This Massachusetts Town Is an Exciting Halloween Destination
Many label Salem as the holy grail of Halloween-themed spots in Massachusetts. While Salem is a great town for some spooky vibes, being famous for its witch trials in 1692, many similar places in Massachusetts aren’t as popular. Chatham is a Massachusetts town that you should want to visit...
vineyardgazette.com
One Last Spin on the Flying Horses Carousel
Robin Meader, longtime manager of the Flying Horses, has spent the last three and a half decades trying not to hear the music. “I’ve heard it so many times, I just blank it out until someone reminds me,” she said Sunday evening at the carousel, seated on an ancient, red-lacquered chariot.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Spreading musical joy from Senegal to Martha’s Vineyard
Vineyarders moved their feet and hips to the rhythm of Senagalese drummer Aba Diop’s drumming with encouragement from Senegalese dancer Bakary Fall in front of Tisbury Water Work’s Tashmoo Springs Building. Thursday’s event was a collaboration between Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School and Pathways Arts in Chilmark.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Don’t open the door
Well, the door is being cracked open even further. I’ve only been here for 50 years, but in that time I’ve watched the suburbanization of Martha’s Vineyard creep in, bit by bit. The issue of the proposed building in Vineyard Meadow Farms is worrisome on a few different levels.
Martha's Vineyard Times
The M.V. Coastal Conference to return
The Martha’s Vineyard Coastal Conference is returning “after a longer than expected hiatus” on Monday, Oct. 24. The event is set to take place at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center from 9 am to 5:30 pm. The conference is hosted by the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management, The Trustees of Reservations, Barnstable County, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and Woods Hole Sea Grant.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS to conduct additional soil analysis
The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School committee at their Monday meeting approved a request by business administrator Mark Friedman to spend approximately $5,460 from the contingency budget line to cover prior and future invoices related to environmental testing. “Last year the committee appropriated $66,200 for the special permitting process...
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Samuel L. Drake
Samuel L. Drake, 87, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper, and his funeral service will be announced at a later date. For online condolences and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.
Inquirer and Mirror
Fire destroys nearly completed north-shore home
This is hard, this is very hard for everybody, but there’s no question we rebuild, there’s no question we’re moving forward. It was a beautiful, beautiful thing, but it was just a thing. The people are what matter and the people are safe.”. (Oct. 2, 2022: Update...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Second forum held on proposed SSA fare hike
At a second public forum held by the Steamship Authority board to discuss the proposed 2023 operating budget and fare hikes on Monday evening, SSA treasurer Mark Rozum said the board will take into account the comments and suggestions from the public when finalizing the draft. The proposed 2023 budget...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown woman pleads guilty in cat case
At Edgartown District Court on Thursday, two years after dozens of cats and kittens were removed from an Edgartown residence, Jennifer Winsper, 50, pled guilty to one charge of animal cruelty. In July 2020, 65 cats and kittens were removed from a large shed on Winsper’s property by Animal Rescue,...
whdh.com
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
capecod.com
Wareham Police looking for missing woman with dementia
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is investigating a report of a missing female that has dementia. Stacia was last seen leaving Walmart today around 2:05 pm. She was observed walking towards Starbucks. If you see Stacia please call Wareham Police via 911 or 508-295-1212. Cape Wide News was created in...
quincyquarry.com
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
NECN
Cohasset Woman's Dog Attacked in Her Own Backyard: ‘It's Concerning'
A Massachusetts woman is grateful her dog is okay after a coyote attacked the 14-pound Dachshund Thursday morning in the backyard of her Cohasset home. Amy Martin says "Tsuki" is stitched up and scarred, but home resting after the "scary" incident. She says Tsuki was outside in her fenced-in yard with her boyfriend when a coyote appeared out of nowhere around 8:15 a.m.
WCVB
South Boston man takes the stand, says Whitey Bulger threatened him over Braintree murder
BOSTON — Fred Weichel took the stand today in his civil trial, asking for $1 million in compensation from the state for serving nearly four decades in prison for the 1980 murder of Robert Lamonica in Braintree. Weichel was released in 2017 after a police report that was never...
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends
The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
Woman accused of stealing $200,000 from Scituate Irish pub she worked at
A Massachusetts woman is accused of stealing $200,000 from the Irish pub she worked at, using at least some of the funds on hours-worth of gambling inside the restaurant, authorities say. The woman, 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on Friday on a variety...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown man arraigned on fraud and theft charges
On Monday in Dukes County Superior Court, George Pyden, 55, of Edgartown pleaded not guilty to three counts of larceny over $250 by single scheme, one count of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme, and four counts of workers compensation fraud. Pyden was arraigned via Zoom. His attorney, Callan Stein,...
