ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vineyardgazette.com

One Last Spin on the Flying Horses Carousel

Robin Meader, longtime manager of the Flying Horses, has spent the last three and a half decades trying not to hear the music. “I’ve heard it so many times, I just blank it out until someone reminds me,” she said Sunday evening at the carousel, seated on an ancient, red-lacquered chariot.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Spreading musical joy from Senegal to Martha’s Vineyard

Vineyarders moved their feet and hips to the rhythm of Senagalese drummer Aba Diop’s drumming with encouragement from Senegalese dancer Bakary Fall in front of Tisbury Water Work’s Tashmoo Springs Building. Thursday’s event was a collaboration between Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School and Pathways Arts in Chilmark.
CHILMARK, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Don’t open the door

Well, the door is being cracked open even further. I’ve only been here for 50 years, but in that time I’ve watched the suburbanization of Martha’s Vineyard creep in, bit by bit. The issue of the proposed building in Vineyard Meadow Farms is worrisome on a few different levels.
WEST TISBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
West Tisbury, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
West Tisbury, MA
Oak Bluffs, MA
Society
Oak Bluffs, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Society
Martha's Vineyard Times

The M.V. Coastal Conference to return

The Martha’s Vineyard Coastal Conference is returning “after a longer than expected hiatus” on Monday, Oct. 24. The event is set to take place at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center from 9 am to 5:30 pm. The conference is hosted by the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management, The Trustees of Reservations, Barnstable County, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and Woods Hole Sea Grant.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVRHS to conduct additional soil analysis

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School committee at their Monday meeting approved a request by business administrator Mark Friedman to spend approximately $5,460 from the contingency budget line to cover prior and future invoices related to environmental testing. “Last year the committee appropriated $66,200 for the special permitting process...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod

WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Samuel L. Drake

Samuel L. Drake, 87, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper, and his funeral service will be announced at a later date. For online condolences and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Project#Charity#The Island Food Pantry#West Tisbury School
Inquirer and Mirror

Fire destroys nearly completed north-shore home

This is hard, this is very hard for everybody, but there’s no question we rebuild, there’s no question we’re moving forward. It was a beautiful, beautiful thing, but it was just a thing. The people are what matter and the people are safe.”. (Oct. 2, 2022: Update...
NANTUCKET, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Second forum held on proposed SSA fare hike

At a second public forum held by the Steamship Authority board to discuss the proposed 2023 operating budget and fare hikes on Monday evening, SSA treasurer Mark Rozum said the board will take into account the comments and suggestions from the public when finalizing the draft. The proposed 2023 budget...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown woman pleads guilty in cat case

At Edgartown District Court on Thursday, two years after dozens of cats and kittens were removed from an Edgartown residence, Jennifer Winsper, 50, pled guilty to one charge of animal cruelty. In July 2020, 65 cats and kittens were removed from a large shed on Winsper’s property by Animal Rescue,...
EDGARTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Charities
capecod.com

Wareham Police looking for missing woman with dementia

WAREHAM – Wareham Police is investigating a report of a missing female that has dementia. Stacia was last seen leaving Walmart today around 2:05 pm. She was observed walking towards Starbucks. If you see Stacia please call Wareham Police via 911 or 508-295-1212. Cape Wide News was created in...
WAREHAM, MA
quincyquarry.com

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Cohasset Woman's Dog Attacked in Her Own Backyard: ‘It's Concerning'

A Massachusetts woman is grateful her dog is okay after a coyote attacked the 14-pound Dachshund Thursday morning in the backyard of her Cohasset home. Amy Martin says "Tsuki" is stitched up and scarred, but home resting after the "scary" incident. She says Tsuki was outside in her fenced-in yard with her boyfriend when a coyote appeared out of nowhere around 8:15 a.m.
COHASSET, MA
MassLive.com

Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends

The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
TRURO, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown man arraigned on fraud and theft charges

On Monday in Dukes County Superior Court, George Pyden, 55, of Edgartown pleaded not guilty to three counts of larceny over $250 by single scheme, one count of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme, and four counts of workers compensation fraud. Pyden was arraigned via Zoom. His attorney, Callan Stein,...
EDGARTOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy