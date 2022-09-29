ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah’s “Hair Tales” Docuseries Is Headed To Hulu

By tonyapendleton
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02x9uL_0iGxB2JU00

Source: Courtesy of OWN / OWN

I t has been said that a woman’s crowning glory is her hair. But for a long time, that adage didn’t include Black women. Now, though, the diversity of hairstyles, from weaves to ‘fros, is considered among the things that make Black women unique and beautiful.

That trajectory is covered in Hulu ’s “Hair Tales” – a new documentary series executive produced by Oprah Winfrey , Tracee Ellis Ross , and Michaela Angela Davis. The three powerhouse creatives are joined by Issa Rae, Chloe Bailey, Chika, Congresswoman Ayana Pressley, and Marsai Martin to discuss all things hair including shaming, styling, self-acceptance, and creativity all as exemplified by their lived experiences and relationship to their hair.

Created by Davis, the show marks the first time OWN and Hulu have collaborated.

The six one-hour episodes will debut with two on Hulu and OWN and will continue with two new episodes airing each week on Hulu while one new episode per week airs on OWN.

“This series is about identity, culture and legacy, beauty, strength, and joy,” Ellis Ross said in a release. “Hair is a portal into the souls of Black women, it drives straight to the center of who we are. Our goal is to share this vibrant community, where we hold a sacred space for each other. Like many women, I can trace my own journey to self-acceptance through my hair. This series is personal and universal, American and global. It is a love letter to Black women.”

“Hair Tales” is part of the Onyx Collective, an initiative created by Disney in 2021 that gives Black and other underrepresented creators a platform on Hulu. The first project started off with a bang as Questlove’s “Summer of Soul (or…the Revolution will not be Televised)” was its first official film. As you may have heard, it won an Oscar for Best Documentary earlier this year.

“Reasonable Doubt,” the Kerry Washington-produced Hulu series starring Emayatzy Corinealdi is another Onyx Collective project. Also starring Michael Ealy and McKinley Freeman, it’s the first scripted series for Onyx and started streaming on Hulu on Sept. 27.

