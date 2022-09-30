Read full article on original website
Woman killed in Cullman County car crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Crane Hill woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cullman County Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bonnie Pirkle was driving on U.S. 278 when her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was struck by a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Rosser, 29, of Vinemont. Pirkle, who was not wearing […]
hooversun.com
Hoover council votes to buy land to relocate Fire Station No. 1
The Hoover City Council authorized Mayor Frank Brocato to enter into a contract for the city to pay $1.3 million for this former bank site along U.S. 31 in the Green Valley community so the city can relocate Hoover Fire Station 1 there. The Hoover City Council on Monday night...
wbrc.com
Fire at Birmingham apartment complex damages 4 units
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 8:00 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex at the 1000 block of Villa Rica Ct. Birmingham Fire crews responded to the location due to reports of the roof being on fire. Four units were damaged, according to...
wvtm13.com
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
Birmingham man killed in crash when vehicle hits light pole
A 30-year-old Birmingham man died Monday night in a vehicle crash, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Ledaniel Montrail Johnson died in a single motor vehicle crash that occurred at 11:39 p.m. at John Rodgers Road and Brownlee Road. According to investigators, Johnson was traveling north on John...
wbrc.com
Major crash shuts down all westbound lanes on I-20 near Stemley Rd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash on I-20 WB just past the Stemley Rd exit in Lincoln has shutdown all westbound lanes. Please use caution and expect delays in the area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Argument near Birmingham’s Railroad Park leaves 1 shot dead in city’s 2nd homicide of the weekend
A man was shot to death in broad daylight Sunday during an apparent argument on a Birmingham street near Railroad Park. The deadly shooting was one of two this weekend in the city. The other happened Friday night on the city’s east side, leaving a woman dead. Sunday’s killing...
Springville Council hears from ARC of St. Clair County about fundraising gala
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council met Monday night, Oct. 3, for the first regular meeting of the month. Much of the agenda was discussed in the work session prior to the meeting. One item up for discussion involved merit pay increases for part-time employees of the city. The […]
Brush fires in Shelby County threaten homes, Four Mile Fire Department on scene
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two brush fires are now spread over 200 acres threatening people’s homes in Wilsonville and Four Mile, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission. The original fire at 2650 County Road 51 now covers 200 acres, public information officer Coleen Vansant said in a statement. Crews have been working to plow […]
Leeds Councilman questions items in 2022-2023 budget
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – The Leeds Council tabled the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget after Councilman Eric Turner voiced concerns about several items and the expenses being paid by the city. As the council was about to approve the minutes, Turner pointed out a detail about the resolution passed at the last […]
Birmingham Water Works customers could see bills increase 8.3% in 2023
Local officials and water works customers are baffled after media reports that the utility is considering a rate increase of 8.3% for next year’s bills – after a year of billing issues that have angered and inconvenienced rate payers. WBRC’s Jonathan Hardison reported that this rate increase is...
26-year-old identified as man shot to death near Birmingham’s Railroad Park
A 26-year-old man has been identified as the person shot to death during an argument on a Birmingham street Sunday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the homicide victim as Malik Syrmone Shelton. He lived in Birmingham. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded at 5:01 p.m....
Bham Now
Now the News: 2 iconic Homewood businesses close, Golden Rule BBQ + Kemp’s Kitchen return to Trussville + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! We hope you had a restful weekend. Ready to hit the ground running? We’ve got you covered with buzzy happenings from around the ‘Ham, including the unfortunate closings of Nabeel’s and Huffstutler’s Hardware, new openings + more. Read on for the details. Huffstutler’s...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County teacher's assistant fired, charged after incident at elementary school
MCCALLA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa County Schools said a teacher's assistant has been fired after an incident last month involving a 4-year-old student. Learn more in the video above. Former Lake View Elementary School teacher's assistant Mandy Munoz is facing a felony child abuse charge after reportedly being caught on...
Multi-vehicle crash on I-59 SB has caused delays
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A multi-vehicle crash on I-59 Southbound on Thursday, September 29, around 7:15 a.m. has caused delays. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), the crash occurred near the 139-mile marker (near Exit 141 Chalkville Mountain Road) and is blocking the left lane. There are no reported injuries. TPD […]
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
Unpacking Friday’s BOE meeting: What’s happening now, what will happen
By Scott Buttram, publisher Commentary TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board meeting on Friday was been documented by the media, streamed to the community and witnessed by the standing room only crowd that packed the BOE chambers. But there remain questions regarding actions that were taken by the BOE, what is happening now and […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham restaurant still dealing with supply chain issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues are still hurting small businesses in our area. Local restaurants continue having trouble getting certain products and ingredients for their customers. Ted’s Restaurant in Birmingham is only one of many restaurants forced to either adjust how they do business or pay more money...
wbrc.com
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 09/26/22 to 10/02/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 09/26/22 to 10/02/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 814 calls for service. There were 98 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 40 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 14 felony arrests. There were 25 misdemeanor arrests. There were 19 traffic accidents, 113 traffic stops, and 28 traffic citations. 17 warrants were served. There was one animal picked up and no animal related citations issued.
