Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Congress extends 2 rural healthcare programs
Congress extended two rural healthcare programs Sept. 30, just one day before they were set to expire. The Medicare-dependent Hospital and the Low-Volume Hospital programs will remain at their current funding levels through Dec. 16, according to the American Hospital Association. The AHA said in a Sept. 8 report that...
beckershospitalreview.com
'We're playing with fire': Lawmaker urges action on fight against superbugs
Lawmakers may miss a crucial window to pass legislation to address the proliferation of drug-resistant infections, also known as superbugs, Politico reported Oct. 2. The PASTEUR Act, introduced in 2020, would create a subscription model for antimicrobial drugs that delinks payments to drug companies from how much medicine they sell. Legislators hope this would help companies survive financially and preserve the powerful new drugs.
beckershospitalreview.com
'People and policymakers are finally getting it': AMA President Dr. Jack Resneck Jr. on the fight to fix prior authorization, physician burnout
It's only been around four months since Jack Resneck Jr., MD, took over as president of the American Medical Association. In that time, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Congress took action on a bill to reform prior authorization for Medicare Advantage plans, and the nation charted its course out of the worst public health crisis in more than a century.
Rep. DeLauro introduces legislation inspired by Katie Couric
Rep. Rosa DeLauro tweeted out that she is introducing legislation to require insurance companies to completely cover ultrasounds for women with dense breasts. DeLauro says she wants to thank Katie Couric for sharing her story.
RELATED PEOPLE
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS invests $27M to expand pediatric mental healthcare
HHS is awarding nearly $27 million to improve and expand mental healthcare for children. The funds will help pediatric patients get the mental healthcare they need and strengthen pediatric mental health services in emergency departments and schools, according to an Oct. 3 news release. The Health Resources and Services Administration...
beckershospitalreview.com
Labor Department invests $80M into nursing workforce
The U.S. Labor Department invested $80 million of funding in support of nursing training programs Oct. 3. The funding comes from the agency's Nursing Expansion Grant Program. The investment is designed to expand the pipeline of nurses "while advancing equity and creating pathways for workers to fill these jobs and improve the nation's healthcare system."
beckershospitalreview.com
86% of consumers are concerned about health benefits, survey says
An overwhelming majority of U.S. consumers are concerned about high costs affecting their access to healthcare, increasing medical debt and the lack of mental health coverage. Research firms Gravie and Wakefield Research surveyed 1,000 people across the U.S. regarding their outlook on the current state of health benefits, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Supreme Court declines 10 states' challenge to CMS' vaccine mandate
The U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 3 declined a case brought by 10 states challenging the Biden administration's rule that requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they work in healthcare facilities that receive federal funding. In November 2021, HHS announced that healthcare facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
New medical debt reporting rules falling short with some Americans: report
New rules designed to prevent medical debt from hurting credit scores are not helping everyone, according to a report from Kaiser Health News and NPR. Equifax, Experian and TransUnion said earlier this year that they would take certain types of medical debt off credit reports. Unpaid medical bills less than $500 will not show up on these credit reports, for example.
beckershospitalreview.com
Republicans end push to repeal ACA
The 2022 elections will be the first in more than a decade in which the security of the Affordable Care Act is not a central issue as the Republican party casts aside its long-running campaign to repeal the 2010 healthcare law, NBC News reported Oct. 2. The midterm elections are...
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Wastewater surveillance raises privacy, consent questions
The accuracy of wastewater surveillance, which can track a sample to somewhere as specific as a home, raises ethical questions regarding privacy and consent, Fortune reported Oct. 2. Despite being a public health tool for decades, wastewater surveillance has become more prevalent since COVID-19, especially in the face of the...
beckershospitalreview.com
14 Joint Commission actions in 2022
In the first nine months of 2022, The Joint Commission has issued sentinel events, released new guidance to improve patient safety, launched new certifications and more. Here are 14 moves from The Joint Commission Becker's has covered since January, starting with the most recent:. 1. The Joint Commission is conducting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwell Health taps Sandra Lindsay as vice president of public health advocacy
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health appointed Sandra Lindsay, RN, as its vice president of public health advocacy, it said in an email to Becker's Oct. 3. Dr. Lindsay spent 29 years in nursing, most recently serving as director of nursing critical care at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park. After serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was the first American to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Dec. 14, 2020.
beckershospitalreview.com
AHCA/NCAL urges CMS to reissue temporary nurse aide training waivers
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living urged CMS Oct. 3 to reinstate a blanket waiver allowing nursing homes to employ temporary nurse aides. CMS ended the waiver that permitted temporary nurse aide employment June 6, giving aides only four months to become certified nursing assistants....
beckershospitalreview.com
EDs see more patients leaving without care: study
Patients left emergency departments without being seen at record rates in 2021, according to a study published Sept. 30 in JAMA Network Open. Researchers affiliated with New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University and the Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan collected monthly "left without being seen" measures from the EHR vendor Epic. The study spanned 2017, when 365 hospital emergency departments reported this data in Epic, to 2021, when 1,769 hospitals reported.
beckershospitalreview.com
Where telehealth use is up, down: 7 takeaways
Telehealth utilization grew in three of the four U.S. census regions with the greatest increase occurring in the West, according to FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker. The tracker acquired utilization data by measuring telehealth's share of all medical claim lines, by U.S. region from June to July. Seven takeaways:
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS reports potential positive impact Inflation Reduction Act will have on prescription drug prices
Two new HHS reports illustrate the potential positive impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on lowering prescription drug prices. According to a Sept. 30 news release, the Price Increases for Prescription Drugs and Trends in Prescription Drug Spending reports track rising drug costs from 2016 to 2022, providing information on how Medicare beneficiaries gain a measure of protection against rising drug prices.
beckershospitalreview.com
Delays in FDA's accelerated approval drugs cost US $18B
After Aduhelm failed to gain Medicare coverage amid concerns about its efficacy — despite the FDA placing the Alzheimer's drug on its accelerated approval pathway — an HHS report found the U.S. has spent more than $18 billion on these accelerated drugs from 2018 to 2021 with delays in confirmatory trials.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay
The average weekly travel nurse pay in September in the U.S. was $3,066, down 17.34 percent from $3,709 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace. This represents the largest year-over-year decrease Vivian Health has seen this year. "It can...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amylyx's ALS drug will cost $158K for annual supply
A recently approved amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment will be $158,000 for a year's supply, the product's manufacturer said in a Sept. 30 investor conference call, according to The New York Times. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' ALS drug, Relyvrio, has had a bumpy path. In March, an FDA panel argued that the data...
Comments / 0