Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy hires executive director; plus two other leaders named
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy has hired Katie Campos as its first executive director, effective Oct. 31. Campos, who was hired following a national search, will be responsible for overseeing all park operations and building the organization in tandem with community partners and the City of Buffalo.
Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Niagara Café has been serving Puerto Rican food in WNY for 30 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It doesn't matter what time of day it is for Maria Hernandez, it's never a bad time for Puerto Rican food. "In the morning when I walk in and the cook has just cooked some rice. I'm just like 'oh my god, that rice tastes so good,' I just have to have some," said Maria, one of the owners of Niagara Café.
Bakers Men Buffalo competes on Food Network Halloween baking show
LANCASTER, N.Y. — We're getting into the spooky spirit as we approach Halloween with a local baker participating in a holiday themed competition. The Bakers Men Buffalo was back in the national spotlight Monday night. The Lancaster bakery took part in the Food Network's "Halloween Cookie Challenge." Brian Muffoletto...
Western New York benefits from lifted border restrictions
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — For the past two-and-a-half years, traveling between Canada and Western New York hasn’t always been the easiest. But that’s now a problem of the past. “It’s wonderful, so wonderful,” Svetlana Kudashkina said. “It’s easier to travel, and it’s more freedom."...
NYS lawmaker who helped lead marijuana legalization assesses the progress
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that New York state's program to build a legal recreational marijuana business is taking shape, 2 On Your Side sat down with one of the Albany architects of the system when it comes to making the rules. State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes of Buffalo...
commUNITY spotlight: Meet Sheila Rayam, the new executive editor of The Buffalo News
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sheila Rayam made history when she was named the executive editor of The Buffalo News. She is the first Black journalist to hold the position. During an interview for commUNITY on Channel 2, Rayam discussed the job and diversity. "I believe strongly that newsrooms should reflect...
Pay bumps coming for more farmworkers, long denied overtime
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay. Federal law exempts farms from rules entitling most workers to 1.5 times their regular wage when they work more than 40 hours in a week. New York is now joining several...
Lithium-ion battery plant coming to Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Governor Hochul announced Monday a green energy company has decided to plant its first U.S. factory right here in WNY. Electrovaya, Inc., a producer of lithium-ion batteries for transportation and utility storage, has picked the Town of Ellicott in Chautauqua County as the location. According to...
Dipson Theatres closes at the Eastern Hills Mall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dipson Theatres has closed its doors at the Eastern Hills Mall. The entertainment company said the pandemic made it very challenging to compete with other theaters. Eastern Hills Mall said that location has been around since its original grand opening and Dipson said it's now more...
Buffalo, Japan's Kanazawa celebrate their sister city relationship
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday at the Buffalo History Museum, officials celebrated the 60th anniversary of forming a sister city relationship in Buffalo and Kanazawa, Japan. Since 1962, the two cities have been taking part in things such as student exchanges and cultural performances. It also helped create one of...
commUNITY spotlight: Alex Burgos, young leader in Buffalo's Hispanic community
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alex Burgos is 24 years old and not afraid to take on leadership in his community. "I think for young leaders in Western New York, particularly from the Hispanic community, it means remembering where we came from and people that have paved the way for us to be here," he said.
Bird scooters now in North Tonawanda
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Another mode of transportation is coming to North Tonawanda. An electric scooter company called Bird delivered scooters to Western New York late Saturday night. They are already in big cities. This is not the first time they're coming to Western New York. Dunkirk and Olean...
Gas prices continue to decline in WNY as they climb nationally
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national average continues to increase, according to data from AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas went up 7 cents from last week to $3.80, according to AAA. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.20.
Erie County receives $2M to bolster consumer protection programs
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County has received $2 million from the New York State Attorney General to help bolster consumer protection programs in Western New York. Attorney General Letitia James delivered the funds on Tuesday. The money comes from a previous case against a predatory debt collection operation that...
Task force urges safety improvements for stretch limos
ALBANY, N.Y. — Stretch limousines, like the one involved in a 2018 wreck that killed 20 people, should be equipped with side-impact protection devices and taken off the road if they are more than 10 years old, according to a New York task force convened to study safety problems with the oversized vehicles.
Sabres introduce new team dog
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres introduced a new member of their team on Monday. Nikki, a Golden Retriever, is part WNY Heroes' Pawsitive for Heroes program that will train her to be a service dog for a local veteran. Nikki is eight-months-old and was donated to WNY Heroes...
Western New Yorkers in Florida deal with aftermath of Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — There are many Western New Yorkers who have moved to Florida, or have property there. They are now dealing with what was a Category 4 hurricane. Hurricane Ian has since been downgraded to Category 1. Channel 2 spoke to a couple of Western New Yorkers who...
Seneca Gaming Corporation holds annual Every Child Matters walk
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seneca Gaming Corporation and executives gathered Friday in Niagara Falls for their second annual Every Child Matters walk, bringing awareness of the tragedies that took place. The event, which began at 5:30 p.m., featured special guest speakers with motivational speeches. After that, the walk took place.
