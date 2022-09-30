ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
CLARENCE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Buffalo, NY
Business
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Rochester, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
2 On Your Side

Dipson Theatres closes at the Eastern Hills Mall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dipson Theatres has closed its doors at the Eastern Hills Mall. The entertainment company said the pandemic made it very challenging to compete with other theaters. Eastern Hills Mall said that location has been around since its original grand opening and Dipson said it's now more...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Goods And Services#Technology Company#Price Discovery#Vocational Skills
2 On Your Side

Bird scooters now in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Another mode of transportation is coming to North Tonawanda. An electric scooter company called Bird delivered scooters to Western New York late Saturday night. They are already in big cities. This is not the first time they're coming to Western New York. Dunkirk and Olean...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Gas prices continue to decline in WNY as they climb nationally

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national average continues to increase, according to data from AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas went up 7 cents from last week to $3.80, according to AAA. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.20.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
2 On Your Side

Task force urges safety improvements for stretch limos

ALBANY, N.Y. — Stretch limousines, like the one involved in a 2018 wreck that killed 20 people, should be equipped with side-impact protection devices and taken off the road if they are more than 10 years old, according to a New York task force convened to study safety problems with the oversized vehicles.
SCHOHARIE, NY
2 On Your Side

Sabres introduce new team dog

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres introduced a new member of their team on Monday. Nikki, a Golden Retriever, is part WNY Heroes' Pawsitive for Heroes program that will train her to be a service dog for a local veteran. Nikki is eight-months-old and was donated to WNY Heroes...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy