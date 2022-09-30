Read full article on original website
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
fox35orlando.com
ULA's Atlas V rocket set to launch satellites from Florida into space Tuesday
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Space fanatics, be sure to look up Tuesday afternoon! A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 531 rocket will launch the SES-20 and SES-21 satellites into orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Central Florida. Liftoff is set for Oct. 4 at 5:36 p.m....
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport to reopen on Friday after Hurricane Ian: How to rebook your flight
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando International Airport has announced its reopening plan for this week, after conducting a "preliminary survey of airport property" from Hurricane Ian's aftermath. The airport said they will resume passenger flights after 12 p.m. on Friday. The airport reported that Hurricane Ian caused minor damage. "In coordination...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Climbing Rapidly
As Florida continues to try and recover from Hurricane Ian, the total number reported dead is continuing to ascend rapidly. The southwest corner of the state was hit the hardest, with 42 dead in Lee County alone according to Reuters. 39 more are reported dead in nearby counties. After impacting...
WATCH: ULA launches Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral
CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. — United Launch Alliance launched an Atlas V rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Tuesday. ULA’s rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch happened at 5:36 p.m. The rocket carried the SES-20 and SES-21 missions. They are twin...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian destroys turtle eggs that now litter Florida beaches
Betty Gonzalez photographs wildlife in her free time. She lives in Brevard County and focuses her efforts there. She says she's always had a soft spot for turtles and used to volunteer with the park service at Playalinda Beach. So she was devastated the first time she went out after Ian passed through.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida church pitches in to remove furniture from flooded homes
Members of the East Coast Believers Church will continue their efforts to remove furniture from 30 flooded homes in East Orlando’s University Acres subdivision. The church started this project on Monday morning.
Tourist attractions in Florida and the Carolinas: What's open and closed
Here's where things stand with theme parks and other tourist attractions in Florida and the Carolinas in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Also find out about canceled and diverted cruises.
fox35orlando.com
Tow companies busy as cars stall out in Ian floodwaters in Volusia County
HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Cars littered across Volusia County roadways impacted by floodwaters were a common sight as Ian dumped massive amounts of rain on the coastal county. Arrow Towing in Holly Hill tells FOX35 it collected more than 5 times the number of cars it typically does. Amanda Balboa said the family-owned business towed 168, a dramatic increase from a usual 30 or so.
fox35orlando.com
Florida flooding: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'
Unprecedented flooding has destroyed homes across Central Florida, the result of heavy rain dropped by Ian. In Seminole County, residents along the St. Johns River are wading through waist-high water inside their homes to collect belongings. In Osceola County, as the water recedes, residents are concerned about health issues related to the record floodwaters.
fox35orlando.com
Florida church helps cleanup flooded homes from Hurricane Ian
Members of the East Coast Believers Church in Oviedo, Florida, is helping to remove furniture from flooded homes in East Orlando's University Acres subdivision. FOX 35's David Martin has the story.
fox35orlando.com
Fearing death, praying for a miracle: Sanibel Island woman survives Ian's historic wrath
Rebuilding Florida after Hurricane Ian | LiveNOW from FOX. Lorraine Regan thought she was going to die. The only thing she wanted after Hurricane Ian lashed out in a fury on Sanibel Island last week was to let her kids know she survived one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike Florida. Now, it will be a tale to tell generations about the harrowing ordeal she lived through.
fox35orlando.com
Homes near Florida's Lake Jesup flood days after Ian passes
OVIEDO, Fla. - People living near Lake Jesup in Central Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian, delayed by a few days. The storm raised water levels in lakes and rivers all across Oviedo, and those bodies of water are now spilling over and flooding neighborhoods. One man FOX 35 New spoke with says he’s lived in the area for 50 years and has never seen things look as bad as they did Monday night.
fox35orlando.com
Thousands still missing in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of thousands of Florida residents stayed behind as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. As the death count continues to rise, many are still missing.
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies: Verizon callers experiencing issues reaching 911
Verizon Wireless customers are reportedly experiencing issues when calling 911, according to law enforcement agencies in Florida. The Alachua County Sheriff's Office, Hernando County Sheriff's Office (near Tampa), and Volusia County Sheriff's Office reported Verizon customers who were attempting to reach 911 were either unable to hear the 911 dispatcher on the other end, or may experience a call failure or a silent phone call. A law enforcement agency in Tennessee also warned about a similar issue.
fox35orlando.com
Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts
Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
fox35orlando.com
'It's nerve-racking': Residents of Florida town anxious as floodwaters keep rising
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents in Geneva, Florida continue to see flooding and the worst is yet to come. FOX 35 News rode with a Geneva resident in the neighborhood near Mullet Lake Park to see how high the floodwaters were in Seminole County. As of Monday morning, some parts of Geneva were experiencing more than 12 feet of floodwaters, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.
fox35orlando.com
2 workers hurt by electric shock while trying to restore power in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Two linemen working to restore power knocked out by Hurricane Ian in the Venetian Bay neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach are hurt from potential electric shock, according to city officials. Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, units of the New Smyrna Beach fire department responded to...
WESH
Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling
As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
