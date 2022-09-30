Read full article on original website
Following Paul Chryst's Firing, Purdue Scheduled to Play Interim Coaches in Consecutive Games
Purdue football will face off against interim head coaches in back-to-back weeks when the team plays Nebraska and Wisconsin. The Badgers parted ways with Paul Chryst on Sunday following a 34-10 loss to Illinois.
Kickoff time announced for Nebraska vs. Purdue game
Game time is set for the Nebraska vs. Purdue game on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Huskers will square off against the Boilermakers at 6:30 p.m. in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
wbaa.org
“The hypocrisy is outstanding” MeToo Purdue calls for resignation of campus leaders found guilty of retaliation
MeToo Purdue held a rally Friday, calling for the resignation of campus leaders found guilty of retaliating against students who came forward with sexual assault allegations. Last week, a jury found Purdue University guilty of retaliation and treating a student differently because she was a woman. That included Purdue’s Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim and Vice President for Ethics and Compliance Alyssa Rollock.
Celebrating 31 Bridges, the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival is Indiana’s Largest
Tis the season for covered bridges! I don't know if it's my age or just the time of year --perhaps a little of both, but it's like a switch suddenly flipped in my brain and I find myself with an insatiable urge to see scenic covered bridges. It is a...
Coroner: Three dead in Indianola crash
INDIANOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday’s two vehicle accident claimed three lives. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden and Vermillion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn stated the accident happened at the corner of Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola at 12:02 A.M. A Chevrolet Silverado towing an enclosed car trailer was traveling northbound in the northbound […]
WISH-TV
Body of a 2-year-old recovered from Big Monon Creek in White County
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — A two-year-old has died after his body was recovered Friday from a creek in White County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 4:57 p.m. Friday, White County communications call center received a 911 call for an unresponsive child that was pulled from Big Monon Creek, in the area of North Crab Apple Loop in the town of Monon.
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fire Chief Don McMasters Announces Retirement for November
Danville, September 30, 2022 – After 27 years of service, Chief Donald E. McMasters has announced that he plans to retire on November 29, 2022. The City of Danville would like to congratulate Chief Donald E. McMasters on his retirement!. Chief McMasters was first hired by the City on...
wyrz.org
Gov. Holcomb Selects State Bank of Lizton’s Tanselle as Judicial Appointment for Hendricks County Superior Court Vacancy
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced Ryan W. Tanselle as his appointment to the Hendricks County Superior Court. Tanselle succeeds Judge Karen Love who retired May 31, 2022. Tanselle currently is the vice president and general counsel at State Bank in Brownsburg. Previously he spent more than...
casscountyonline.com
Norfolk Southern to close portion of U.S. 31 in Tipton County October 4-6, 2022
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. – Norfolk Southern Railroad announces closure to a portion of U.S. 31 in both directions between S.R. 28 and W. 100 S. starting on or after Tuesday, October 4, through Thursday, October 6. This closure will allow Norfolk Southern Railroad to replace the rail in the crossing.
Current Publishing
Letter: Letter attacking school board candidates hypocritical, lacking facts
Former Carmel Clay Schools Supt. Jeff Swensson’s letter criticizing school board candidates Jenny Brake, Greg Brown, and myself, Adam Sharp (BBS) is astonishing in its hypocrisy. Without offering a shred of evidence, Swensson accused BBS of being funded by “national money.” Funny how he overlooked the fact that Support CCS PAC, which actively supports school board candidates Kristin Kouka, Jennifer Nelson-Williams and Jake Nichols and is funding their campaign material (look at their signs) is documented in April 2022 Hamilton County campaign finances filings as receiving a majority of their funds from organizations outside of Indiana.
newschannel20.com
3 killed in fiery Vermilion County crash
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday. The crash happened around midnight Sunday near Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 North. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department says a Chevrolet Silverado was towing an enclosed car trailer when a GMC Sierra came into...
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
WLFI.com
Lafayette Police investigating shooting, stabbing at Briarwood Apartments
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Lafayette Police are investigating a stabbing and shooting at Briarwood Apartments. According to police a call came in around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Police say both incidents are related. LPD says one female was shot and another female was stabbed. Both females have been taken to local...
Current Publishing
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
Chrisman ‘explosion’ burns home, sends one to hospital
CHRISMAN, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An explosion led to a house fire, and caused a resident to be flown to an area hospital Monday afternoon in northern Edgar County. According to Chrisman Police Chief Tom Dolan, the situation remains under investigation, but sometime around 12:45 p.m. a home located at the intersection of N. State Street […]
Suspect dead following Onarga home invasion
ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a home invasion on Saturday evening. Police went to the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave. Deputies spoke with the alleged victim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage. Deputies attempted to secure the scene awaiting additional […]
Journal Review
Beef House Dinner Theatre presents fall comedy
COVINGTON — The Beef House Dinner Theatre announced its annual fall comedy is The Wild Women of Winedale. This joyful and exuberant, yet ultimately touching, comedy focuses on three women at crossroads in their lives — the Wild sisters of Winedale, Virginia — Fanny and Willa and their frustratingly quirky sister-in-law Johnnie Faye.
Man shot dead during argument in home on Indy's northeast side
A man was shot to death during an argument early Saturday inside a home on the city's northeast side, police say.
