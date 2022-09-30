ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Senior MI couple survive 3 nights, 4 days lost in the woods

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Janice and Butch Duncan put their survival skills to the test last week, though it was never their intention. The couple in their 70s set out last Monday morning to sell some items to an acquaintance in Mecosta County. On their way, they took a wrong turn down a two-track road. Then, their truck became stuck in the mud in a remote area. They were unable to pull it free.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wall#Cardiac Arrest#Birthdays#First Responders#Medical Services#General Health#Amr Grand Rapids
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids police identify victim in fatal Beltline crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a fatal crash that occurred in Grand Rapids on Friday has been identified. Clarissa Duran, 54, of New Mexico was killed on the night of Sept. 30 when her car was rear-ended on East Beltline Avenue, causing it to roll over, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Youtube
13 ON YOUR SIDE

A look at the history of Zeeland for its 175th anniversary

ZEELAND, Mich. — It's a special week in Zeeland as the city marks its 175th anniversary. City officials are marking the milestone with a week of family-friendly activities, historic tours and the iconic Pumpkinfest!. Zeeland was founded in 1847. Johannes VanderLuyster is credited with being the founder since he...
ZEELAND, MI
Fox17

Fmr. Muskegon Heights police chief passes away at 72

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — Former Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph E. Thomas Jr. has passed away. He was 72 years old. Thomas died on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to his obituary. His cause of death has not yet been made public. We’re told Thomas held numerous positions in law...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy