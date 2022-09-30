Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Related
Dozens gather at vigil in Grand Rapids to stand against domestic violence
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sound of bells ringing could be heard from the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids Monday night as battery powered candles flickered under the setting sun. Each bell represented someone who lost their lives to domestic violence in Michigan during the previous year. "Everybody...
Senior MI couple survive 3 nights, 4 days lost in the woods
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Janice and Butch Duncan put their survival skills to the test last week, though it was never their intention. The couple in their 70s set out last Monday morning to sell some items to an acquaintance in Mecosta County. On their way, they took a wrong turn down a two-track road. Then, their truck became stuck in the mud in a remote area. They were unable to pull it free.
54-Year-Old Killed In Fatal Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Grand Rapids on Friday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Hear West Michigan couple’s 911 call after 84-year-old pro-life canvasser shot in their yard
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- An Ionia County woman whose husband shot an 84-year-old pro-life canvasser called 911 as the wounded canvasser was driving from the their property. Sharon Harvey made the call about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 from her Lake Odessa area home. The canvasser, Joan Jacobson, was shot in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
WWMT
City of Kalamazoo takes rare action to padlock home connected to mobile nuisance parties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo took legal action to lock out owners of a northside home, considered the primary stop for mobile nuisance parties that have caused problems for police and the general public over the years. The City of Kalamazoo attorney filed a complaint to declare...
Bystanders pull critically injured driver from burning car after U.S. 31 crash
OTTAWA COUNTY – Bystanders rescued a critically injured man from his burning car after a collision on U.S. 31, police said. The injured man is a 25-year-old Grand Haven Township resident. His name was not released. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on U.S. 31 near...
Oceana County children designed playground in memory of their classmate
NEW ERA, Mich. — The crisp, autumn wind carries the sounds of children laughing blocks away from New Era Christian School. It's a sound that would make you smile, even on the worst of days. And the children have good reason to smile, because they finally have the playground that one of their favorite classmates always wanted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
25 years ago: Battle Creek woman vanishes from home leaving food in pot on stove, car locked in yard
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – It has been 25 years since Bernadette Ruby Behmlander vanished from her Battle Creek home. Behmlander lived alone and was not employed at the time of her disappearance. According to the Doe Network, Behmlander spoke with her ex-husband once a week by phone. They spoke...
Toddler left on road after parent's car was stolen quickly reunited thanks to Kelloggsville bus drivers
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police need your help tracking down the car theft suspect accused of driving away in a stolen vehicle with a 2-year-old child inside Tuesday morning. Thanks to the efforts of two Kellogsville Public Schools bus drivers, the 2-year-old was returned quickly to the frantic parents.
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Fox17
Grand Rapids police identify victim in fatal Beltline crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a fatal crash that occurred in Grand Rapids on Friday has been identified. Clarissa Duran, 54, of New Mexico was killed on the night of Sept. 30 when her car was rear-ended on East Beltline Avenue, causing it to roll over, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A look at the history of Zeeland for its 175th anniversary
ZEELAND, Mich. — It's a special week in Zeeland as the city marks its 175th anniversary. City officials are marking the milestone with a week of family-friendly activities, historic tours and the iconic Pumpkinfest!. Zeeland was founded in 1847. Johannes VanderLuyster is credited with being the founder since he...
No injuries when airsoft gun fired into crowd at Woodland Mall
Someone used an airsoft gun to shoot at a crowd of people outside Woodland Mall over the weekend, police say.
One pulled from water at Millennium Park, hospitalized
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after he was pulled from the water at Millennium Park.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
Teen hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A 17-year-old was hurt in a late Friday evening shooting in Grand Rapids.
Looking for the scariest attractions in West Michigan? Here's our list
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fall has officially arrived in West Michigan, and as the temperature cools and the leaves start to fall, haunted attractions are opening their doors for anyone brave enough to step inside. West Michigan has a variety of attractions to choose from to scare you silly....
Fox17
Fmr. Muskegon Heights police chief passes away at 72
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — Former Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph E. Thomas Jr. has passed away. He was 72 years old. Thomas died on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to his obituary. His cause of death has not yet been made public. We’re told Thomas held numerous positions in law...
Woman sentenced to jail time for role in GR riot
A woman has been sentenced to serve a year in jail for her role in the 2020 riot in downtown Grand Rapids.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 1