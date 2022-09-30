Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Tennessee Tribune
Letter to the Editor: Please Help! Need Food, Childcare and Housing in Nashville
For the sake of my and my children’s safety I would like my name kept confidential. I am a single mom of two autistic children, ages 4 & 6. I was sexually assaulted earlier this year and I am currently 29 weeks pregnant and on bedrest for preeclampsia. My family and I were living in Idaho in a beautiful home, with a large yard, in one of the best school districts in the state. I had my own bakery and everything was going so beautifully before I was assaulted. We had a large loving cat and a Golden Retriever with the personality of Marmaduke.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Upgrades Emergency Call Boxes For Added Campus Safety
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – Tennessee State University is moving forward with a three-phased plan to upgrade the Code Blue Emergency towers, also known as call boxes, on campus and in parking lots. The call towers are a part of a safety system that is utilized to call TSU Police Department in case of an incident or emergency on campus.
Tennessee Tribune
AARP To Host Affordable Housing Roundtable With Nashville Leaders Oct. 5
Nashville, Tenn. – The affordable housing crisis is major issue and it impacts thousands of Nashville-area residents every day. AARP Research shows that 85% of Tennesseans want to age in their homes, but Tennessee ranks 43rd in the country for the care services and support older adults would need to do so.
Tennessee Tribune
Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta
NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Tribune
Black History PreservationistsFundraising for 264 Natchez St.
FRANKLIN, TN — Money is needed to renovate a Natchez Street house for a. heritage center run by the African American Heritage Society here, so Maurice. Pope is volunteering his culinary talents again. “We were able to raise about $20,000 in the matter of seven hours” last year when...
Tennessee Tribune
Photos from TSU Lane v College Football Game
“TSU loss came against Lane College, a Division II program from Jackson, Tennessee, which held on for a stunning 28-27 overtime win in the John Merritt Classic at Hale Stadium.”. “Photos by Earl Flippen”
Comments / 0