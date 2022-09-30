Read full article on original website
Related
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins
American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies
Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets
Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.
Passenger left without vital prosthetics equipment after British Airways luggage ‘error’
A man has hit out at British Airways after luggage containing important medical equipment was lost by the airline and not returned to him.Giles Duley, a photographer, writer and cook known as the ‘One Armed Chef’, shared on Twitter that his bag had not been put on a recent British Airways flight due to an error at check-in.He was reportedly told the bag would be returned to him as soon as possible following the flight, but to no avail. The situation is “urgent”, he stated, because the bag contains vital medical equipment which he needs for his prosthetics.Giles wrote on...
From ‘dry chicken’ and ‘poor headphones’ to a ‘massive’ suite with food worthy of a 5-star hotel: Travel experts review ALL FOUR classes on a British Airways flight - simultaneously
According to the 'Oscars of Aviation', British Airways is the 11th-best airline in the world. It was given the impressive ranking by the much-respected Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 – but why? This fascinating video sums it up very neatly. It documents a trip four travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK) made simultaneously on a single BA Boeing 777 flight between London Heathrow Terminal 5 and Washington DC, with each person occupying a different class of cabin – economy, premium economy, business class and first class.
FOXBusiness
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Newark airport after mechanical issue
A United Airlines flight to São Paulo, Brazil, was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing at Newark-Liberty International Airport early Thursday morning, the airline confirmed. "After our aircraft experienced a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff, it remained in the air to burn fuel and then landed...
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
liveandletsfly.com
Irony: Spirit Airlines Attacks JetBlue-American Partnership
Even as Spirit Airlines prepares to be acquired by JetBlue Airways, it is insisting that the alliance between JetBlue and American Airlines undermines competition and is bad for consumers. Spirit Airlines Executive Says JetBlue-American Partnership Adversely Impacts Competition. Testifying in court, Spirit’s Vice President of Network Planning, John Kirby, argued...
A British Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its cockpit windshield 'broke' mid-air, passenger says
Caroline Edmunds tweeted a picture of the Airbus's windshield covered in cracks after landing in Athens on Saturday afternoon.
Virgin Atlantic flight attendants, pilots, and ground staff can now wear any uniform regardless of their gender
Virgin Atlantic announced that cabin crew, pilots and ground staff may now select any uniform they wish and will also offer optional pronoun badges.
American Airlines Sought JetBlue Alliance For Economic Survival During COVID-19: Report
American Airlines Group Inc AAL pursued an alliance with JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU in order to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced economic uncertainty. The airline needed the collaboration to stay competitive in the heavily trafficked U.S. Northeast. American Airlines CEO Robert Isom testified in a Boston federal court on...
Aviation International News
New Flight Attendant Training Provider Arrives in Asia
SkyLux Consultancy, a new Singapore-based corporate flight attendant training provider has launched to meet the growing demand for specialized hospitality training in the growing Southeast Asia market. The company offers tiered courses for all levels of experience such as “Introduction to the Corporate Aviation Industry,” “Corporate Flight Attendant Masterclass,” and “Advanced CFA Leadership Masterclass.”
Traveling Without A Seatmate: Qantas Is Letting Passengers Purchase An Empty Extra Seat For $20
As the travel industry is still fighting to recover from the damages caused by the pandemic, some companies are working to attract passengers with promotions This is what the Australian airline Qantas is doing this month. As Travel + Leisure reported, the company is allowing customers to guarantee they won’t have a seatmate by purchasing the empty extra seat next to them for between $30 AUD and $65 AUD ($20.28 and $33.80) in economy class.
Ryanair passengers stunned after landing in the wrong country due to ‘missed curfew’
A PLANE full of passengers were left stunned after they landed in the wrong country - 250 miles from where they went to be. The Ryanair flight from Dublin was bound for Faro in Portugal, only to be forced to divert to Malaga in Spain. Due to the air traffic...
TravelNoire
20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.https://travelnoire.com/
Comments / 0