Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
TheStreet

American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins

American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
Business Insider

Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies

Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
Joel Eisenberg

Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets

Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.
The Independent

Passenger left without vital prosthetics equipment after British Airways luggage ‘error’

A man has hit out at British Airways after luggage containing important medical equipment was lost by the airline and not returned to him.Giles Duley, a photographer, writer and cook known as the ‘One Armed Chef’, shared on Twitter that his bag had not been put on a recent British Airways flight due to an error at check-in.He was reportedly told the bag would be returned to him as soon as possible following the flight, but to no avail. The situation is “urgent”, he stated, because the bag contains vital medical equipment which he needs for his prosthetics.Giles wrote on...
Daily Mail

From ‘dry chicken’ and ‘poor headphones’ to a ‘massive’ suite with food worthy of a 5-star hotel: Travel experts review ALL FOUR classes on a British Airways flight - simultaneously

According to the 'Oscars of Aviation', British Airways is the 11th-best airline in the world. It was given the impressive ranking by the much-respected Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 – but why? This fascinating video sums it up very neatly. It documents a trip four travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK) made simultaneously on a single BA Boeing 777 flight between London Heathrow Terminal 5 and Washington DC, with each person occupying a different class of cabin – economy, premium economy, business class and first class.
liveandletsfly.com

Irony: Spirit Airlines Attacks JetBlue-American Partnership

Even as Spirit Airlines prepares to be acquired by JetBlue Airways, it is insisting that the alliance between JetBlue and American Airlines undermines competition and is bad for consumers. Spirit Airlines Executive Says JetBlue-American Partnership Adversely Impacts Competition. Testifying in court, Spirit’s Vice President of Network Planning, John Kirby, argued...
Aviation International News

New Flight Attendant Training Provider Arrives in Asia

SkyLux Consultancy, a new Singapore-based corporate flight attendant training provider has launched to meet the growing demand for specialized hospitality training in the growing Southeast Asia market. The company offers tiered courses for all levels of experience such as “Introduction to the Corporate Aviation Industry,” “Corporate Flight Attendant Masterclass,” and “Advanced CFA Leadership Masterclass.”
TravelNoire

Traveling Without A Seatmate: Qantas Is Letting Passengers Purchase An Empty Extra Seat For $20

As the travel industry is still fighting to recover from the damages caused by the pandemic, some companies are working to attract passengers with promotions This is what the Australian airline Qantas is doing this month. As Travel + Leisure reported, the company is allowing customers to guarantee they won’t have a seatmate by purchasing the empty extra seat next to them for between $30 AUD and $65 AUD ($20.28 and $33.80) in economy class.
