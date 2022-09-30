ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Shohei Ohtani Deserves to Win AL MVP Over Aaron Judge

Nearly three months ago, our own Tom Verducci called the budding American League MVP debate between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani “one of the greatest of all time.” Now that we’ve reached the end of the regular season, his words have been proven correct. In one corner...
MLB
Yankees’ Oswald Peraza Crushes First MLB Home Run

Yankees prospect Oswald Peraza has been making an impact in limited playing time since being called up at the beginning of September when rosters expanded. On the penultimate day of the regular season, the infielder flashed some of his power for the first time. Peraza drilled a hanging slider from...
BRONX, NY
Takeaways From Bo Naylor’s Guardians And Big League Debut

Well folks, it finally happened. Bo Naylor is officially part of the Cleveland Guardians. Naylor made his Big League debut on Saturday when he came in to catch for Luke Maile. He got a standing ovation from the crowd when the substitution was made and the hype from the fans is definitely real.
CLEVELAND, OH
Gallegos agrees to $11M, 2-year contract with Cardinals

Reliever Giovanny Gallegos and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed Monday to an $11 million, two-year contract, a deal that includes a club option for 2025 and escalators that could make it worth $20.5 million over three seasons. The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 2.91 ERA and 14 saves in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

