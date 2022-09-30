Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Rodgers Throws Fourth Career Pick-Six
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers threw the fourth pick-six of his brilliant career as the Green Bay Packers trailed the New England Patriots 10-7 on Sunday. The Packers led 7-3 when Rashan Gary’s strip-sack gave them one last chance with 54 seconds left in the half. However, on third-and-9, Rodgers fired an out to Allen Lazard on the right sideline. Cornerback Jack Jones saw it coming from a mile away, caught the ball at the 40 and had nothing but green grass standing between him and the end zone.
Centre Daily
Five Thoughts: Steelers Have Stars, And a Possible Bust
With about seven minutes left in the halftime ceremony, Kenny Pickett emerged from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room, grabbed a helmet, a football and started throwing warm-up tosses. As teammates came over and greeted him, it became increasingly clear that he would lead the team onto the field when the Steelers' offense took the field in the second half.
Centre Daily
Colts Linebacker Shaquille Leonard Suffers Concussion vs. Titans
View the original article to see embedded media. Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Titans with a concussion, according to Andrew Walker of Colts.com. Halfway through the second quarter, Leonard collided with Indianapolis teammate Zaire Franklin while trying to make a tackle...
Centre Daily
James Pierre, Josh Jackson to Battle for Steelers Open CB Spot
PITTSBURGH -- The past two weeks have brought two devastating injuries for the Pittsburgh Steelers at cornerback. Cameron Sutton is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered during the team's Week 4 game against the New York Jets and the week prior, Akhello Witherspoon hurt his own hamstring in a loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Centre Daily
Kwity Paye Emerging in Gus Bradley’s Scheme: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts are in panic mode after an ugly 1-2-1 start to the 2022 season. While a lot of things are doom and gloom with this team, there have been some reasons to remain optimistic in this young season. Second-year edge rusher Kwity Paye is beginning to show out...
Centre Daily
NFL Insider Expects Steelers to Trade Mitch Trubisky
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at quarterback, replacing Mitch Trubisky for Kenny Pickett as the starter. And, of course, the trade speculations have started rather immediately about the now backup. Washington Post's Jason La Canfora believes that move could be coming rather soon. In his most...
Centre Daily
New Sheriff in Houston? Texans Select Next Franchise QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft
With four weeks of the NFL season officially in the books, a clearer picture of what's to come is slowly taking shape. No, the entire season is not determined solely after four games, but that sample size allows a glimpse of what teams will be. For the Houston Texans, what...
Centre Daily
Progress Report: Which Buccaneers are Making the Grade Through One Quarter?
Every NFL season, teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set out to solve the same equation. To find the right balance and chemistry between offense, defense, and special teams. If they get it right, they get to add a Lombardi Trophy to the franchise's books. If not, then they reset and come back next year with the same problem in front of them as before.
Centre Daily
Drake London: Falcons Could ‘Easily’ Be Undefeated as Atlanta Readies for Tom Brady’s Bucs
The Atlanta Falcons could "easily'' be undefeated right now, asserts rookie receiver Drake London. Atlanta started the 2022 NFL season by losing to the New Orleans Saints by just one point, 27-26 in Week 1. So ... check. In Week 2, Atlanta lost to the Rams, 30-27. So ... check.
Centre Daily
Coaches Select Kirkland UW Lineman of the Week After Job Swap
At Pac-12 Media Day, Jaxson Kirkland told a bunch of journalists crowded around him that new University of Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was a wizard, nothing short of genius when drawing up plays. Little did Kirkland know this man would try something different with him. Grubb and his offensive...
Centre Daily
Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: Jets Soar After Latest Comeback Victory
Following another comeback victory, their second of the year, the Jets lurched forward on every version of NFL power rankings this week. Here are a few highlights, with some explanations from each respective publication:. ESPN: No. 23. The Jets are allowing opponents to convert 51% of the time on third...
NFL・
Centre Daily
Giants Have an Unlikely Group of Saviors Keeping the Offense Afloat
At the start of training camp, one could have hardly blamed the New York Giants coaching staff if they were just a little bit giddy over the thought of what the passing offense could be with receivers Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney leading a group that included Collin Johnson, rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, Richie James, David Sills V, and Darius Slayton.
NFL・
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Falling After Loss vs. Cowboys?
The more things change, the more they stay the same. After suffering its third straight loss, the Washington Commanders found themselves in the same spot as last week in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings at 30th. The only teams keeping Washington out of the cellar are the Carolina Panthers and...
Centre Daily
Watch: Ted Karras Mic’d Up For Cincinnati Bengals’ Win Over Miami Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 in Week 4. Starting center Ted Karras was mic'd up for the win. Watch the entire session that the team released below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You...
Centre Daily
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
The week began with talk about the return of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson. It ended with the talk about the Eagles overcoming adversity to hang a 29-21 defeat on Pederson's team, the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles fell behind 14-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars after one quarter, They...
Centre Daily
Minkah Fitzpatrick: Steelers Are ‘Better Than’ Jets Despite Loss
View the original article to see embedded media. After the Steelers’ 24–20 loss to the Jets on Sunday, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick voiced his frustration with the team’s play during postgame media availability. “It’s frustrating losing to people that you know you’re better than, more talented than,” Fitzpatrick...
Centre Daily
Falcons BREAKING: RB Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR; Who Replaces Him?
The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their top playmakers for at least the next four weeks. Fresh off winning NFC Offensive Player of the Month, star running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been placed on injured reserve after undergoing a minor procedure to fix a knee injury. The injury,...
Centre Daily
Takeaways from New York Giants’ 20-12 Win vs. Chicago
The New York Giants stand 3-1 after the first month of the 2022 season, a mark that many who predicted this Giants team wouldn't win more than four games probably didn't see coming. What's even more impressive about the record so far is that the Giants have endured injuries at...
Centre Daily
Two Jets Players Fined For Separate Plays During Week 3 Loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI — Two Jets players were fined for their actions during the Bengals' Week 3 win at Metlife Stadium. Safety Lamarcus Joyner was fined $14,608 for his illegal hit on wide receiver Tee Higgins that also earned an unnecessary roughness flag. Jets receiver Corey Davis was fined $10,609 for an altercation he had with Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Trending: A Rarity for Ezekiel Elliott and Running Game in Win Over Washington
There have been few, if any, certainties when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys in the new century, but the combined prescience of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the rushers' room often ensures at least a profitable day on the ground. Often for the Cowboys, that's a necessity rather...
