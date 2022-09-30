Full coverage of Hurricane Ian, Betty White’s belongings up for auction, and more top news from the past week

Read full article on original website
Related
20 Unwritten Rules That Latine People Follow Every Day
"Making sure our kids are always clean, have nice clothes, and neat hair. Obviously, parents of all ethnicities want their children to look presentable, but it’s something we consciously think about because we don’t want anyone thinking of our kids as 'dirty Mexicans.'"
For offshore wind aspirations to become reality, transmission hurdles must be cleared
President Joe Biden’s administration laid out ambitious additional goals last month to boost offshore wind power generation, one of the American renewable energy industry’s emerging wide-open frontiers. The federal announcements come as coastal states across the country are increasingly setting offshore wind energy targets, seeking to capture not just clean energy but the potentially big […] The post For offshore wind aspirations to become reality, transmission hurdles must be cleared appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Musk offers to close Twitter buyout deal at original price
Elon Musk on Tuesday offered to push through with his buyout of Twitter at the original agreed price, just weeks before the scheduled start of a bitter court case over his efforts to withdraw from the deal. "We write to notify you that the Musk Parties intend to proceed to closing of the transaction," read a copy of the letter to Twitter filed with the SEC. Twitter confirmed to AFP that it received the letter from Musk, and said it intends to close the buyout deal at the agreed-on price of $54.20 per share.
Comments / 0