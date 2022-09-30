Full coverage of Hurricane Ian, Betty White’s belongings up for auction, and more top news from the past week

Elon Musk on Tuesday offered to push through with his buyout of Twitter at the original agreed price, just weeks before the scheduled start of a bitter court case over his efforts to withdraw from the deal. "We write to notify you that the Musk Parties intend to proceed to closing of the transaction," read a copy of the letter to Twitter filed with the SEC. Twitter confirmed to AFP that it received the letter from Musk, and said it intends to close the buyout deal at the agreed-on price of $54.20 per share.

BUSINESS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO