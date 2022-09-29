Box Score EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's soccer celebrated Alumni Day with a 1-0 shutout victory over Wisconsin on a sunny Sunday at DeMartin Stadium. With the win, the Spartans even out their record to 4-4-2 overall and remain undefeated in Big Ten action with a 2-0-1 mark. MSU has gone 3-1-1 in its last five games, winning back-to-back games for the first time this season. Wisconsin falls to 3-5-1 overall and 0-3-0 in league contests.

