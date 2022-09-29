Read full article on original website
Spartans Celebrate Alumni Day Shutting Out Badgers, 1-0
Box Score EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's soccer celebrated Alumni Day with a 1-0 shutout victory over Wisconsin on a sunny Sunday at DeMartin Stadium. With the win, the Spartans even out their record to 4-4-2 overall and remain undefeated in Big Ten action with a 2-0-1 mark. MSU has gone 3-1-1 in its last five games, winning back-to-back games for the first time this season. Wisconsin falls to 3-5-1 overall and 0-3-0 in league contests.
Spartans Cruise Against Terrapins, Extend B1G Unbeaten Streak to Five
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – A quartet of Spartans notched goals, and the Michigan State women's soccer team coasted to a dominant 4-0 result over the Maryland Terrapins Sunday afternoon on Ludwig Field. As the lineup card was turned in before the game, graduate defender Samantha White became MSU's all-time...
Baris, Lair Set to Compete at ITA All-American Championships
TULSA, Okla. - Michigan State men's tennis freshman Ozan Baris and junior Graydon Lair are set to compete at the ITA Men's All-American Championships, beginning Monday, Oct. 3. Baris will compete in the qualifying singles round and then pair up with Lair to compete in the qualifying round of doubles. The matches will take place at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Tulsa.
Late MSU Rally Falls Short vs. Team USA, 4-3
East Lansing, Mich. -- Michigan State scored a pair of goals to pull within one in the third period, but could not find the equalizer in the Spartans' 4-3 exhibition loss to the US National Team Development Program. The Spartans trailed 1-0 after the first period, but tied it up...
Dominant Third Quarter Lifts Field Hockey Over Ohio
ATHENS, Ohio – Following a slower start that saw the Spartans down at the half, Michigan State field hockey used a dominant third quarter to top Ohio, 2-1, in a non-conference road matchup at Pruitt Field Sunday afternoon. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Spartans, who...
MSU Men's Soccer Hosts Wisconsin on Alumni Day on Sunday
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's soccer concludes a two-game homestand, hosting Wisconsin on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. The Spartans will also be celebrating Alumni Day against the Badgers on Sunday. MSU will honor former Spartan alums at halftime. Owen Oszust and Nora Fleming will be on...
2022 Spartan Invite Tournament Central
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State women's tennis continues its first fall tournament of the 2022-23 season, as the Spartans play host to a 12-team field for the Spartan Invite. Action from the MSU Outdoor Tennis Center begins on Friday, Sept. 30, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 2. MATCHDAY...
Surging Spartans Continue B1G Road Trip at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Following one of the most impressive victories in program history, Michigan State women's soccer returns to work on Sunday, Oct. 2, as the Spartans face off with the Maryland Terrapins in a 1 p.m. contest on Ludwig Field. HEAD COACH JEFF HOSLER SAID…. "We just...
Spartans Fall at Maryland, 27-13
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The Michigan State football team fell at Maryland, 27-13, Saturday afternoon at SECU Stadium. Payton Thorne was 27-of-44 passing for the Spartans for 221 yards and one touchdown. Jayden Reed led MSU with a season-high seven catches for 61 yards, including an 8-yard TD catch in the second quarter.
